The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From June 29 - July 5

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from June 29 to July 5, 2026, remember that what you send out into the universe always comes back. As you move through the days ahead, be careful what you wish for, as one way or another, they always come true.

This week begins with the gentle energy of the Full Micromoon in Capricorn on June 29. This lunation helps you change course and stop thinking that everything has to be a struggle, so that as Jupiter shifts into Leo on June 30, you are ready. At the end of the week, Mars conjuncts Uranus in Gemini, bringing sudden and incredible changes to your life.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Monday, June 29

Aries, you are allowed to change paths as you grow and evolve. This means that your career goals may change as you go through college or even your life. The most important choice you can make is to allow this to occur when it happens.

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It’s not a failure or an end, but the beginning of something new. Just because a past version of you wanted something doesn’t mean the current version has to still feel bound to it. Embrace a new dream with the Full Micromoon in Capricorn on June 29, and let yourself try something new.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Tuesday, June 30

On June 30, Jupiter moves into Leo, where it will remain throughout the next year. This is bringing incredible energy to your personal life and healing. Yet, it also means that changes are on the horizon.

Jupiter in Leo is all about the bold and the beautiful, Taurus. While this helps improve your romantic life, it may also involve purchasing a new home or renovating a space to make it more your own. This is the upgrade that you didn’t know you needed. Just make sure you are doing what feels authentic for you.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Friday, July 3

Mars and Uranus unite in your sign on July 3, bringing a shocking shift to the relationship you have with yourself and how others see you. This is a highly unpredictable energy, so expect to surprise those around you. While Uranus in Gemini is helping you to grow as part of its new cycle, Mars amps this up with a twist of fate or a shocking decision.

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This is a time for you to choose yourself and all that entails, Gemini. Don’t apologize for being who you are, or for changing your mind. Instead, let yourself see where this energy takes you. When the moment of change arrives, be sure you seize it.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Thursday, July 2

On July 2, Lilith in Sagittarius aligns with Venus in Leo, bringing about a new way for you to enjoy your life. This energy relates to how you organize your days, as well as the work that you do. Rather than burning out or giving up on your dreams, you're taking a new approach to your goals.

You may come across as more driven and rebellious as you realize you no longer need to seek permission to live the life of your dreams. By prioritizing what you want, you enjoy your life more and also attract greater abundance and wealth.

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Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Tuesday, June 30

Jupiter moves into your zodiac sign on June 30, beginning a new cycle of growth and abundance in your life. Jupiter in Leo brings immense luck, but it also means you need to expand beyond your previous limitations.

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It's time to try new things, Leo. Take chances that you never anticipated and be willing to let go of the past. The energy of Jupiter in Leo will remain through July 2027, so it isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Make the most of it. Believe in yourself and let this be the time you decide to live your boldest, most abundant life.

Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Friday, July 3

Mars unites with Uranus in Gemini on July 3, bringing a shocking chain of events to your career. This energy is all about kick-starting a new process in your life. It may feel abrupt or even unwanted, especially as you’re not usually a huge fan of change. However, you have to trust this is exactly what you are meant to experience.

You need this sudden change in your career because, if you’re honest with yourself, you never would have done it on your own. Let this be the beginning of expanding upon what you once thought was possible. Trust that the plans of the universe are always far better than your own.

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Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Monday, June 29

The Full Micromoon in Capricorn rises on June 29, asking you to let go of what has been holding you back. This energy is soft, but also deeply personal. It may involve letting go of your attachment to a person or even a belief system that has been ruling your life.

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You are being guided into new and exciting beginnings as Uranus continues to shake up your house of luck. That also creates the need to leave your comfort zone. It’s safe to move on from what you’ve known and take a chance on your destiny.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Tuesday, June 30

Beginning on June 30, Jupiter moves into Leo, creating an abundant and opportune time in your career. Jupiter will remain in this fire sign until July 26, 2027, which means you are just beginning a phase in your life in which you are meant to expand. This is a period of luck, wealth, recognition, travel, and immense success.

Yet you need to be mindful of resisting change, or of fearing recognition for your accomplishments. You are noticed during this time, and what you create attracts greater attention. Let yourself imagine a new reality in which you finally have everything you’ve ever wished for.

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Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Friday, July 3

You are set to have one of the most dynamic weeks of the year as your self-worth grows and you are catapulted toward new beginnings. Perhaps best of all, you're finally seeing your love life come together in a way it previously hasn’t. Knowing what you deserve really is the key to everything. It determines what you pursue and affects the relationships you settle for.

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As Mars and Uranus align in Gemini on July 3, prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime event. These powerful planets bring about a shocking twist of fate in your romantic life, and may finally help you feel like you have the love you’ve always dreamed of.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Monday, June 29

On June 29, the Full Micromoon rises in your zodiac sign. This moon is further from Earth, so it appears smaller in the sky, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be impacted. Because of its distance, it has a gentler effect on you, which is positive, as it does occur in Capricorn.

This is a time for you to be kind to yourself so that you can release what is no longer working in your life. Don’t look at anything as failure, but your chance to regroup and change directions. You are meant for success and fulfillment, but that doesn’t mean you must get it right on the first try.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Friday, July 3

Mars unites with Uranus in Gemini on July 3, bringing a shocking event or opportunity into your personal life. Gemini energy governs your committed romantic relationships, family, joy, and creativity. If you have to tap into your creative talents for work, then this energy may also affect your career.

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The energy of Mars and Uranus is shocking and unpredictable, but it helps shake things up in the best possible way. This can look like finally landing that dream job or meeting your soulmate. You may even get an opportunity to travel overseas. Whatever you’ve dreamed of is about to finally come true.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Tuesday, June 30

On June 30, Jupiter moves into Leo, casting a lucky and lucrative energy over your life for the next year. This helps you be seen as an expert in your chosen field. While it can bring fame and wealth, it’s not about overnight success, but finally attracting attention for your diligent and consistent work.

This is not the time to let things slide, Pisces. Continue to be dedicated to the work that is important to you. Ultimately, it’s your ability to help others and make a difference in the world that gets you seen by someone who can assist you in achieving the success you deserve. This is all about being in the right place at the right time.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.