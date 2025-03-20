3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Lucky New Era On March 21, 2025

On March 21, 2025, when Venus aligns with Pluto, three zodiac signs enter a lucky new era. This is a day for good luck and for trusting in one's own choices.

Because of the particular traits that come along with both Pluto and Venus, we may find that our good luck relates to our romantic lives as whatever is going on takes a turn for the better. We feel that luck is not only on our side but also on the side of the person we are involved with.

It may feel sudden, too, as this is definitely an "encounter" with good luck. Seeing it this way allows us to perceive it as fresh and stimulating. What we experience on this day encourages us, and it could lead to bigger and better things.

Three zodiac signs enter a lucky new era on March 21, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

When someone reacts to something that's happening to you with a shock of horror, you wonder why they are going overboard with their reaction, especially when you have no problem with whatever is causing the horror.

You may have recently received some weird news and in telling it to others, you see that the reactions are too much. If you aren't fazed by what's happening, then they certainly shouldn't be. This shows you that you make your own luck.

If something bothers you, Taurus, this might be a good day to stand up and tell others to leave you alone and let you deal with it your way. During this Venus-Pluto alignment, you'll make your own luck and they can all watch from afar.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

What you will encounter on this day, along with good luck, is a whole lot of self-trust. You've got insight galore during this Venus-Pluto alignment, and so much of what you pick up on is telling you to trust your gut feeling.

While that may go against the grain in terms of some of the people in your life, what you'll also see is that you really don't care. You have care and concern for those you love, but you have put yourself behind because of it. It's time to step forward.

What brings in the good luck is in line with how Pluto works when it aligns with Venus, as it does on this day. Changes come into your life in ways that you not only need but that you welcome in with love. Luck surrounds you on March 21, 2025.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You are about to enter a period in your life in which you aren't sure that the luck that is so apparent is real. The interesting part is that it is, Sagittarius. While you're all for believing that you made this happen — and that is a big part of it — the truth is that you're also just lucky.

With the Venus-Pluto alignment of March 21, you'll see that something in your life suddenly looks very clear to you. This is helpful because you were so confused about it for so long.

Now, the powers that align Venus with Pluto are also helping to align certain things in your life, making you feel cosmically supported while giving you much to look forward to. This is a beautiful transit and it comes to you at just the right time.

