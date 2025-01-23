Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 24 — The Moon Aligns With Pluto

What will each zodiac sign's daily horoscope reveal for us on Friday, January 24, 2025? The Moon in Sagittarius aligns with Pluto in Aquarius to create a powerful energy in our daily horoscopes. Moon conjunct Pluto is perfect for uniting communities around a shared purpose.

Sagittarius zodiac signs inspire optimism, open-mindedness, and the pursuit of truth, encouraging people to look beyond individual concerns and toward collective growth. Meanwhile, Pluto in Aquarius brings deep transformation and a focus on societal change, pushing communities to confront outdated systems and embrace innovative solutions into the fore!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, January 24, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This is an incredible time to fine-tune your relationship values, allowing you to gain a better understanding of what makes you feel safe, secure, and whole within partnerships.

This is a unique opportunity to put yourself in other people’s shoes and become more self-aware of how your actions currently affect your relationships.

What specific actions can you take to better understand your relationship values and what makes you feel safe, secure, and whole within partnerships?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You may decide to finish outstanding projects and tie up loose ends to reach a stage of completion. Additionally, it's important to note that we often don’t see the results instantly when we make changes.

It takes time to see solid results, and with patience, we can witness long-term growth. Identify outstanding projects and loose ends in your life.

How can you create a plan to complete them? Think about a recent change you made. How can you remind yourself to be patient and recognize that results take time?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The need for transparency in your romantic and creative collaborations is a priority. The first step is to be honest in your communication and direct without holding back your truths.

Although this may feel uncomfortable, it will be highly beneficial for your growth and can strengthen your connections in profound ways.

This feeling may be new, but it is a chance to broaden your identity within your relationships.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Today, you may feel more emotionally detached than usual, which could initially seem challenging, but it offers a valuable opportunity to gain clarity in your work life.

This detachment allows you to step back from the emotional intensity of daily tasks and observe your professional environment with a fresh perspective.

It’s a chance to assess the patterns, beliefs, or fears that may have influenced your career decisions or productivity.

By objectively looking at your work situation, you can better understand what’s truly serving your goals and where adjustments are needed.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

We tend to gain a holistic understanding of ourselves through our partnerships with others, as we are mirrors for each other.

If there are any misunderstandings during this time, it’s a good opportunity to spot whether you have any communication blind spots that you’re unaware of.

Do you think there is room for growth to enhance your communication skills to ensure a more holistic understanding of yourself and your partner?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This is an incredible time to gain clarity on where your creativity and emotional efforts are being allocated, allowing you to see what needs balancing.

Consider where you might need to invest more — in your home, self-care, or another area. How can this investment benefit you in the long term? Understanding your finances better gives you more space to experiment financially.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Take a deeper look at where you may be currently pushing forward instead of allowing and surrendering to the nature of how things are.

It doesn’t mean you can’t be strategic with your thinking, but it’s better to execute what you can control and allow things to come into form naturally.

You may ask yourself, "How can I let go of the need to consider all possible eventualities?"

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This is a good time to practice the art of presence and let go of any overthinking tendencies that might pull you away from being in the moment.

Think about how it feels when you allow your senses to guide you and how much you surrender to your body.

Describe a recent moment when you practiced the art of presence. How did it feel to be in the moment?

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Abundance is a feeling. Strip away your value outside of the material to remember who you are. To become more, extricate anything that is poking holes in your self-worth. It’s an inside job.

How can you cultivate a sense of abundance from within rather than relying on external factors? Reflect on your sense of abundance.

How can you strip away material values to remember who you truly are?

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Whip out the Excel spreadsheet and take a clear, objective look at the do’s and don’ts of your financial trajectory.

Breaking down your income, expenses, savings, and investments allows you to spot patterns that may have gone unnoticed and identify areas where you can make more strategic decisions.

This grounded approach empowers you to make intentional choices that support stability, growth, and success in your professional life.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

If you’ve been living on autopilot recently, this is a good time to recenter yourself and focus on your tasks and priorities without thinking about the future, as the future is still yet to come.

This is a great opportunity to slow down and decide what gives you inner peace outside your daily commitments. What tasks and priorities need your attention now, and how can you address them without worrying about the future?

Identify activities that give you a sense of inner peace. How can you incorporate them into your daily routine?

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This energy is actively stirring up dynamics in your career and community, prompting deeper reflection on how your professional and personal relationships align with your core values.

You may engage in more meaningful conversations with business partners about shared goals, responsibilities, and whether your current collaborations truly support long-term success.

Ask yourself, ‘In what ways do my current professional and personal relationships reflect my core values, and where might I need to set new boundaries or realign shared goals to support long-term success and fulfillment?’

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.