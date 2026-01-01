2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing A Very Lucky Emerald Year In 2026

Two zodiac signs are experiencing a very lucky emerald year in 2026, when Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, transits through their signs. At the beginning of the year, Jupiter is in Cancer before it transits to Leo on June 30, 2026, boosting luck for these two signs all year. 2026 is a powerful year for these two astrological signs because it serves as a time for continued growth that teaches them how to connect with others on a deeper level.

This year, we also have Saturn entering Aries on February 13 as we bid adieu to Saturn in Pisces. Another notable transit that significantly impacts these two signs is Venus retrograde in Scorpio beginning on October 3, further adding new elements to their relationship dynamics and showing them how to truly connect with the things that promote healing and happiness. These signs are being shown their power and potential through this emerald year that will help them become their own greatest cheerleaders.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, your emerald year continues into 2026. For the first part of the year, the abundant energy from Jupiter continues bringing opportunities and changing your relationship sector. You are taking on new roles and showing others what a wonderful mentor you can be with Saturn in Aries preparing you for your next chapter.

Jupiter is a power player for you, making this a period of personal evolution as you continue learning to trust yourself and take control of your destiny. Overall, you can expect similar lessons from 2025 to continue, but you are now equipped to give others guidance. Many are now following your lead, especially if you’re given a promotion at work.

At the start of the year, you're focused on relationships, especially during Capricorn season which lasts until January 19. More compassion and understanding are expressed during this time, but you should also consider your boundaries. When Saturn enters Aries on February 13, it will apply some pressure, but you’re ready to handle the surprises. Saturn is going to show you how to take the initiative and step into positions that require your leadership skills to shine through.

With Pluto still in Aquarius, Jupiter entering Leo on June 30 transforms your financial sector. Jupiter in Leo continues the lessons from Jupiter’s stay in your sign, but this time centered on your value system and the balance needed there. Jupiter in Leo promotes curiosity and diligent study habits relating to your financial sector. You might take a course, read more books, and consider practical savings processes. The energy can also add a boost to your career sector as Jupiter receives support from Saturn, allowing you to excel in your endeavors.

2026 is a fast-paced year, Cancer, showing you that you are ready to continue expanding. And with Jupiter entering the sign of royalty, this is your moment to shine in the spotlight.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, prepare for Jupiter to ingress your sign on June 30, 2026, marking the start of your emerald year. Jupiter in your sign brings phenomenal energy to all sectors of your chart. Even with the opposition from Pluto, you will feel courageous and energized to win. Being victorious will be on your mind, and Saturn in Aries is here to bring assistance.

But first, in the beginning of 2026, Jupiter in Cancer continues showing you why taking time for yourself is important. The first part of 2026 will feel slow and calming compared to the second half because with Saturn still in Pisces, your focus is on healing within and reflecting on your experiences over the last several years. Saturn is adding abundant possibilities for financial growth and instilling patience. You may have be more mindful of your savings and spending habits at this time. With Saturn and Jupiter in water signs, you will see how going slow and steady brings you abundance.

Jupiter in this part of your chart also shows you how to be more disciplined and careful with the work you do. Be more meticulous with anything you work on at this time. Collaborations might feel draining because you have your own vision, which may clash with others'. Once Jupiter ingresses your sign, however, you are the star of the show. Your magnetic aura will be alluring for others, which brings a boost to your social life.

While Pluto is opposing your sign, serving as a catalyst for your evolution, Jupiter is adding plenty of optimism and hope for the future. Jupiter in your sign helps you feel prepared to embark on a new learning journey or to travel. Your curiosity will be potent at this time, and with Saturn in Aries, you can be triumphant if you plan accordingly. Jupiter is helping you see your wonderful qualities, your potential, and excellence. It's an amazing period to have fun, meet new people, and become more connected with others while building your community.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.