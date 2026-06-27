Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope Is Here For June 28: Mars Enters Gemini On Sunday

The daily horoscope for June 28, 2026 is here for each zodiac sign. Mars enters Gemini on Sunday, which is already a fast, restless energy on its own. But the planet of action being right on top of Uranus the same day is a whole different beast.

To be on the safe side, you might as well just expect plans to change at the last minute and to be surprised at least once during the day by what other people say and do. Keeping an open mind will take every astrological sign very far today.

Daily horoscopes for Sunday, June 28, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Someone tells you something on Sunday that completely changes the way you’ve been thinking about a situation. Whatever it is, it makes the best way to approach this situation very clear.

Unsurprisingly, you want to act on this new info immediately, which is actually the right instinct for once. No overthinking necessary on June 28, Aries. You know exactly what to do next.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Out of nowhere, something very good happens with your money on Sunday. It catches you off guard, but in a way that makes you feel relieved, not stressed.

People might think you’re just lucky, but you know how much time and energy you put into making this happen. It’s nice when your patience and persistence finally pay off, isn’t it, Taurus?

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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June 28 is just the kind of day you like, Gemini. You're built for the figure-it-out-as-you-go energy that Mars in your zodiac sign always brings.

You have more energy than you've had in a while. You actually want to do stuff instead of just thinking about doing stuff. Plans will probably change at some point on Sunday, but that's fine because you go with the flow better than literally anyone.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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You wake up on June 28 knowing something you didn’t know yesterday. Must be nice to be so intuitive that you can figure things out in your dreams, Cancer!

This is something you’ve been thinking about pretty obsessively for weeks now, so you’re glad to finally be able to stop thinking about it at all. You've been in your feelings a lot lately, so it’s nice to get a break from that on Sunday.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Someone you weren't expecting to hear from reaches out to you on Sunday. Whatever comes together because of it is way more fun than whatever you had originally planned.

After what's been kind of a long week, you’re more than ready to get out into the world on June 28 and enjoy all that life has to offer. Get used to the good times, Leo, because there’s more where that came from once Jupiter enters your zodiac sign in a couple days.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Something work-related pops up on Sunday. You weren't expecting this to happen on the weekend, but you’re also not mad about it.

You usually need a lot of preparation time to feel good about a change, but this one just makes sense. On June 28, you end up doing something productive without meaning to, which sets you up nicely before Mercury goes retrograde tomorrow.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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That thing you've been telling yourself is probably not realistic? It suddenly looks a lot more possible on Sunday. The situation hasn’t changed. The way you see your potential has.

Mars entering Gemini on June 28 doesn’t let you analyze this situation over and over again like you usually would. Your first instinct is the right one.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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A financial situation involving a partner or family member catches you off guard on June 28. Don’t worry, it’s not bad news. It actually works out fine. But it does require you to think on your feet.

Luckily, you're better at making decisions quickly than most people. By the end of the day, the whole thing is handled and you wonder why you were even stressed about it.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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A person you thought you had totally figured out shows you something on Sunday that you definitely weren't expecting. It’s nothing you could’ve planned for, but what you find out is actually pretty amazing.

What you see on June 28 completely changes how you see this person in the best possible way. This is the kind of thing that makes you want to spend more time with them. Whatever kind of relationship you thought you had turns out to be so much more.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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I’m seeing your routine get totally messed up on Sunday. But the good thing is that whatever you end up doing instead is actually more satisfying than the original plan.

You end up somewhere that turns out to be exactly what you needed, even if you don’t admit it at first. See what happens when you let yourself be spontaneous every once in a while, Capricorn?

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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I keep seeing you come across important information on Sunday. It’s likely from a note you left yourself but totally forgot you had.

It turns out to be exactly the info you needed for everything to start making sense to you in a way it hasn't before. You know what it is. That idea you keep dismissing because you can't figure out how it would actually work? Yep, that’s it.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Someone bails on you on June 28, Pisces. Normally, you would probably take something like this a little personally, but on Sunday, this actually works out better for you.

Instead of being annoyed, you’re happy they canceled on you because it gives you free time you didn’t plan on having. It’s nice not to have to rush. You can just go at your own pace for the day.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.