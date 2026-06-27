3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity All Week, From June 29 - July 5

From June 29 to July 5, 2026, three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and prosperity all week. It's actually a very powerful week for these three animal signs, because it sparks good energy and money-making opportunities.

The only pillar element missing from this week's energy is Water, so you don't get caught in your feels this week. That's helpful for keeping perspective. Monday and Tuesday are Wood days, perfect for starting something new that you want to finish quickly. Wednesday and Thursday are Fire days, which could easily lead to burnout if you push yourself too hard. Instead, focus on having fun and enjoying the little things.

Advertisement

The weekend starts with grounded and calm energy: Friday and Saturday are Earth days. Sunday, it's time to mentally transition into the new month with the Metal element. Since it's an Open Day, plan to run personal errands and prepare for the week ahead.

1. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You attract luck and prosperity all week through friendships this week. You learn to manage your time well, and because of your sensibility, you work well with others.

The week starts on a high note for you, Tiger, because you have two back-to-back Wood Days, complementing your natural desire for fresh starts. Monday is a Stable Day, giving you clarity to plan and develop your workweek strategy. This is the day to block out your schedule and figure out what you want to do and when.

Tuesday brings complimentary energy from a friendly Pig sign. If you are wondering which day is best to start something new, this is your day. You will want to pull back your energy on Wednesday and Thursday to avoid burnout. Doubling down your efforts mid-week can backfire on you.

You slide into the weekend when the luck hits, and your prosperity arrives through successful relationships. Friday, July 3, is your day to really feel like you've made it. The Earth Tiger Success Day energy reveals how money comes to you and where you need to learn to create more luck in your life.

Advertisement

2. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Prosperity comes to you through a very serious attitude. This week, luck is attracted to you when you stay true to your plans. There are four days this week that help you to do things you've wanted to do for quite some time. June ends with two days that work nicely with your soft nature.

Advertisement

Monday, you set the foundation for the week by making your plans. You confirm and contact people involved, and where you need to make changes, you focus on yourself, which proves to be very smart. On Tuesday, you start a new venture, which could include working on your own hobbies or trying a new look to improve your public image.

You are very cautious on Wednesday and Thursday, and remove the things in your life and schedule that sabotage your success. Because you didn't play around with your goals, you have two very successful days this week: July 3 and July 4. This is perfect for real estate shopping or for putting the finishing touches on projects you need done by Sunday.

3. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You attract luck and prosperity in business dealings the week of July 29. Many good things are happening in your life this week, Dragon, but two days stand out more than others when it comes to getting what you want from life.

It can feel like not much has changed in your life or routine until Friday. You follow a similar plan to the one you typically use early this week, but circumstances change on July 3, an Earth Tiger Day, which naturally sets you up for success. You could be invited to a work-related trip or decide to book a hotel for an upcoming conference you plan to attend.

On Sunday, July 5, you are extremely busy. Being highly productive helps you to keep your sights on the future.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.