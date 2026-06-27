The Capricorn Full Moon On June 29 Has A Special Meaning For Your Zodiac Sign This Week

An incredibly powerful Full Moon has a different meaning for each zodiac sign during the week of June 29 to July 5, 2026. The Full Moon rises in Capricorn on Monday, bringing a practical and grounding energy.

This is the time to be diligent with our dreams and take better care of them. If we do not feel satisfied with the work we've done or what we've accomplished, Jupiter in Leo reminds us that we still have time to improve and make the changes we desire. We must pour our hearts into what we love in order to see it flourish.

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Aries

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A Capricorn Full Moon means big plans and accomplishments for your professional sector this week. You are learning why it is important not to give up, Aries. It is also a critical transit that shows you the value of patience and perseverance. Working towards your goals is a lot easier with Jupiter in Leo making an aspect to your sign.

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This is a time for you to spread your wings and fly. The Moon is showing you that you need to make practical plans and manage your time effectively so you won’t feel deceived. You have the discipline thanks to Saturn, the self-confidence from Jupiter, and the ability to receive support from the Sun in Cancer.

Taurus

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If you’ve had to put your dreams on hold, this Full Moon in Capricorn is going to be a time for you to make space for them and be honest with yourself. Personal growth is connected with this transit, Taurus, because it encourages you to take on new roles, especially at home.

Plus, Mercury is now retrograde, bringing you closer to friends and connections from the past. The Full Moon might also show you the value of editing and revising, since your career is a focus at this time.

Gemini

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The Full Moon in Capricorn has you connecting with your emotions and understanding how to process them. It is also an energy that encourages you to face what continues to block you from attracting all the wonderful things you deserve.

You're learning more lessons this week as you grow and find your power. The good news this week is that Jupiter is now in Leo, Gemini, bringing excellent ideas and showing you how to build upon them. Utilize the discipline from the lunation and apply it to your personal projects to see them grow.

Cancer

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Because this energy is concentrated in your relationship sector, Cancer, it teaches you new methods of getting through to others. Saturn might add some rigidity, but it also helps you improve collaborative connections with colleagues and friends. Saturn in Aries is pushing Cardinal signs to see their potential, and you will need to get ready.

With Jupiter now in Leo, you can see how you will be more action-oriented and driven to succeed. Of course, while you may be given a crown or take on a role as a leader, you still need to show others a level of compassion.

Leo

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You can expect a deeper transformation with your philosophy this week, Leo, as the Full Moon in Capricorn presents new perspectives. Connecting with like-minded individuals is highly likely, especially for those involved in the academic sector.

Now that Jupiter is in your sign, you may be inspired to dive into new topics and expand your knowledge. Get ready to be involved in new circles or get invited to more social events. For those focused on improving their career prospects, you could enhance your skills at this time.

Virgo

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You experience some creative new ideas this week as the Full Moon in Capricorn makes your imagination flow. You have a deeper connection with the art you produce at this time, Virgo.

Taking up a new hobby or creative activity could also help you decompress, especially with Jupiter now in Leo, helping you to heal your inner child. While you may opt to focus on work, the entire meaning of this week's Full Moon is to remind you to incorporate fun activities into your life.

Libra

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This energy is showing you a lot about being patient with others, with Mercury stationing retrograde on the same day as the Full Moon. This is a week for you to see love in a new light and incorporate more of an independent mindset.

If you did not protect your boundaries before, Libra, this is the moment for you to add balance to your current or future partnerships. Saturn in Aries is showing you why you need to choose quality connections over toxic ones.

Scorpio

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The Capricorn Moon brings changes to your daily routines this week, especially at home. This means becoming more of a leader at home, which could teach you a lot about doing the same at work.

With Mercury retrograde this week as well, Scorpio, you're empowered to have conversations that have been pending for some time. You are encouraged to be honest and courageous. The transit has you focusing on building a stronger foundation with those around you as you improve your relationship with siblings or other family members now that Jupiter is in Leo.

Sagittarius

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With the Full Moon in Capricorn, your finances continue to transform. There may be a change in your value system this week, and this Cancer season brings this to light now that Mercury is retrograde, focusing on expenses and savings. Mercury provides the recap, Sagittarius, and the Full Moon allows you to develop an action plan.

If you have been overspending, starting this week, you may be more mindful of what you spend your money on. The savings process may have started six months ago, and now you will have enough tools needed to apply to your financial sector in order to bring prosperity moving forward.

Capricorn

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This is your week to upgrade the relationship you have with yourself since the Full Moon is occurring in your sign, Capricorn. While Mercury is also retrograde in your partnership sector, this brings deeper transformations in how you interact with those around you.

Cancer season is showing you how to be more vulnerable and compassionate, and Jupiter is now in Leo, adding warmth and more optimistic energy. Repairing old dynamics or reconciling with others could also be a manifestation of this transit. You could see how the shifts will bring out a kinder and stronger version of you.

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Aquarius

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Taking the lead is the story connected with this Full Moon transit. You are also encouraged to speak up and use your voice for change. People are more willing to listen to what you have to say, and with Jupiter in Leo making an opposition to your sign, your confidence levels rise.

This all makes it easier for you to take on the role of mentor for those who need it. It is going to be a moment for you to appreciate the one-on-one dynamic you have with others. Jupiter makes it easier for you to be more relatable and patient, Aquarius. After this week, you'll have a better understanding of those you care about.

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Pisces

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While you may be more open to meeting new people, Pisces, the Full Moon makes you a lot more selective about who you let into your world. Prioritizing rest is also necessary this week.

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Take time alone to ponder new things that can assure your success in the long run. It could be a beneficial period for reviewing old projects. Starting new initiatives or taking on a new course should wait until Mercury retrograde is over, but you will be a lot more thrilled to learn new things with Mercury retrograde aspecting your sign.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.