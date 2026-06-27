Your Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month In July 2026 Is Here

During this month's luckiest day in July 2026, know that luck is all around, but it doesn’t always look like money or romance. Luck can be quiet. It can happen when something you want doesn't work out, moves you toward what does. Each zodiac sign learns how luck is a choice, and its energy is especially active in the weeks ahead.

It's time to get curious about your life and what is meant for you. When you embrace new experiences and take risks, you discover why you shouldn't underestimate the importance of what you are passionate about.

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July begins with Mercury still retrograde in Cancer through July 23, so be cautious and patient with your plans, as things won’t necessarily go as you think. Yet in these spaces of delay or redirection, your fate is found.

Neptune begins its retrograde in Aries on July 7, while Saturn follows with its retrograde in Aries on July 26. With both planets retrograde, you get to reflect on the choices you’ve made and what path you are on. Neptune encourages you to go after your dreams, and Saturn reminds you of the inner and outer work that needs to happen to bring them to fruition.

Don’t shy away from what feels challenging, as it likely leads to better, especially on July 29 as the Sun conjuncts Jupiter in Leo. This is the kickstart to Jupiter’s new cycle in Leo and one of the luckiest days of the year. What arrives is meant for you, even if it comes with unexpected changes. After all, that is one of the best parts of luck: you never truly know what is meant for you until it happens.

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Aries

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Wednesday, July 22

Your luck continues from June, Aries. Jupiter shifted into Leo last month, and its energy amplifies on July 22 when Leo Season begins. Leo helps you to express your true self and brings you on a journey to learn what is meant for you. While Leo is a fire sign like yourself, it’s bolder, more passionate, bringing a freedom that is normally difficult for you to embrace.

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This is an incredible time to dive into your deepest desires and discover who you are and all you can be when you surrender to your divine plan. And you have fun with it, as you deserve to enjoy yourself instead of fighting to merely survive.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Sunday, July 26

Throw the old rules out the window, dear Taurus. You may not be a fan of change, but it's what you need. On July 26, the North Node shifts into Aquarius, igniting a new personal journey in your life's purpose and career that lasts through 2028. This is a time when you might decide to change your career.

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You are drawn to make a greater difference and leave a lasting impact. While you previously have been more focused on the material spoils of your success, this new era is all about carving out your purpose. Your soul grows as you experience new things and thrive in this new era.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Wednesday, July 29

You’re ready to take the next step, Gemini. Aquarius governs your destiny and fate. On February 17, the New Moon in Aquarius rose, setting intentions and seeding a new beginning you couldn’t yet fully see. As the Full Moon in Aquarius occurs on July 29, you are finally taking off on a new path.

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Along with lucky opportunities and encouragement to get out of your comfort zone, you take risks and seize chances at having the life you’ve always dreamed of. This is a turning point that forever changes your life in the most special of ways.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Tuesday, July 7

You deserve to go after your dreams, Cancer. With Neptune in Aries, you’ve been busy dreaming and seeking inspiration in your career or professional path. As Neptune begins its retrograde on July 7 through December 12, you turn your focus inwards.

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This energy allows you to better understand your goals and yourself. It lets you see the truth more easily and helps you to understand what you must do to make progress. Neptune in Aries comes with fight and determination, so don’t be dismayed if you find yourself having to rise to the occasion, as in this chapter, you receive what you invest.

Leo

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Wednesday, July 29

This is only the beginning, Leo. On July 29, the Sun conjuncts Jupiter in your zodiac sign of Leo, kickstarting an exciting and exuberant new chapter. Jupiter in Leo is your luckiest period in the last decade, as it helps you to stretch into what is meant for you, versus only settling for what looks good.

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Challenge the narratives you’ve lived your life by and cast off the opinions of others. This life is yours and yours only. You are meant to live it in all the ways that feel authentic for you, so when the fates align and you take your chance and seize it.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Thursday, July 9

Give yourself a little grace, Virgo. Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and abundance, shifts into Virgo on July 9. Venus is in your zodiac sign through August 6, helping you to be gentle with yourself as well as attract what is truly meant for you. You can be unfairly hard on yourself, which prevents you from seeing all you’ve accomplished or even how special you truly are.

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You see what is left undone or brings disappointment instead of the wonder of what you've created. Venus is here to help you see just how much you have to be grateful for. By giving a little extra grace and love, you may also finally realize that whatever calls to you is also always worth pursuing.

Libra

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Tuesday, July 14

Prepare for an exciting new beginning, dearest Libra. On July 14, the New Moon in Cancer rises in your house of career, bringing an exciting and profound new beginning. This energy coincides with Mercury retrograde in Cancer, which is active through July 23, as well as Jupiter’s recent cycle in this water sign. The new beginning you create in the month ahead is something you’ve been working on all year.

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Through your own diligence and purpose, you have remained committed to your goals and are now about to finally bring them to fruition. You are successful and helpful to others, and now you finally see that for yourself.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Wednesday, July 29

You must be ready to take action, Scorpio. On July 29, the Sun conjuncts Jupiter in Leo, bringing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to further your career and achieve the success you’ve always dreamed of. However, it comes with a risk.

With Mercury preparing to station direct in Cancer on July 23, you may have to relocate or hold space for a returning opportunity. You tend to need to take more time when making a big decision, but you won’t have that privilege in the weeks ahead. You need to be ready to take action and to seize the opportunity when it arrives. Don’t let this pass you by.

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Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Thursday, July 9

Your dreams require practical planning to come true, Sagittarius. Virgo governs your house of career, which means you need more than just a lofty dream to achieve the success you desire. You have to be logical and pragmatic, and delay gratification to make those dreams come true and feel like you’re reaching your destiny.

On July 9, Venus shifts into Virgo through August 6, bringing abundance, ease, wealth, and recognition to your professional life. You’re continuing to approach your goals with maturity and patience, knowing the rewards are just around the corner.

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Capricorn

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Tuesday, July 21

Focus on what you control, Capricorn. It's difficult to understand exactly what you are meant to do to further your goals and progress on your life path. You see it all, and you want it all, so you slow down and take it one step at a time. You take your time, focusing on one goal or dream at a time, and not trying to do everything all at once.

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On July 21, the First Quarter Moon in Libra rises, guiding you to be focused on the actions that you take. You learn balance and not to do too much at once. The best success is reached one step at a time.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Sunday, July 26

It’s up to you to choose your destiny, Aquarius. On July 26, the North Node shifts into Aquarius, beginning a new journey of fate that lasts through 2028. The North Node represents your fate, and in Aquarius, it’s all about your sense of self and what you choose for yourself. This energy is powerful, especially as you finally live the life you’ve always felt is meant for you.

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But to do that, you have to tap into your authentic essence. Embrace your free spirit, live from a space of authenticity, and you're not afraid to stretch or even break the rules. This is your life to live and define for yourself, by choosing your destiny.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Wednesday, July 29

Get ready to be noticed, sweet Pisces. While you’ve been diligently working on your dreams in silence, the universe has been working on your behalf. On July 29, the Sun conjuncts Jupiter in Leo, ushering in positive public recognition and allowing you to truly shine. This brings recognition and accolades for the previous work you’ve been doing, as well as new opportunities and endeavors.

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With Jupiter here through July 2027, this is also just the beginning of a new phase of success and opportunities that continues to bless your life. Everything is set to change, though, and while it is exciting, you’re not overcommitting yourself. Instead, you make the most of this divine chance from the universe.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert, and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.