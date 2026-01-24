The Best Way To Get Rid Of Bad Luck & Negative Energy Before February 2026, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Alright, January's almost over. Have you kept your New Year's Resolutions? It's all too easy to get off track, which is why one spirituality expert is sharing how each zodiac sign should clear negative energy and get rid of bad luck before February 2026 rolls in.

Every year, January is the big moment for cleanses, detoxes, and fasts of all kinds. But aside from the dubious (at best) efficacy of such practices, wouldn't it be so much more effective to "detox" your energy instead? Echo, a professional tarot reader and astrology expert at spirituality website Tarotap says yes, and she's got a few pointers for each of us as January draws to a close.

“A cleanse shouldn’t punish you for the holidays. It should clear out what’s stuck mentally, emotionally, and energetically," Echo says. "When you target the right thing, one small ritual can shift more than a month of restriction."

And to that end, Echo has created a simple ritual for each astrological sign that she says will cause a shift in spirit or focus, by either pushing against or working with each sign's dominant energy. Best of all, you only need to do it once between now and February to see the results and be on a different wavelength.

Aries: An anger burn

Aries are known for being hot-headed, and Echo urges people with this sign to let it out! "Write down what’s been making you quietly furious, the resentment you haven’t expressed, the situation that’s been simmering," she says. "Then burn the paper… Watch it turn to ash and leave it there." It might just be the release you need to get on with it.

Taurus: A wallet cleanse

Tauruses love luxury and spending and "often find security in accumulation." That's all well and good during the holiday spending in December, but not a great way to start the year. Time for a spending detox.

"Delete saved payment methods from apps, unsubscribe from marketing emails, and remove the friction-free spending pathways that got you through December," Echo recommends. January "is about cleansing the financial autopilot."

Gemini: Closing tabs

Yes, "tab" as in browser tab. Geminis' knack for communication and love of investigation means they typically have a gazillion tabs open at all times, whether literally or figuratively. Time to hit delete, Echo says.

"Close every open browser tab. Clear your bookmarks of things you’ll 'read later' but won’t. Delete screenshots you no longer need," she says. "Gemini’s mental clutter often shows up in these digital piles." Start February with a blank screen and "notice how your mind settles."

Cancer: A kitchen reset

One of the true foodies of the zodiac, Cancers love a good, comforting, bonding meal. But all food rots, no matter how tied to giving it may be! Echo says to do a "deep clean" and reorganization of your fridge and pantry.

"Cancer processes emotion through the home, and the kitchen is its emotional center," she says. "A cleared-out fridge makes space for nourishment that actually serves you." Out with the old, in with the new, as they say.

Leo: A mirror ritual

The last thing Leos need is to look at their own reflection more, but in this case, it's actually productive! Leos' "center stage" aura often means they secretly harbor insecurities. Echo says to clear this out by standing in front of a mirror and saying "one true, kind thing about yourself out loud and with eye contact. No deflecting, no joking."

Leos are great at giving praise but often forget to receive it. That's your job before we hit February!

Virgo: A 'good enough' list

We can already hear you, Virgo: "There's no such thing as good enough!" But you gotta chill, because perfection is all too often the enemy of good. And to that end, Echo suggests Virgos "write down five things you’ve been postponing because you can’t do them perfectly. Then do one of them badly, on purpose." Yes, you can too do it!

"Virgo’s drive for precision can create paralysis," Echo adds. "The ritual is completing something imperfectly and realizing it’s still enough."

Libra: Answer an unanswered question

Libras' talent for circumspection and equilibrium means they often struggle with decision-making, and sometimes you just gotta call it. That's Echo's advice: Whatever question or decision you've been avoiding, "this month, answer it. Out loud, to yourself or someone else."

Much like your Virgo brethren, this ritual is not about "gaining clarity" but rather "about committing without it."

Scorpio: A phone purge

One thing about a Scorpio? They always have receipts, no matter how long ago the bad deed was done. But hoarding all that evidence creates emotional ties to things best left in the past.

"Delete the message thread, saved photos, or contact you keep 'just in case,'" Echo says. "Scorpio often holds onto emotional evidence long after it’s useful. This month’s cleanse is clearing a digital connection that’s already ended."

Sagittarius: A one-mile walk

Sagittarians are nothing if not flighty. That gregarious, in-the-know, citizen of the world aura is part of their allure! But that can easily turn into being disorganized and dysregulated, not just for themselves but the people around them (they're not called "Sagiterrorists" for nothing).

Echo suggests something simple: "Walk one mile in silence and let your mind wander: No podcasts, no music, no phone." Rather than fill every gap with stimulation like usual, this ritual allows you to "see what emerges when the noise drops away."

Capricorn: Rest without earning it

We get it, Capricorn, you have the best work ethic out of all of us. But you do know you're allowed to, like, rest and recover too, right? Even if the work isn't done! That's your job for the rest of January.

Echo says to "take one hour this month and do nothing productive. No errands, no preparation, no 'relaxing' that’s secretly strategic." We know you can do it! "Capricorn often ties rest to reward. The ritual proves that you can stop without everything falling apart."

Aquarius: Make an actual phone call

Aquarius's love of and need for solitude often comes off as aloofness, and very easily turns into isolation. Echo gives Aquarians the job of pushing against this and truly connecting before the end of January.

"Choose one person you usually only text and call them instead. Have a real, unedited conversation," she said. "This month’s cleanse is removing the buffer and letting someone hear your voice."

Pisces: Giving a hard 'no'

Pisces are the intuitive, empathetic dreamers of the zodiac, which means they all too often end up feeling things for others, to their own detriment. Your homework in this last week of January: "Say no to one request this month without softening it, apologizing, or offering an alternative. Just no," Echo says. "The cleanse is setting a boundary with no explanation attached," and see where the feeling takes you as we get deeper into 2026.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.