The Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On March 21 — The Moon Squares Saturn

Your daily horoscope is here for Friday, zodiac signs! With the Moon in Sagittarius squaring Saturn in Pisces on March 21, 2025, there’s a sense of inner conflict pulling you in two directions. On one hand, the Moon urges you to explore, to expand your horizons, and to break free from any limitations that have been holding you back.

Saturn in Pisces pulls you toward grounding, reminding you of the importance of sticking with what you know, or 'fake it until you make it'. The familiar waters that have kept you safe. This tension between the desire to venture out and the need for security creates an energy that may leave you feeling uncertain. The push and pull can be challenging, but it’s also a chance to examine what truly anchors you and what your soul is craving.

The daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, March 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As your Friday horoscope begins, you’re looking at the changes you’ve made and wondering where the path will take you next. Your desire for adventure is undeniable, but there’s a tug to reflect on how you’ve been approaching your growth.

Have you been ignoring the deeper work that needs to be done before you can expand further? As the focus turns toward your personal space and inner life, you’ll be asked to check in with what’s truly driving your urge to break free.

You’re meant to move forward, but not without recognizing where you’ve been and how you need to evolve within before leaping ahead.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There’s been a lot of focus on rebuilding your foundation, but what has the process uncovered about your relationships and the connections you’ve built over time?

According to your horoscope for today, as the energy shifts, you’re being challenged to release outdated emotional attachments that no longer serve you.

What’s left behind will reveal a clearer path toward your deepest desires. You can’t carry all of it forward, so ask yourself what you’re willing to leave behind in order to create space for something that can truly fulfill you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may have been rethinking what it means to be truly seen and understood in your relationships. This cosmic energy invites you to dive deeper into your daily routines, finding balance in what you give and receive.

Have you been overcommitting? As your career and ambitions start to take center stage, it's time to integrate what you've learned about yourself through your relationships.

You can’t climb the ladder of success without paying attention to your inner world. Make sure to honor your personal needs even while you’re working toward the top.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The changes in your personal and professional life have been profound. You’ve felt the call to level up your daily habits and routines, but also to elevate the way you approach your career.

As you shift toward new goals, take a moment to ask yourself: have you been honoring the quiet spaces in your life?

Have you been caring for your emotional well-being even as you chase your dreams? You’re being challenged to balance both your ambition and your need for peace. Allow the momentum of your work life to fuel your growth, but don’t neglect your inner rhythm.

The real success lies in how well you can honor both your practical needs and your emotional depth.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You’ve had a wave of creative energy and passion propelling you forward, but are you ready to confront what’s been bubbling beneath the surface? Your self-expression and romantic desires have been powerful, yet now you’re being asked to get clear on how these pursuits serve your bigger picture.

Your work and daily habits are demanding attention, but do they align with what you truly value? It’s time to reassess how your passions can support your practical goals without draining your energy. Strive for balance as you move toward your creative and professional dreams, ensuring that your soul is nourished along the way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your home life and emotional foundations have undergone significant changes, but are they aligned with your broader vision? As your personal life continues to shift, you're now being called to take a hard look at your career and public image.

What parts of your identity have been too tightly bound to your role at home, and what needs to shift for you to truly step into your professional power? Make sure you’re not sacrificing your personal peace for external validation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your thoughts, ideas, and ways of communicating have gone through a major transformation over the last few months. As the spotlight shifts toward your sense of self, you may be feeling the pressure to prove your worth and communicate your true feelings more openly. Are you ready to step into that power? Or are you holding back for fear of judgment?

As you take bold steps forward, your routines and personal space need some attention. What are the habits and rituals that have been helping you sustain your energy? Ensure that as you expand your mind and presence, you're also paying attention to the details of your everyday life to stay grounded.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The changes you’ve experienced over the last few months have shaken up your approach to finances and material resources.

This is a time to deeply reflect on what you value and how it supports your self-worth. What financial shifts or challenges have you faced, and how can you use these lessons to create something even more meaningful for your future?

You’re being asked to integrate both your emotional and material needs so that you can step into a more secure version of yourself. The changes you’ve made are already paving the way, but it’s important to keep your eyes on how your deeper values align with your external circumstances.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You’ve been going through a deep redefinition of your identity, stepping into a more authentic version of yourself. The drive to evolve has been strong, but now you're being asked to look closely at how you’ve been presenting yourself to others.

Do your outward actions match your inner truth? As you continue to redefine who you are, you’re being challenged to pay attention to your home life and emotional needs.

True transformation requires balance, and if you’re putting all your energy into personal reinvention without caring for your roots, you might burn out. Take the time to honor your inner world so that you can build a foundation that supports your evolution.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You’ve been working hard behind the scenes, doing the deep inner work to prepare for your next steps. Now, it’s time to take a moment to reflect on the wisdom you’ve gained in solitude and the lessons learned along the way.

What have these quiet moments taught you about your place in the world? As your ambitions begin to take shape and your public image starts to evolve, be mindful of your emotional world. Your inner growth is the fuel for your external success, but neglecting your emotional life will leave you feeling out of balance.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The people you surround yourself with have been an essential part of your personal growth recently, but as you continue to evolve, you may need to reassess how these relationships align with your goals. Are they lifting you up, or are they holding you back?

You’ve had a lot of momentum in your social life, but now you’re being asked to focus on your values and how your social interactions support your deeper goals.

Make sure that as you move forward, you’re surrounding yourself with people who not only inspire you but also support your growth in meaningful ways.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You’ve been deeply focused on your career, stepping into a more authentic version of your professional self. However, it’s important that you don’t over identify your identity with your work. Are you putting too much energy into your work and neglecting the nurturing spaces that give you strength?

What boundaries have you put in place to maintain your emotional well-being, and what still needs to be adjusted? The work you’ve been doing is important, but to maintain your drive and motivation, you need a solid emotional foundation.

Make sure you’re honoring both your professional ambitions and your need for personal peace.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.