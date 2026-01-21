Hard Times Finally End For 4 Zodiac Signs Before 2026 Is Over

Life's felt like an uphill battle for many people recently, but hard times finally end for four zodiac signs before 2026 is over. According to an astrologer, these signs are "ending a three-year-long cycle of emotional pain and struggle."

Several major astrological shifts are changing things up in 2026, so by the time the year comes to an end, these signs feel more hopeful than they have in a long time. That's not to say everything will be perfect all year. However, these astrological signs have the resilience to get through whatever else may come their way knowing that the universe is on their side.

Advertisement

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, according to astrologer Amy Demure, “You have undergone more struggles than any other sign over the past four years.” From failed relationships to stagnation in your career, multiple areas in your life haven’t been the most steady. This is because Saturn, the planet of hardships and discipline, has been in your sign for three years.

Advertisement

Luckily, Saturn finally leaves your sign in February 2026, meaning these hard times are finally coming to an end. While it might not feel like it, Saturn has a way of rewarding us once we learn those hard karmic lessons. So, while the past might not have been pretty, prepare for better days ahead.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, you've been going through some hard times in your relationships. "Many of you have been through toxic karmic relationships," Demure explained, or "Perhaps your love life was disappointing. A partner wasn’t treating you the way that you deserved to be treated.”

Luckily, in 2026, all of this is coming to an end as you attract the relationship you deserve. From better connections to better partners, learning those hard karmic lessons will have you thriving like no other.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, even though 2025 was your emerald year, "many of you may have found that you weren’t rewarded with the financial success and career blessings that you deserved,” Demure explained. Despite having Jupiter's abundance your sign in the first half of 2025, you've dealt with some hard times.

However, 2026 is a completely new era. Hard times come to an end as you’re finally rewarded for all those years of hard work in the form of financial opportunities and more wealth. Expect any prior blockages to finally be out of the way by the time 2026 is over.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, there's no way to put it lightly. “For three years, many of you have dealt with some of the most depressing, emotionally draining, and traumatic situations you’ve ever experienced in your lifetime,” Demure said. Whether in your love life or career, it's felt like you’ve been constantly running into roadblocks.

"But you are stronger now," Demure said. These hard times are over, "and you will no longer have to endure such heavy struggles." From finding better connections to finding better career opportunities, whatever issues you've had in the past few years will be resolved as you finally step into your own in 2026.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.