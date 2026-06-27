3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck When The Moon Is In Sagittarius On June 28

On June 28, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing really good luck. During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, good fortune is heading our way, and we know exactly what to do with it.

These astrological signs feel a rush of enthusiasm on Sunday that translates into a positive attitude. Doors open during this lunation, and we intend to make the most of these opportunities. We feel more confident in our abilities on Sunday, which gives us the nerve to pursue what we want without hesitation or self-doubt. Today, good luck shows up as self-belief, along with the support of others.

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1. Gemini

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The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius on June 28 puts you in the right place at the right time, Gemini. That might look like you and a friend having a conversation that totally blows your mind. It could also be a random meeting with a stranger or even a comment you see on social media.

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No matter how it arrives, this one little burst of inspiration turns into a creative project that you are very excited about. It lets you run wild with your talents and imagination. On Sunday, you are focused and determined to get the job done.

Good luck comes to you on this day, and it looks a whole lot like self-confidence. You believe in yourself more than you have in a very long time. No one's getting in the way of your success this time around!

2. Leo

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On Sunday, the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius carries an uplifting and generous energy, Leo. Under this lunation, whatever you want, you're more than likely going to get.

That's good luck, for sure, but it doesn't just stay as luck. In your world, it translates as amazing creative energy. That means you'll be very busy working hard during this time. You refuse to let this boost of inspiration go to waste.

This is the type of hard work you live for, after all. It's the kind that results in tons of compliments and positive acknowledgment. You're absolutely worth it, and you're also holding up your end of the deal. On June 28, you give us your all, and it really pays off.

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3. Capricorn

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During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, you don't see any obstacles standing between you and the success you crave and know you deserve. That is a very inspiring feeling. For once, you are optimistic, and that is the Sagittarius energy at work.

You've always been courageous when it comes to business and getting your hands dirty with projects that no one else would touch. Good luck comes to you as a new project with serious promise. You aren't the underdog this time around.

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Enthusiasm is your middle name, Capricorn, and on Sunday, it elevates you and your confidence to new levels. You're a can-do person, and this lunar transit emphasizes it. So, get to work! You are about to create something incredible.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.