6 Zodiac Signs With The Best Career & Money Luck In 2026

While the last year wasn't exactly the best for work and the economy as a whole, six zodiac signs have much better career and money luck in 2026. That's not to say the year doesn't come without its own set of challenges. However, according to astrologer Abigail-Rose Remmer, a few astrological signs have the universe on their side in 2026 when it comes to navigating finances and their jobs.

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, you have some of the best career and money luck from the get-go in 2026 because you start the year with four planets in your sign giving you a boost of motivation. Plus, Jupiter is in your seventh house of partnerships throughout the first half of the year, with the planet of luck and abundance "blessing the house of business contracts and also being able to work with specific clients in the first half of the year," Remmer explained, "and a Venus-Jupiter conjunction will really help with that" in June.

And your luck doesn't end in the first half of the year. According to Remmer, you also benefit from the North Node moving into Aquarius in July, when you'll be tapping into a new hobby or position. Plus, with the South Node in Leo, you'll both be able to expand and overcome a scarcity mindset.

2. Gemini

Gemini, for the first half of the year, Jupiter is blessing your second house as it increases your income. Combined with the second half of the year promising to help you tap into a personal brand or niche, expect luck when it comes to elevating your career in 2026, Remmer said.

As the astrologer explained, "Uranus in your sign can also increase innovation, so you will have new ways of making money." So, even if it doesn't feel this way now, don't be surprised when good fortune unexpectedly comes your way in 2026.

3. Cancer

Cancer, not only are you lucky in the first half of the year with Jupiter still in the sign, but you'll also be experiencing expansion in your income as the planet of luck and abundance moves into Leo in the second half of the year.

This is amazing, as you've already established a better sense of identity by the end of the first half, Remmer explained. So, if you find yourself wanting something new, expect to leap into an entirely different direction that may just lead to a lot of money in 2026.

4. Taurus

Taurus, you have very good luck with your career and money in 2026 once the North Node enters Aquarius, your tenth house of career. As Remmer explained, this energy deepens your drive to achieve at work and ultimately financially.

"If you choose the right avenues," Remmer said, then you're in for a very promising year.

5. Libra

Libra, because Saturn and Neptune are in conjunction in your seventh house, Remmer explained that you can expect to meet really important business partners or secure big contracts with clients in 2026.

"Jupiter is also gonna be in the 10th house for the first half of the year," Remmer added, "which is gonna bring abundance to career."

Once Jupiter enters your 11th house of groups in the second half of 2026, you career and money luck come from networking. So, if you truly want to be successful, getting out there is key this year.

6. Scorpio

Scorpio, your career and money luck might not happen overnight, but that changes in the second half of the year when Jupiter moves into your tenth house of career. This is amazing, Remmer said, as it'll elevate what you're known for and force you to reassess where you want to be by the end of this year.

Don't be shocked if you start questioning your job or where you want to live. With the Venus and Mercury retrogrades happening at the end of the year, it'll have you second-guessing and likely even taking a leap of faith.

