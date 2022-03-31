The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 1, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 1, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

The New Moon in Aries is here and it's usually marked by a desire to do something new and take risks when starting projects or actions in your life.

However, we have things taking place in the backdrop, and it could be that Saturn is making an aspect to this New Moon pulling us back and telling us to work twice as hard as we ordinarily would do.

This can feel frustrating if you're a fire sign, Aries, Sagittarius, or Leo. But for earth signs, you may feel more reserved and contemplative, which is not always a bad thing.

What does this mean for you this Friday?

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

An intense day is here, Aries, and with all attention, on your part of the astrology chart, you feel a heaviness that is unexplainable right now.

With the New Moon arriving in your zodiac sign, you may feel the pressure is on to perform and to get things done.

But, slow down Aries, there are still things you need to wait on. Saturn is holding back this energy in your life, and rather than try to resist it, lay low.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Some people are not worth your hatred and it's better to let them go in peace and find other productive ways to use your time and energy.

With the New Moon happening in your twelfth solar house of hidden enemies, you may not get the satisfaction of knowing exactly how a person did you wrong. But, do you really need to know?

It's enough to realize that they should no longer be within your circle of trust, and your actions can help lessen the chances that they harm you in any way in the future.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Friends come and go, but you know when you've met someone who is truly there for you like no one else.

The concept of loyalty is so important to you, Gemini, that you will go to great lengths for a friend you know is watching your back.

The New Moon in Aries may have you quick to make judgments and see who you are able to trust without a doubt and maybe even who you can work with but not let them into your world all the way.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Something amazing can happen in your professional life, Cancer. You may be at the receiving end of sudden news about it could involve a leadership role you've hoped to attain.

The New Moon in Aries brings energy to your zodiac sign for up to three months.

So, this is a great time to put in a bit more effort and to demonstrate your interest in growing with the team so that your energy is out there on their radar.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

A fresh outlook and new perspective are yours, Leo. You have an amazing opportunity to change the way you think and to grow your mindset in a deeply profound way.

The New Moon in Aries activates your sector of education and personal philosophy.

So, if you've felt a bit stuck in a rut, things are about to change for the better.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

A gift is coming your way, Virgo. You are the fortunate recipient of some type of valuable item.

This can be from a work-related partnership or maybe the person you've been seeing.

Either way, a gift can come to you because of who you know and how you are blessed by their journey in life. If you do receive some sort of advice or gift, be sure to say 'thank you'.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

A sudden change in your relationship takes place during the New Moon in Aries, and you feel it the most in your partnerships, and perhaps, your romantic life.

There can be a strong desire to connect with someone on a romantic level, but time, distance, and the need to remain diligent on what you're working on now may not give you the bandwidth for dating or going out.

Be patient with yourself, but also be honest with the other person.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Procrastinating, Scorpio? This New Moon may be about fresh starts, but it's held back by Saturn in Aquarius.

You may struggle to find someone who has what you need or knows how to find it. This is a day where your resourcefulness comes and ends with yourself.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Falling in love, Sagittarius. Your heart has been tucked away for safekeeping for a long time, but now it's time to let it peer out beneath the emotional rubble.

Find a safe place where you can talk things through but not have to take on more responsibility than what you can take.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Family is so amazing, until they fight, then you may feel grieved to your heart.

You may find that your relatives are a bit more contentious than you'd like everyone to be.

Despite your love and appreciation for each other, it's easy to bump heads and not even know why.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your quick wit and way with words can be surprising, even to you.

The New Moon in Aries can prompt you to be impulsive when it comes to saying things you are thinking, But there is always a chance to pause, think and wait.

Try to remain one step ahead of yourself when it comes to peaking your mind, especially involving getting what you want from others.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Money can be lost much easier than. you earned it. With this New Moon in Aries, impulsivity is a risk you have to carry.

But there are lots of ways to stay ahead of the curve and not lose anything. Set yourself a spending budget for what you are thinking you need to buy and don't go over it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.