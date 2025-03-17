3 Zodiac Signs Being Tested By The Universe The Week Of March 17 - 23, 2025

The week of March 17 - 23, 2025, three zodiac signs will feel like they are being tested by the universe. We are still in the powerful energy of last week’s total lunar eclipse in Virgo. Note where this eclipse hit your chart because this is where your focus will be for at least the next few weeks or until the next solar eclipse in Aries on March 29. The energies or significance of an eclipse often last for as long as six months.

This week, Mercury is in its retrograde station until March 18, which means it is affecting our communication, thinking, and speech and, in general, causing delays, mistakes, equipment breakdowns, and other situations. Mercury is at its most powerful in its stations. It hasn’t begun to move backward just yet, but the retrograde energy is working overtime.

On March 19, the Sun conjuncts Neptune at 29 degrees of Pisces. This can be confusing if not tiring, and it is energy-prone to miscommunication and misunderstandings. You may experience some vivid dreams over the next few days. Plus, the Spring equinox occurs on March 20 at 5:01 a.m. EST as the Sun enters Aries!

Three zodiac signs being tested by the universe the week of March 17 - 23, 2025:

1. Aries

Both Venus and Mercury are now retrograde in your sign. Mercury is very powerful and prone to incorrect thinking or looking at something in the wrong way, especially when it comes to finances this week. You are at risk of a potential financial setback; this could be where the universe is testing you. You need to think as clearly as possible, which may be difficult with Mercury in its station. This isn’t a problem that can’t be solved because it can be; you will need to focus on it.

First of all, avoid impulsive spending, and secondly, get your spending under control. Review and evaluate what you have spent money on that may have caused this money pinch. You are a problem solver, and you will get through this. You may consider earning extra income or budgeting better. Either way, take some time this week for self-care; once you address the issue, you can get back on track.

2. Taurus

This week, you may experience a problem in a relationship and could be focused on a past relationship and decisions you made at that time. Both Venus and Mercury are stirring up your subconscious mind, and your thinking may not be clear. We all experience regret at some point in life, and it appears that you are rethinking the decisions you made a while back. The past is the past, and we cannot recreate it or go back in time. Chances are you made the best decision you knew to make at that time with the information you had.

If you have a current relationship, there is a good chance a problem will arise if you continue to focus on the past. This is where the universe may test you, so focus on your current partner if you want to keep them. Otherwise, reflection is normal and positive, but there is no point in beating yourself up or second-guessing. Take time for self-care this week. There is a good chance this feeling of regret or making the wrong decision will pass quickly as Mercury moves backward. Focus on the now and be present mentally and emotionally to avoid making mistakes.

3. Pisces

If you feel like you are receiving some intense test from the universe, the chances are that you are right. Challenges in communication and thinking will be a potential problem for you this week, Pisces, especially in terms of money and career decisions or findings you make. You have heightened intuition at this time, but sometimes intuition may be a source of confusion, so you must make certain of your facts before you make any significant changes.

Your empathy will be very high, and there will always be those who will take advantage of your sensitivity. It’s important to be cautious in negotiations of any type this week. Trust your instinct, but you know the rest if something seems too good to be true. Don’t sweep your concerns or issues under the rug — address them, and you will be fine.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience, specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.