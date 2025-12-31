This Zodiac Sign Has An Important Test From The Universe In 2026, Says An Astrologer

While the upcoming year is shaping up to be at least a little bit better than 2025, one zodiac sign has an important test from the universe in 2026. According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, 2026 may be more "demanding" for this sign than others.

There's a lot of astrological energy concentrated in this sign's house of work and daily routines throughout the year, meaning day-to-day life might feel a little more challenging in 2026. However, when the universe tests you, you know it's only because you're about to level up in life. So while this year is full of surprises, everything this zodiac sign encounters and ultimately overcomes this year will make their lives a whole lot easier moving forward.

Scorpio has an important test from the universe in 2026.

Scorpio, "You will have Saturn, Neptune, and at one point a bunch of other planets in your sixth house," Grim explained, which is the house of service, work settings, skill sets, and physical health. In the past, you might have been able to get away with being a little careless. However, Grim warned that's not gonna fly in 2026. It's time to slow down and get back to basics.

"Saturn in many ways forces us to slow down and recalibrate for our long-term benefit," Grim explained. "In the sixth, it's showing Scorpios next year that they need to apply their skills in a more effective way."

According to Grim, this may manifest as "tough feedback in the workplace surrounding productivity," but don't take it as a personal attack — this is just the universe's way of "identifying areas of improvement."

But this isn't the only area in life to focus on in 2026, Scorpio. When it comes to health, you'll need to be laser-focused on what's best for you and your long-term needs this year. And since you will likely be "working on projects that require immense effort," Grim said, it'll be important to make sure you don't burn out in the process.

The universe gives Scorpios some support throughout 2026.

The universe may be testing you in 2026, Scorpio, but that doesn't mean it's not gonna give you the tools you need to pass. Once Jupiter enters Leo in June 2026, Grim explained that you can expect some encouraging messages from the universe to keep working hard and putting in effort. The skills you pick up in the first half of the year set you apart like never before.

"Jupiter is showing you that, amidst this constant productivity, you will also need to be in love with what you do," Grim explained.

As people begin recognizing just how good you are at what you do, don't be surprised if you're asked to take on more responsibilities — it's only because you've shown you can handle it. So, expect 2026 to be a better year. From earning more money to becoming more visible due to an increase in charm, through grit, hard work, dedication, and passion, you can pass the universe's test and make 2026 into a brighter and better year.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.