Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 19 — Pluto Enters Aquarius

The daily horoscope is here for Tuesday, November 19. Pluto moves into Aquarius for the final time in our lifetimes, affecting each zodiac sign and marking a monumental shift that will influence the world for the next 20 years.

The energy invites us to rethink our relationship with technology, collective progress, and how we collaborate as a society. It’s a call to consider how we can contribute to the greater good and play an active role in shaping a future that benefits all.

The Aquarian spirit encourages breaking down boundaries, pushing the limits of what’s possible, and reimagining how we connect and support each other.

Are you ready to enter this transformative era starting with today's horoscope? It's time to embrace the opportunity to join the Aquarian legion and be part of this collective movement toward a more enlightened and progressive world!

The daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on November 19, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pluto in Aquarius will occupy your zone of friendship, dreams, and community for the next 20 years, bringing transformative energy to these areas of your life. During this time, you'll be called to step into a leadership role, guiding and inspiring others to use their unique talents for the benefit of the greater whole.

This period is about fostering connections and encouraging collective progress, emphasizing the importance of each individual's contribution to the community. As you navigate this transformative era, ask yourself: What does it look like to inspire others? Consider how you can leverage your strengths to motivate and uplift those around you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pluto in Aquarius will spiral through your 10th house of career, reputation, and legacy, heralding a transformative period in these key areas of your life. Over the next 20 years, you're poised to make significant moves that can profoundly impact the change you wish to see in the world. This transit invites you to take bold steps and embrace your role as a leader, innovator, and change-maker in your professional sphere.

During this time, it's crucial to lead with a personal message that reflects your authentic values and vision. Pluto's energy will empower you to break free from outdated mainstream rules and conventions that no longer serve your higher purpose.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The next two decades encourage you to explore and expand your horizons, both intellectually and physically. You might feel drawn to immerse yourself in new cultures, philosophies, and experiences that challenge your current worldview and help you grow.

Travel can become a powerful tool for personal evolution, offering fresh perspectives and deeper insights into the world and your place in it. The number one ingredient is to be around people who inspire and support your journey can significantly impact your mindset, helping you shed old paradigms and embrace new ways of thinking.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pluto in Aquarius will land in your zone of intimacy, financial partnerships, and debt, marking an important turning point in your relationships and financial life. Superficial connections will likely be replaced by deeper, more meaningful ones that bring you closer to your own soul.

This cosmic phase invites you to transform how you engage with others, seeking relationships that offer true intimacy and emotional depth.This transit also calls for a thorough assessment of your investments, both financial and relational. It's crucial to evaluate how these investments align with your higher vision and long-term goals.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pluto in Aquarius will be in your house of one-to-one relationships and contractual partnerships, bringing profound transformation to these areas of your life. You're set to learn more about your essential needs within relationships, uncovering what truly matters to you in your connections with others.

Expect more kismet moments as you can now meet significant people who will reveal new aspects of yourself that you never knew existed, offering opportunities for deep personal growth and self-discovery.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

If your work hasn't felt inspiring for a while, don't worry—Pluto in Aquarius is about to catapult you into doing work that truly feels purposeful. This transformative energy will guide you to discover what kind of work outside the usual structures genuinely makes you feel creatively alive and fulfilled, while also providing financial reward.

As Pluto moves through Aquarius, it will challenge the status quo and encourage you to think outside the box regarding your career. You’ll be pushed to explore new, unconventional paths that align with your true passions and talents. This might mean pursuing a creative endeavor you've always dreamed of, starting your own business, or finding innovative ways to contribute to your field.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

There's no more time for hiding your creative talent within the comfort of your own four walls. Even if you don’t think you have any, it’s time to experiment and discover your hidden abilities. You’re about to become a vessel of creative enlightenment that others need to witness. What does it look like to believe in your creative talent?

It starts with embracing your unique voice and trusting that what you have to offer is valuable. It means giving yourself permission to explore and express your ideas without fear of judgment. Believing in your creative talent involves taking risks, stepping out of your comfort zone, and allowing yourself to be seen and heard.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

How do you currently define home and belonging? This is a question that you'll be in constant reckoning with, as you seek to truly feel rooted wherever you are. Reflecting on this will help you understand the essence of what makes you feel at home, whether it's a physical place, a state of mind, or a sense of connection with others.

This journey might also bring opportunities for healing within your family lineage. Exploring your roots can uncover hidden talents and strengths that have been passed down through generations. Embracing these inherited gifts can deepen your sense of identity and belonging, allowing you to draw on the wisdom and resilience of your ancestors.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Your level of knowledge and wisdom is about to increase tenfold. You already embody the 'teacher' archetype, but now Pluto is urging you to take this role much more seriously. How do you want your ideas to be timeless and remembered by others? To create a lasting legacy, focus on the core principles and values that drive your message.

Share your personal insights that transcend current trends and address the deeper, universal truths that resonate across time. Cultivate your voice and refine your message to ensure clarity, authenticity, and depth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

How you earn money ethically in this world is going to become increasingly important, especially when it comes to your collaborations. You can no longer engage in work solely for financial gain; it must also have meaning and purpose.

This shift in focus requires you to align your financial ambitions with your core values and principles. Seek out like-minded individuals and organizations that prioritize integrity, social responsibility, and sustainable practices.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Who you think you are is about to undergo a profound transformation, as your identity is deconstructed and rebuilt from the root up. This period marks a powerful evolution, where old beliefs, patterns, and self-concepts are being stripped away to make room for a more authentic, empowered version of yourself.

During this deconstruction, you'll likely confront deeply ingrained fears, insecurities, and limitations that have influenced how you perceive yourself and interact with the world. But fear not, this is one of your most life defining moments in your personal story, and by the end of it you’re reborn.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Your spiritual life is about to get even more woo woo, as the veil between the conscious and unconscious begins to thin, opening new realms of possibility. With this surge of spiritual energy, you'll likely experience deeper intuitions, vivid dreams, and mystical insights that offer profound clarity.

This is an incredibly powerful time to tap into the unseen forces at play, but it’s essential that you channel this heightened awareness into something creative. Your artistic pursuits—whether it be through writing, painting, music, dance, or any other form of expression—become the perfect outlet for this bountiful eros energy.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.