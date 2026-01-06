This Zodiac Sign Experiences A Total Rebrand In 2026, Says An Astrologer

One zodiac sign experiences a total rebrand in 2026, according to professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, who explained that "this zodiac sign is destined to go through a total reinvention of self" this year.

While change isn't always easy, this rebrand "couldn't come at a more perfect time" for this astrological sign who's ready for things to improve. According to Grim, this sign has been dealing with "some very dark undercurrents" that are finally ready to be addressed and released. In 2026, Grim said, these "hidden energies" finally surface, allowing this astrological sign to move on.

Aquarius experiences a total rebrand in 2026.

Design: YourTango

As Grim explained in a video, Aquarius experiences a much-welcome "reinvention" in 2026 as they "align their inner and outer self." While it won't happen overnight, Grim explained that those with this zodiac sign have likely already seen some glimmers of change that make the future look promising since Pluto, "the planet of destruction and rebirth," has "been in and out of their sign since early 2023."

While it takes Pluto decades to travel through one zodiac sign, meaning its full effects won't be realized for years to come, what makes 2026 stand out for Aquarius is the solar eclipse in this sign on February 17. This is a huge reset moment, Grim explained.

From glowing up in unexpected ways to making decisions that change the trajectory of your career, 2026 is shaking up your life for the better. As Grim explained, "You will begin to crave more autonomy and space to explore the forces that are still buried deep down, forces within you that have been repressed for possibly your entire life."

In 2026, Aquarius improves their relationship with themselves as well as others.

While the solar eclipse on February 17 happens in Aquarius' first house of self, a second solar eclipse in Leo in August affects Aquarius' seventh house of partnerships, which "shows that you're calling someone into your life," Grim said, "someone who is ideally going to help you spread your wings further and expand your truest sense of self."

This is amazing for those who are single, as this person can potentially be your future life partner.

"That relationship would pick up where the two of you left off in a past life," Grim explained, "But the relationship will still help you grow. It's not limiting you at all."

For those who are already in a relationship, since the seventh house also rules business partnerships, Grim said that you could f"orm some very strategic and lucrative partnerships within a business context."

Either way, these connections are the key to unlocking your full potential and shaking up your life for the better in 2026. While finances and love are in your future, this might also be the best opportunity to manifest the life of your dreams. So stay focused. Luck is heading your way, so long as you manifest it into your life.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.