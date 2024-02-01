What Each Chinese Zodiac Sign Can Expect The Month Of February 2024

Your monthly horoscope for February 2024 — based on your Chinese zodiac sign — is here! First, what does February have in store for everybody? According to the I Ching hexagram of the month, which is Earth over Water (#7) changing to Earth over Fire (#36), February is going to be a month of reckonings and reevaluations for everyone.

You'll face situations that will ask you to rise to the challenge and seize the day or have the courage to speak up if you observe wrongdoings and corruption. It's the season of being one's knight in shining armor and slaying the demons that haunt you!

Of course, February also welcomes the Chinese Lunar New Year 2024. We are moving on from the Year of the Water Rabbit to the Year of the Wood Dragon. So, if you haven't read your New Year horoscopes yet, you should definitely check it out (and find out your lucky Chinese symbols for this year).

Now, let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for February.

Chinese horoscope prediction for each zodiac sign during Februrary 2024 (including the luckiest days of the month):

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Lucky Day for Love: February 17

Lucky Day for Friendship: February 9

Lucky Day for Career: February 3

Rat, the first half of February will be quite staid and boring for you. Nothing of importance will happen, and life will go on as usual. Things will look up in the second half, though. You will either stumble upon a brilliant idea (or inspiration) or realize that you need to make a big change in your life to get it going in a better direction.

Follow your heart, but don't allow your bad habits to rule you. If you feel called to light an incense stick on the days, you feel anxious and allow the wafting smoke to soothe and relax you. You will soon have the answers you seek.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Lucky Day for Love: February 8

Lucky Day for Friendship: February 7

Lucky Day for Career: February 24

Ox, the first half of February will be full of fun, frolic, and celebration for you. Some of you may even hit a crossroads where all it will take is one decision to change the course of your life for the better dramatically.

Don't rely too much on external advice, though. Peer pressure can ruin the cosmic blessings in store for you. The second half of February promises to be more chill and dull. tThat'sokay. Use the time to plan for the future, and keep up your energy for the days ahead.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Lucky Day for Love: February 23

Lucky Day for Friendship: February 12

Lucky Day for Career: February 10

Tiger, the first half of February will be a social time for you, with many interactions and invitations. Despite all the conversations, meet-and-greets, and so on, nothing of importance will happen. Take heart, though.

The second half of the month promises to be sterling, with fresh ideas and inspiration in store for you. You may even turn things around in your life in a dramatic way. If you feel called to, spend some time on deep meditation this month. You can figure out what's in your heart this way. Plus, it's always fun to visualize the future if you choose a guided meditation track.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Lucky Day for Love: February 9

Lucky Day for Friendship: February 15

Lucky Day for Career: February 27

Rabbit, trust your instincts in February. The first half of the month promises to be intriguing, with many signs and synchronicities waiting for you. Those of you who have hidden psychic gifts or are known intuitives will have some otherworldly experiences, too.

The second half of the month will be more relaxed, with easy interactions, social events, and peace in general. You may not even remember much of it in the coming months unless you are a business owner and are working on a big project.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Lucky Day for Love: February 29

Lucky Day for Friendship: February 3

Lucky Day for Career: February 7

February is your month, Dragon! After all, we will officially welcome the Lunar Year of the Dragon on February 10. So expect things to be hyped for you throughout this month, whether you like it or not.

Of course, some of you may feel undue pressure to do well and may suddenly realize that your relatives expect the moon and the stars from you this year, but don't let that scare you. Live your life according to what feels right to you, and don't change your pace unless you feel it's necessary. It will all work out in the end.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Lucky Day for Love: February 27

Lucky Day for Friendship: February 26

Lucky Day for Career: February 24

Snake, the energy of February is a bit weird for you. The first half of the month will call on your social skills and special talents to push you forward in life. Whether at school or in your workplace, take charge of yourself lest someone try to string you along like a puppet.

The second half of the month will be a more reflective period for you, with abundant insights and a few annoyances. You may even watch an intriguing movie that sparks an interesting idea in you. For some of you, the messages will be interchanged for the first and second half of the month. So stay sharp!

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Lucky Day for Love: February 27

Lucky Day for Friendship: February 28

Lucky Day for Career: February 12

Horse, the month of February will be a pleasurable time for you in all respects. The first half promises to be full of opportunities to dress up, interact with interesting people, and shine your light in the world.

Just ensure you are aware of your surroundings and engage with people properly while you are at it, or you may miss the red flags in some situations. The second half of the month will be more relaxed for you, with enough time to indulge in self-care. So treat yourself to a spa day and just relax. You deserve it!

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Lucky Day for Love: February 29

Lucky Day for Friendship: February 14

Lucky Day for Career: February 12 & 13

Goat, the first half of February will be a shining period for you. The fruits of your labor will come in for most of you. For others, you will suddenly become more popular in your friends' group or will come up with a goldmine idea that blows your mind with its genius.

The second half of the month is up in the air now because what you do in the first half will dramatically change the course of your destiny. Make time for introspection and meditation, though. It will help you stay alert so you can capture opportunities when they come your way and know who and what to avoid.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Lucky Day for Love: February 12 & 13

Lucky Day for Friendship: February 17

Lucky Day for Career: February 6

Monkey, the month of February will be highly fast-paced for you. Some of you are traveling home in the first half of the month to enjoy the Lunar New Year with your family. You will feel blessed during these days. In case you don't have any travel plans, expect things to pick up speed for you in all aspects of life.

This is not a bad thing, though. So roll with it, and you'll see. The second half of the month promises to be more creative for you. Let your inner child come out and play. You will unleash something truly extraordinary into the world and may have a brilliant piece on your hands once you are done creating.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Lucky Day for Love: February 29

Lucky Day for Friendship: February 27

Lucky Day for Career: February 18

Rooster, February will be a transitional period for you. You are stepping out of one chapter of life and will begin a new adventure on February 10, which is the Lunar New Year. So go with the flow and trust your instincts. You've got this!

The second half of the month promises to be more creatively blessed for you. Just make sure you aren't swayed by peer pressure to change your vision. If you are part of a team, watch out for entitled teammates who may try to usurp the project and take all the credit as their own.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Lucky Day for Love: February 15

Lucky Day for Friendship: February 12 & 13

Lucky Day for Career: February 20

Dog, the first half of February will be a dull period for you because nothing of great importance will happen now. You may even forget the celebrations on some of the key days because of a lack of emotional connection.

Be alert, though. If you allow this indolence to set into your bones, the rest of the year may turn out to be just as unproductive and unremarkable for you. You can change your destiny if you choose to step out of your comfort zone of your own accord.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Lucky Day for Love: February 12

Lucky Day for Friendship: February 15 & 16

Lucky Day for Career: February 27

Pig, the first half of February will be a sweet period for you, but it will be unstressful. Use this time to engage with your loved ones and keep up with your routines and responsibilities without taking on anything new.

The second half promises to be a more intriguing period with blessings under the full moon, manifestation rituals that speed up your undertakings, and new plans for the future. Trust the signs and synchronicities as you move forward. You'll know exactly what to do if you can do this.

