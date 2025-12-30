This Zodiac Sign Is Having The Best 2026 By Far, Says An Astrologer

While astrology suggests 2026 is a pretty big year for everyone, an astrologer says one zodiac sign is having the best 2026 by far. According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, this year, "gifts will just fall into your lap."

It won't happen instantly once the clock strikes midnight, but don't get discouraged. Like anything in life, change takes time. But as the year goes on, "dreams you didn't even contemplate before will come true," Grim said.

The astrologer explained why Leo is having the best 2026 by far.

Design: YourTango

Leo, the past few years certainly haven't been easy for you.

"I gave you a heads up back in late 2022 that you were about to go through a dark night of the soul," Grim explained. "And then you did. Since early 2023, you've had Saturn in your eighth house alongside Neptune. Which has essentially asked you to give up bad habits and to let go of bad influences."

However, now that you've passed the universe's tests by working hard and strategically planning, life is about to reward you a hundred times over.

From good career opportunities to better relationships, 2026 is a whole new ball game for Leo.

Luckily, the past few years have taught you important lessons as you've detached from any repetitive and destructive behaviors. You may have even experienced a sort of ego death that helped you let go of any toxic mindsets and tendencies holding you back from reaching your potential. In 2025, you learned to get real with yourself. But in 2026, Jupiter and the South Node enter your sign, "rewarding you for your past actions," Grim explained.

On top of that, Uranus in your 11th house means that "really interesting people will enter your life" in 2026, Grim said. As your social surroundings help stimulate new ideas, "Jupiter's presence in your sign will amplify your confidence," the astrologer explained. "You will be rewarded for the things that make you a Leo. Your captivating presence, your playful nature, and your penchant for romance could be enhanced by Jupiter, helping you find a really enjoyable relationship."

That being said, if you're still holding onto a few hard-to-break habits, Jupiter and the South Node in your sign will make sure you don't ignore them for much longer. Your best bet is to finally move on from them so you can enjoy 2026 to the fullest.

