4 Zodiac Signs Receive Much-Needed Blessings From The Universe On March 21, 2025

On March 21, 2025, the day's astrological transit of Moon square Saturn paves the way for four zodiac signs to receive much-needed blessings from the universe. Now, this transit is not always so generous, nor does it always come with kindness. It's a tricky transit, but on this day, it does the trick.

During Moon square Saturn, we receive universal blessings because we recognize that all the troubles and obstacles are finally and truly out of the way. What we view as a blessing on this day is really an emotional clearing of negative energy — a way of noticing that all is well once again. Nothing is in our way any longer.

Four zodiac signs receive much-needed blessings from the universe on March 21, 2025:

1. Aries

You have become so used to the idea of others standing in your way and saying "no" to you and your very good ideas, that it shocks you when things finally start to work out. However, March 21 ushers in a time of blessings and opportunity from the universe.

As the Moon squares Saturn, you'll have to confront your doubts head-on, as you really need to get past certain knee-jerk reactions such as believing others will not accept you or your ideas.

The reality here is that Moon square Saturn flips it all on its ear and puts you front and center, where suddenly the blessing of the day looks like you being right after all. It's one of those "I told you so" days and you get to say the words.

2. Libra

What the transit, Moon square Saturn, brings into your life on this day is the idea of respect. You, Libra, feel that you've spent a little too much time being disrespected, and now, the tables have turned.

It feels like a blessing created by the universe because you were seriously over it. You are someone who brings greatness to the table, and for some reason, no one saw it that way — until now.

So, rather than hold a grudge against those who didn't accept you the first time around, show them all what it's like to get it right. You are the one who gets it right, Libra, and Moon square Saturn supports your actions on this day.

3. Capricorn

On March 21, you are going to realize that so much of the hard work that you believe you need to do is, in fact, already done. While you aren't used to sitting back and waiting for the results to blossom, that's the position you're in during this day, and with Moon square Saturn on your side, you will start to see results very soon.

This day comes with all the blessings you need, as you weren't sure about how much time to take off to recharge those inner batteries of yours. You work and work, and Moon square Saturn tells you to kick back. Everything is OK as it is.

This gives you time to reflect and the Saturn energy you encounter during this day is the kind that allows you to really see how much you've done. Yes, you can relax right now; it's OK, Capricorn. The blessings come through balance.

4. Aquarius

The universe is blessing you big, dear Aquarius! You aren't all that used to actually completing projects that you've started. That's not because you don't try, but more along the lines of not knowing when to stop. That's how Moon square Saturn comes in to save the day.

What you will realize on March 21 is that the current project you're working on doesn't need to be a lifelong effort. In fact, it's reached its peak. You've done enough of this work, and now, it's time to chill.

Rather than chill and worry, you decide it's best to chill and let go. This is unlike you, but you also understand that it's necessary. This, in its way, is you completing something, and Moon square Saturn helps you to understand what's going on.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.