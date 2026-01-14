3 Zodiac Signs Will Have Very Good Luck With Money From Now Until The End Of 2026

While it may have felt like more money was going out than coming in over the past few weeks, months, and maybe even years, three zodiac signs can look forward to having very good luck with money from now until the end of 2026.

Whether it's getting a better job or finally getting that promotion at work, these astrological signs are winning big financially throughout the year. So, if you're any of these three zodiac signs, hold on — good luck is heading your way.

1. Cancer

Cancer, you're having very good luck with money in 2026, which "is going to be one of your luckiest years financially," astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck explained in a video. "As we get into the summer, you may find yourself receiving a major raise."

Whether it's from a business or a side hustle, expect your luck with money to be pretty good. As Brobeck said, "Not only will you see a lot of financial success with your current profession, you have the potential for receiving some sort of major increase." Making money and finding your calling is in the cards for you this year, Cancer!

2. Capricorn

Capricorn, you're no stranger to earning your money, and in 2026, Brobeck says you'll have a little luck on your side as you do so. In fact, according to the astrologer, "This year you may find yourself completely transforming how you earn a living." As a result, don't be surprised if you see some major financial gains between now and the end of 2026.

Brobeck added that you'll also have a lot of luck with shared resources, which may include things like receiving a sudden inheritance or your partner getting a raise. So, while it may seem hard now, keep holding on. It only gets better as the year progresses.

3. Pisces

Pisces, you might've found yourself being frustrated by stagnation lately, but you'll have very good luck with money from now until the end of 2026. For you, this is a year focused on "your finances and how you earn a living," Brobeck said.

"This year, you'll begin to have a lot of karmic experiences around these themes," the astrologer explained. "It's very likely that this year you could receive some sort of financial elevation that has something to do with what you currently do for work."

Don't expect it to happen overnight, but if you're hoping for something new, keep manifesting. It might not seem like it now, but financial abundance is yours if you continue doing the work. Whether it's applying for jobs, changing jobs, or working hard at your current job, going where you feel most pulled towards will ensure 2026 is a success!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.