How To Use Your Zodiac Sign’s Power Color For 2026 To Get Exactly What You Want This Year

Manifestation is all about energy, and in 2026, each zodiac sign has a power color that can help you attract exactly what you want this year. Manifestation is all about living in the energy of what you want most in life, and according to astrologer, tarot reader, and energy healer Lisa Stardust, "choosing a color linked to your zodiac sign or the energy you want to bring into 2026 creates a visual and emotional anchor for your goals."

Whether you choose to wear your astrological sign's power color more often this year, write in this color ink, or stock up on this color nail polish to wear throughout the year, "Meditate on your intention, visualise it clearly, and use your zodiac color to stay connected to the life you’re building,” Stardust said.

1. Aries: Sunset orange

Aries, use the power color sunset orange to get what you want this year. According to Stardust, sunset orange fuels confidence and bold beginnings. So, if you've been itching for change, incorporating this color into your life is a good start.

"Use it to energise your resolutions by wearing warm, fiery tones, adding sunset-brown décor to your workspace, or using this shade in planners and digital wallpapers to keep motivation high," Stardust suggested. Not only will it look nice, but it'll ensure that 2026 works out in your favor.

2. Taurus: Ochre

Taurus, your power color for 2026 is ochre, which can bring more stability and consistency into your life. Stardust explained that this soothing light brown color brings more confidence in the long run.

"Ring this in through cosy ochre blankets, earthy candles, soft knits, or mindfulness journals to create a steady, nurturing environment for long-term goals," said Stardust.

3. Gemini: Honey

Gemini, to make the most of 2026, Stardust suggested tapping into your power color, honey. If you need help with clarity, focus, or better communication, this golden yellow shade is the color for you. Not only will it give you more confidence, but it'll also give you the push to negotiate deals and ensure that everything works on your side.

As Stardust suggested, "Try honey-toned stationery, bright accents in your home office, or playful yellow accessories to stimulate ideas and keep conversations flowing."

4. Cancer: Sand

It might sound like an unassuming color, Cancer, but using the power color sand is key to attracting what you want in 2026. From supporting your emotional balance to strengthening your intuition and promoting self-growth, Stardust explained that this color will help you thrive all year and give you the peace you need to make quick decisions and figure out what to say.

"Incorporate sand shades through soft textiles, soothing lighting, calming beauty looks or meditation corners that create emotional ease and clarity," Stardust suggested.

5. Leo: Deep ochre

Leo, deep ochre is your power color for 2026, according to Stardust. This color isn't just beautiful to stare at. It amplifies passion, self-expression, and goals, the astrologer explained.

While you may not be tempted to wear such a color, you can always "Use this shade through statement pieces, bold décor accents, vision boards, or creative rituals that spotlight your intentions and keep your energy expansive," Stardust said.

6. Virgo: White

Virgo, in 2026, you get a clean slate, so it should come as no surprise that white is your power color for this year. This means 2026 is basically your year, considering the color experts at Pantone say white is the 2026 color of the year overall.

Luckily, white isn't a difficult color to incorporate into your life. From your walls to maybe even your car, white can pretty much be found anywhere. However, if you truly want to maximize your luck, "Bring white into your wardrobe, workspace, planning tools or morning rituals to reinforce organisation, clarity and intention," said Stardust.

7. Libra: Champagne

If there's one thing about you, Libra, it's that you always know how to pick color. Ruled by the planet of beauty itself, your 2026 power color is champagne, which Stardust explained leads to more harmony and a better, more balanced lifestyle this year.

Not only is it beautiful, but according to Stardust, it'll help align your relationship. If you don't know where to begin, Stardust suggested to "Add champagne tones through shimmering accents, soft textures, beauty looks, candles, or relationship-focused journaling setups that inspire balance."

8. Scorpio: Honey

Scorpio, your power color for 2026 "strengthens transformation, discipline, and personal empowerment," Stardust explained. 2026 is a transformative year for you, and incorporating this brownish-yellow tone into your life is key to getting what you want.

"Use deeper honey hues in grounding spaces, protective items, intimate lighting, or reflective practices that support emotional breakthroughs," Stardust said.

9. Sagittarius: Whiskey brown

According to Stardust, whiskey "fuels exploration, learning, and big-picture dreams," making it the perfect power color for you in 2026, Sagittarius.

"Incorporate whiskey tones through travel-inspired décor, rich textiles, journals for goal-mapping, or warm accessories that spark adventure," Stardust said, because it'll bring you the luck and prosperity you've been craving.

10. Capricorn: Deep whiskey

Capricorn, tap into your power color for 2026, deep whiskey, which Stardust explained "anchors ambition, long-term success and steady progress." According to the astrologer, the best way to do this is to "Bring deep brown into your environment through structured pieces, timeless accessories, workspaces, or goal-setting rituals that reinforce discipline and determination."

11. Aquarius: Ochre

Big things are happening for you in 2026, Aquarius, but your power color ochre is key to having the stamina to not only get through it all, but get what you want in the process. Not only will this deep brown hue spark innovation and creativity, but it'll also have you thinking in unconventional ways.

"Use this shade through eclectic décor, unexpected pops of color, creative tools, or unique wardrobe pieces to inspire fresh thinking," said Stardust. If you've been feeling stuck or uninspired, this is the quickest way to get you out of that headspace.

12. Pisces: Sunset brown

Pisces, sunset brown is your power color for getting what you want in 2026. According to Stardust, it'll enhance your intuition, emotional clarity, and support spiritual alignment. This is why it's crucial to use it in your surroundings.

"Incorporate soft browns through dreamy textures, calming corners, journaling rituals, artwork, or grounding beauty looks that deepen intuition," Stardust said. It'll give you the push needed to get the job done and grow as a person.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.