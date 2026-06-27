3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On June 28, 2026

Starting on June 28, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era. When Mars aligns with Jupiter on Sunday, it's time for us to be bold and expand our horizons.

We can no longer keep ourselves in this one place. During this transit, the bravest among us decide to align with our inner purpose and actually do something about it. No more talk. We're on a mission here, and we mean to get things done.

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These astrological signs take it upon themselves to reach for lofty goals and actually achieve them. We are no longer stuck in a rut. We're empowered and on the move!

1. Cancer

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Out of nowhere, you suddenly have the opportunity to travel, Cancer. You may be asked to come along on a vacation or get the chance at work to go abroad. You aren't used to this kind of spontaneity, but during this Mars-Jupiter alignment, it just feels right.

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Sure, it takes nerve to say yes to something so unexpected. Yet, it's also in your nature to want to try something new, even if it is out of the blue. On Sunday, when Mars aligns with Jupiter, you feel powerful enough to go all in.

On this day, you don't feel at all hesitant about trying new things. In fact, the idea of newness excites and inspires you. You are entering a powerful new era, and you have a lot to look forward to.

2. Sagittarius

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The last thing in the world that you can relate to is being limited in the way you think, Sagittarius. You are an explorer by nature and love delving into different perspectives. On Sunday, when Mars aligns with Jupiter, you are inspired to let your imagination wander.

You aren't someone who stays stuck, or at least, not for long. If you happen to find yourself in that kind of position, you take immediate action to get yourself out of it. On this day, you know that you have to move on, and so you do.

You aren't intimidated by the unknown. In fact, Mars energy revs up your desire to try something altogether new. It's all good, and you feel like taking that chance. Go for it!

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3. Aquarius

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On Sunday, when Mars aligns with Jupiter, you come up with an idea that is completely unexpected, Aquarius. Though it comes from your own mind, it is totally foreign to you. This thought inspires you in a way that feels fresh and amazing.

You're always thinking, but you aren't always following through on those thoughts. Not that everything needs a follow-through, of course, but what you come up with on this day does. The goals you set now need your attention.

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This is the time when you finally get up the nerve to do something outrageous. You are ready to make moves that no one else understands, but that make perfect sense to you. Really, that's all that matters.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.