5 Zodiac Signs Enter An Era Of Wealth & Abundance In 2026

Five zodiac signs are entering an era of wealth and abundance in 2026. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, these astrological signs "are destined to be rich in 2026," whether that's through literal money or the mental energy and drive it takes to achieve and manifest it.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, with Jupiter in your sign at the start of the year, you're already looking at your life through a lucky lens. And that only attracts more wealth and abundance into your life as Jupiter enters your second house of money at the end of June 2026.

This year, "Your personal income is reaching another level that you have not seen in 12 years," Hathor explained. From getting offers you can't refuse to an unexpected promotion, expect your life to flip right side up in 2026.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, out of all the zodiac signs, Hathor said, "you are destined to be the richest." It may sound too good to be true, but according to the astrologer, you'll be releasing "old paradigms of any poverty mindsets" you might've been holding onto that have held you back from reaching your highest potential.

Once Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, enters your sign at the end of June, your new era of abundance really begins as endless opportunities start falling into your lap and you step into your power.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, your era of wealth and abundance begins in 2026 as "you're destined to reach massive amounts of passive income," Hathor explained. "This is changing the game when it comes to investments and shared resources."

With Jupiter entering your eighth house this year, there's no way you won't notice a huge surplus in your wallet by the end of 2026. So enjoy your luck! Wealth and abundance are yours. So long as you continue working hard, you'll get everything you've ever wanted and more.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, the once-in-a-lifetime Saturn-Neptune conjunction in February resets your finances in a big way in 2026. In fact, according to Hathor, this is the year you "find financial freedom."

Whether it's through a job promotion or a business taking off, expect to be highly successful by the end of 2026.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, things might've been tough in the past, but get ready to make a ton of money as a new era of wealth and abundance begins in 2026. Saturn in your first has "has ringed you out," Hathor said. But Saturn enters Aries, your second house, in February, "and he is now ready for you to go and get that coin," Hathor said.

The Saturn-Neptune conjunction in February is a good time to manifest money. So, if you've been wishing for more, hold on. Saturn is about to deliver it to you.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.