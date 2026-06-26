3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck The Week Of June 29 - July 5

Good luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs during the week of June 29 to July 5, 2026. Don’t worry about things not going according to plan, and instead, trust that any unexpected moments are actually the universe stepping in to change your fortune.

The Full Micromoon in Capricorn rises on June 29, helping you reflect on what has come to fruition in your life. It carries a gentle energy, which is much-needed, as the events that follow are pretty intense. Jupiter moves into Leo on June 30, just before Mars unites with Uranus in Gemini on July 3. This is the start of a new era of abundance and luck, but it also involves a shocking series of events.

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You can’t prepare or even plan for what will occur in the days ahead. Just stay ready, knowing that luck that arrives unexpectedly is always the best kind.

1. Taurus

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You often chase stability by ensuring that everything remains the same. This leads to stagnancy and missed opportunities, Taurus. True stability is created within yourself. This is what allows you to try new things and take chances on your fate. You must remember that no matter what happens, you will always end up right where you are meant to. This is what you are called to focus on during the Full Micromoon in Capricorn on Monday, June 29.

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The Micromoon is the furthest away from Earth, which results in a smaller-than-normal lunation. While it may not grandly rise over the horizon, this energy is gentle, which is exactly what you need when preparing to release your fears about the unknown. For a while, you've wanted to explore something new. You are ready to take this chance, but you must stop trying to control everything around you. Do what is best for you, and let everything else work itself out.

2. Sagittarius

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This is going to be your best year yet, Sagittarius. Jupiter moving into Leo on Tuesday, June 30, shifts your luck through July 2027. Jupiter is all about abundance, and it’s your ruling planet, which intensifies the experiences and opportunities it brings. This is a transit that only occurs once every twelve years, so you must pay attention and start moving as if you can achieve anything. Once Jupiter is in Leo, you will be able to.

Jupiter in Leo helps you embrace new opportunities and beginnings within your life. You are called to travel and make the most of every moment that you experience. This energy favors relocation, success, wealth, and romance. But you have to know that you deserve this beautiful twist of fate. What once seemed impossible is suddenly attracted into your life with ease. Don’t limit yourself, but truly believe that you are about to achieve greatness.

3. Libra

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When the universe speaks, it’s best to listen, Libra. As an air sign, you tend to embrace change more easily than most. However, you can get caught up worrying about whose feelings you’re hurting or who you imagine you’re letting down. This anxiety about how your decisions affect others causes resistance when working with the universe. Yet, when it comes to something that you’re truly meant to experience, the universe won’t take no for an answer.

On Friday, July 3, Mars conjuncts Uranus in Gemini, bringing a shocking and unexpected event into your life. This is not something that you’ve planned for or worked for. It may even arrive as an inconvenience or disruption, but it is responsible for finally shifting you out of that old timeline you’ve been stuck in. What arrives will likely be in the form of an email or call, as Gemini favors communication. When it does, all you have to do is say yes. Entertain the offer, and know that this is the moment you need to listen to the universe.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.