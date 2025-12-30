The Best Month Of 2026 For Your Zodiac Sign, According To An Astrologer

The best month of 2026 for each zodiac sign reveals when the astrological energy works out in their favor. Every month, certain zodiac signs do better than others, but we all get an opportunity at some point in the year.

Your astrological sign's best month of 2026 reveals when it'll feel like the universe has your back. That doesn't mean nothing will go wrong this month, of course, but you'll also find you effortlessly attract luck and good fortune and the good times outweigh any bad.

Aries: June 2026

Aries, your best month in 2026 is June, and this is only the start. In June, Venus, the planet of love, money, and our social lives, is in Leo, your fifth house of love. To top this off, June 30 is the day Jupiter, the planet of gain and expansion, also enters Leo. You have a lot of fun and social activities this month. If single, there's a great chance you'll meet someone new.

Since the fifth house also rules creativity, you shine creatively as well. The Sun transits compatible Gemini, your third house of communication, in June, and Mars enters the same sign before the month is over. This is another positive sign for you, placing a focus on travel and communication. You may very well take a hard-earned vacation this month. Enjoy!

Taurus: March 2026

Taurus, your best month in 2026 is March. This month, Jupiter turns direct in Cancer in your third house of communication. Jupiter in Cancer is a very compatible sign for you, and the planet of expansion makes a positive aspect to your Sun, bringing luck and gain.

In March, the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars all transit Pisces. This is your 11th house, which rules groups, organizations, and social activities, giving you an opportunity to network and move on up in the world. The full moon eclipse on March 2 falls in your fifth house of love, creating romantic possibilities for the rest of the year, making this the best month in 2026!

Gemini: June 2026

Gemini, the best month for you in 2026 is definitely July. This month, Jupiter, the planet of luck, enters your third house of communications and travel. In the first part of the month, it is joined by Venus, bringing you opportunities to boost communication. You have every chance of coming up with an outstanding idea you'll benefit from, and this is only the beginning of your luck.

In June, Jupiter makes a positive aspect to Uranus in your first house of self, which can result in unexpected opportunities. Jupiter also trines Neptune in your 11th house of groups and friends, making this a great month socially and with groups and organizations. You shine in June, Gemini!

Cancer: May 2026

May is your best month in 2026, Cancer, with Jupiter bringing joy, luck, and abundance while in your sign. Later in the month, Jupiter is joined by Venus in Cancer for an extra dose of good luck and happiness. The Sun, Mercury, and Mars will all transit through your 11th house, or compatible Taurus, this month, encouraging you to meet up with others and network. There's strong potential for new opportunities this month that involve work as well as meeting someone special if you are single.

The Full Moon on May 1 falls in Scorpio, your fifth house of love, which should be a special time. This is followed by a New Moon in Taurus lighting up your 11th house of friendship and groups, which can include companies and organizations, making this a time you're noticed and can advance in your career. You have it all this month!

Leo: July 2026

Leo, your best month in 2026 is definitely July because Jupiter begins its transit through your sign, which only comes about every 12 years. This energy brings growth, abundance, and happiness. The first part of the month, Jupiter is joined by Venus in your first house, which is when you look and come across at your best and attract others to you!

When Venus leaves Leo on July 9, it enters Virgo, increasing opportunities in your second house of money. Mars transits compatible Gemini through your 11th house of groups, social activities, and friendships this month, encouraging you to mix and mingle.

The month ends with a Full Moon in your seventh house of partners, creating opportunities to spend quality time with someone special and making this an extremely exciting month.

Virgo: May 2026

Your best month is May, Virgo, because compatible Jupiter in Cancer is transiting your 11th house of groups, friends, and social activities. Because Jupiter in Cancer makes a positive aspect to your Sun, it generates extra luck and prosperity.

In May, Mercury transits through Taurus, or your ninth house of travel, before moving into your career house, putting the spotlight on you and creating extra luck. Mars also enters Taurus this month, putting more emphasis on travel, education, or publishing later in the month. This is the best month for travel, and you will likely go somewhere. Mid-month’s New Moon also falls in your house of travel and education, followed by a second Full Moon in May that falls in your fourth house of home, creating opportunities to connect with family and those closest to you, making this a very happy month!

Libra: August 2026

August is your best month in 2026, Libra. By August, lucky Jupiter has entered compatible Leo and transits your 11th house, which rules friends, group,s and your hopes and wishes. On August 6, Venus begins making its way through your first house, which is when you look, feel, and come across at your best. Mars, the planet of action, transits your ninth house of travel and education and then moves into Cancer or your 10th house. This places the focus on you and your career.

A solar eclipse on August 12 falls in Leo, or your 11th house, followed by a lunar eclipse in Pisces, your sixth house of work, on August 28. This month brings powerful opportunities for recognition and success, which increase your overall happiness!

Scorpio: February 2026

Your best month in 2026 is February, Scorpio, as lucky Jupiter is in Cancer, another water sign, and highly compatible with you. Jupiter is transiting your ninth house of travel, education, and higher mind. Jupiter trines your Sun while in Cancer, bringing luck, growth, and happiness. In February, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus transit your fifth house of love, generating opportunities to meet someone special if you are single. If you have a partner, February is a very happy month for your relationship.

Mars transits your fourth house this month, making it a perfect time for a move if you have one coming up. If you aren’t moving, this is a month when you may make changes in the home, entertain, and spend more time with family. Mars in Aquarius is even more significant during the first part of the month when it is joined by Mercury and Venus, making this a great month for overall growth and well-being in particular.

Sagittarius: November 2026

November is your best month in 2026, Sagittarius, as the Sun begins its yearly transit through your sign. Lucky Jupiter is in compatible Leo this month, transiting your ninth house of travel, education, and higher mind. This energy generates opportunities in these areas and increases your curiosity.

Venus transits compatible Libra in November and turns direct in this sign, which is your 11th house of groups, friends, and social activities. Saturn and Neptune are transiting through Aries in 2026, creating stability in friendships and more stable love relationships. This is the month to connect with others who may go on to become significant in some way. With Neptune in the fifth house, you may meet someone you consider ideal and fun, making this a fantastic month for you!

Capricorn: December 2026

The best month for you in 2026, Capricorn, is December. This is the month the Sun enters your sign, and the spotlight turns toward you. In December, lucky Jupiter is in Leo, or your eighth house, which rules money, other people’s money, intimacy, and how you relate to and feel about a relationship if you are in one — which should be going great at this point. You are all about making money and achieving, Capricorn, and Jupiter has been in your eighth house since July, creating opportunities for you to advance financially.

Venus transits your 11th house of groups, friends, and social activities in December, giving your social life a boost. Plus, action planet Mars transits your ninth house of education, worldview, and travel this month, so it looks like there is an opportunity to take a well-deserved vacation. Congratulations, Capricorn, your year ends with quite a bang.

Aquarius: January 2026

For you, Aquarius, your best month comes early. In January, the Sun transits your sign, making you the center of attention and putting the spotlight on you. During the second half of the month, the focus is really about you because Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Pluto all transit your first house. This is an extremely busy month for you.

Lucky Jupiter is transiting your seventh house of partners, giving you luck in terms of partners in January, both personally and professionally. The outer planets are significant this month as well. Saturn makes a positive aspect to Uranus, which represents a monetary opportunity. Or you could buy property, giving you a great start to a new year!

Pisces: June 2026

Your best month in 2026 is June, Pisces. Lucky Jupiter is transiting your fifth house of love this month, and you should be quite busy socially. The Sun leaves your fourth house in June, joining Jupiter in your fifth house of love. Mercury enters Cancer on June 1, creating a great deal of communication with both friends and romantic partners.

Venus is also in Cancer for the first half of the month, so if you are single and don’t have or meet a partner in June, it's only because you don’t want one! If you are partnered, this should be the most positive time of the year for your relationship. The fifth house also rules children and creativity. If you are a creative person or involved in a creative matter, you can’t lose in June. If you have or want children, they should be a pleasure this month, or your family could expand if this is what you want.

The action planet Mars transits through Taurus, or your third house, in June, so expect a lot of interaction with others and short trips this month — the most positive time for you this year!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.