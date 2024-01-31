Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day In February 2024

Here is the luckiest day of the month for each Chinese zodiac sign in February 2024. This month's I Ching hexagram of luck is Earth over Fire (#36), changing to Water over Fire (#63), reminding us that even the darkest clouds have a silver lining.

You just have to shift your position to see it clearly without getting lost in the gloom. Do you have what it takes to make your luck? Can you make the most of the opportunities already floating around you?

Since February 10 marks the beginning of the Chinese Lunar Year of the Dragon 2024, now's the time to be brave and make your destiny. That's what separates the wheat from the chaff.

While you are at it, check out your Chinese New Year luckiest days' horoscopes so you can plan and prepare for the months ahead. Now, let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for February 2024.

Luckiest day in February 2024 for all Chinese zodiac signs:

Rat Luckiest Day: February 13

Rat, you'll make your luck this month. It all depends on how willing you are to turn inward, trust your counsel, and keep your secrets close to your chest. Things are slowly falling into place for you behind the scenes, but the time isn't right yet to make big moves or grand gestures.

Be prudent even as you celebrate the Chinese New Year. Saving as much money as you can now will pay dividends in the future. The colors orange, red, and yellow will be lucky for you this month.

Ox Luckiest Day: February 27

Ox, the time is ripe now to move forward with strength and start a new chapter in your life. Your intuition is strong this month. So trust it. It will guide you to people and places who will help you level up and try your hand at learning a new skill or embarking on a new adventure.

This month, the color green and gardenia flowers are lucky for you. You will also benefit from spending more time with good friends and engaging in deep conversations that spark your mind and creativity.

Tiger Luckiest Day: February 29

Tiger, your luck in February has a strange quality to it. As long as you rely on good sense, trust your instincts, and avoid unfounded optimism, you will be fine. There's nothing wrong with hoping for the best as you move forward, but don't let that be the basis for making risky moves.

The period immediately after the Lunar New Year on February 10 will be extremely fortunate for you. You will feel luckier and more refreshed. So, channel that good energy into your priority projects. That will reap the most rewards.

Rabbit Luckiest Day: February 16

Rabbit, keep your secrets close to your chest and your enemies closer than your friends this month. This is especially true if you are working on something huge and time-sensitive. Once all the dominoes are in place and you set off the chain reaction, you will be in the safe zone. Until then, stay calm and carry on.

The colors pink and red will be lucky for you this month, so you'll benefit from adding them to your everyday outfits or home decor. Wearing shoes with these colors will additionally help you speed up the process energetically. So, if you have a pair of Louboutins, you know what to do...

Dragon Luckiest Day: February 29

Dragon, some people make their luck while others stumble upon it by chance. In February, you will be doing both. It's the Lunar New Year of the Dragon, after all! So keep doing your part, and don't be surprised if you hit your goals and milestones sooner than expected.

It will all come together beautifully in the end. You can add to your good luck this month by placing white flowers in your home. Don't do this if they are related to deaths and funerals in your home country! In that case, use yellow.

Snake Luckiest Day: February 12

Snake, have faith in destiny. It's writing a beautiful story for you this month. All you have to do is stick to your routines and schedules and shoulder your responsibilities properly. The rest will be taken care of by the cosmic forces behind the scenes. If you feel called to, light some incense to honor the ancestors this month and send your gratitude into the ether for all the good turns you have experienced so far in life. What goes around, comes around.

Horse Luckiest Day: February 1

Horse, keep it simple and sweet this month. If you do, luck will fruit and flower in your life like never before. Grounding rituals like breathwork, meditation, or even journaling can help you with this, especially if you suffer from anxiety and sleeping disorders. The colors orange and green will be lucky for you this month, as will drinking chamomile tea.

Goat Luckiest Day: February 3

Goat, luck will come to you this month without any hard work or stress on your part. So keep living as usual and stay calm and collected. The more receptive you are, the easier it will be for the cosmic forces to bless your life (and the lives of your loved ones through proximity to you). Also, make time for family this month. Your luck will shine even brighter when you do. While you do this, make sure you pay attention to the conversations. Quality always trumps quantity.

Monkey Luckiest Day: February 7

Rest, relaxation, good food, and good sleep are in store for you in February, Monkey. That's your luck. So take advantage of this beautiful energy and recharge yourself. You'll need it in the future as the pace picks up. Also, spend quality time with your friends and loved ones this month. That's where luck will find you more easily. If you feel called to, wear more yellow for an extra boost.

Rooster Luckiest Day: February 19

Rooster, your luck this month is swift and decisive. So charge forth with desire. You've got this! Some of you will benefit from offering a helping hand to those in need, too. The more positivity you put into the world, the more will come back to you.

How you do it is up to you. The colors red and green are lucky for you in February. You can also create a positive energy loop by handing out red sweets and sweetmeats on a day of celebration – whether that's the Lunar New Year, Valentine's Day or someone's birthday.

Dog Luckiest Day: February 15

Dog, you will feel like your favorite TV actor this month. That's your luck. This can mean different things to all of you — some will experience a boost in their social media stats, and others will suddenly become more popular in their community and among friends.

Still, others may discover a gift or talent that will set them apart from the crowd. It's almost as if your life will draw a parallel to the celebrity you idolize. So spend the next few minutes thinking about all your favorites and pick the one you feel drawn to the most. Then go dig up their history!

Pig Luckiest Day: February 27

Pig, this month's energy urges you to plan and prepare for the future. That's where your luck lies. So turn inward and reflect on your life and decisions so far. Journaling, deep thinking, and intriguing conversations will all help. You can also wear whiter clothes this month to enhance your good luck. Or, place earthenware objects around your house to help you stay grounded.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.