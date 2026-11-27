Three zodiac signs are attracting luck and new beginnings this week, from November 30 to December 6, 2026. No matter how you’re feeling in this moment, try to trust that this past year has gone exactly as it was meant to. It may not have felt like it, but great things are in the works.

The week begins with asteroid Pallas turning direct in Aries. With five planets retrograde in this fire sign, life has been slow going, but this is finally changing. And as Venus returns to Scorpio and Mercury moves into Sagittarius at the end of the week, you'll actually feel hopeful again. You can’t very well attract luck if you don’t believe in yourself, so lean in. Trust that this is when everything finally starts changing for the better.

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1. Leo

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Try not to overdo it, Leo. Everything is finally starting to move forward as asteroid Pallas stations direct in Aries on November 30. But that doesn’t mean you have to do it all at once. You've been craving a new beginning so you can finally feel like your past is behind you. Yet you've had so much retrograde energy that no matter how much you wanted to move ahead, you couldn’t. That changes this week, but you still need to pace yourself and your dreams.

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While you may not have liked the pause you’ve been under, it helped you get clear on what you actually want. Now, you can avoid those impulsive decisions you'd only end up regretting. With Pallas direct, you can easily make the right choices for you and your future. You're recognizing your patterns and seeing the ways you self-sabotaged in the past. And guess what? This is only the beginning. Between now and the start of January, so much luck is heading your way.

2. Pisces

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You don’t need to romanticize what hurt you, Pisces. You're a deep and old soul, which means you tend to fall for the darker parts of life, including partners who only end up hurting you. This can make you hesitant to say yes to life and take advantage of the opportunities heading your way. But when you finally see that you can find that same depth from what’s healthy, everything changes.

Venus reenters Scorpio on December 4. The last time Venus was in this water sign was in September and October, as part of its retrograde. Pay attention to what came up during this time, because you’re about to get a redo. Stop thinking that the hard path holds the greatest purpose. Or that the toxic partner is the one who got away. Venus in Scorpio helps you fall in love with what could be, including lucky opportunities for travel and relationships. You just need to make sure you’re learning from the past and accepting that your fate was never gonna something you had to suffer for.

3. Aries

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The only thing that has ever held you back is yourself, Aries. As hard as that is to hear, I say it with love, because you are moving into a chapter when you’re supposed to ask for more. You’re meant to put yourself out there and take risks. You're not meant to settle ever again. But you need to know there is something greater for you out there than you’ve been accepting.

Mercury moves into Sagittarius on December 6 and will be there for most of the month. During this time, what you do matters. Mercury is all about communication, meaning what you say and what is said to you. In Sagittarius, this means new opportunities and so much luck. Anything is possible, so free yourself to explore new careers and relationships. See this as the ultimate adventure in which you can do anything, as long as you let yourself experience everything that comes your way.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.