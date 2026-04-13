How The Powerful Aries New Moon On April 17 Affects Your Specific Zodiac Sign This Week

An incredibly powerful New Moon affects each zodiac sign differently the week of April 13 to 19, 2026. The New Moon rises in Aries on April 17, showing us why impulsivity does not work during this Aries season.

The Pisces Moon starts things off this week, serving as a peaceful and calm moment before the New Moon takes the stage. At the end of the week, Mars and Saturn are in conjunction. This means that anything we initiate now takes a long time to provide the results we want to see. The work we do feels more stressful, but this should not deter us. Once the Sun joins Venus in Taurus on Sunday, April 19, we are in for a treat. This transit reminds us of the value of love and connection.

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Aries

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This is your moment in the spotlight, Aries, with all these planets in your sign, putting you to the test. The New Moon asks you what you desire to create as Neptune expands your ideas and horizons. While it may be tempting to keep your head in the clouds, Saturn emphasizes the fact that hard work is needed to progress.

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Set your sights on something big. Even if the journey feels challenging, you are a warrior and are going to be victorious as long as you stay focused and plan accordingly. The transit also promotes the start of something powerful. Even though there is a lot of work that you must do, the outcome is going to be worth it.

Taurus

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The New Moon tells you to show up for yourself, Taurus. This is a good time to release any grudges, as Mars reminds you not to hold onto things that do not matter anymore. Instead, prioritize what is truly important.

Aries energy wants you to move forward, free from the past. The Moon brings a desire to do things privately or stay in the comfort of your home. Hermit mode may be appealing during this time, so focus on what you want to plan before the Sun enters your sign.

Gemini

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During this lunation, you're sorting your ideas and becoming more comfortable with your self-expression. The Aries New Moon brings an analytical period that helps you mature.

While Mars in Aries pushes you to speak your mind, it also reminds you that diplomacy matters. You may come across as more aggressive or defensive. While the transit pushes you to craft your next masterpiece, be sure to think before you speak so you don’t offend those around you.

Cancer

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This Aries season is already transforming your vision and your goals for the next six months. Professional or academic goals may feel unclear with Neptune making you question your choices. However, now that Mars is in Aries, you have more guidance, despite the pressure from Saturn slowing things down.

Focus on what fulfills you and brings you joy. Make any necessary changes for you to work more effectively and efficiently towards your dreams.

Leo

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This week, everyone witnesses your talents and sees how you stand out. During the New Moon in Aries, you become more curious about the world around you. However, with Mars and Saturn meeting up in this fire sign, you are reminded to slow down and take your time.

This is not a period to take shortcuts. Instead, learn from your mistakes or any constructive criticism you receive from mentors. You may change your philosophy over the next six months, especially when Jupiter ingresses your sign in the Summer.

Virgo

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For you, Virgo, the New Moon in Aries is an emotional and heavy transit. Consider your past experiences and how they have shaped you now that Saturn is no longer in Pisces.

Saturn in Aries serves as a catalyst for a deeper transformation. This New Moon has you digging into the past to understand what partnerships you wish to attract and what you desire to create in the future.

Libra

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You’re channeling your independent energy during this New Moon transit. The quality of your relationships is tested as the Moon joins Mars and Saturn in Aries. This is not a period for codependency. Instead, you are pushed to learn how to protect your boundaries.

During this time, the relationship you prioritize is the one with yourself. With Neptune in the mix, you are focused on inner healing. You're beginning to channel you warrior within the next six months.

Scorpio

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Switching up your routine and learning how to work well with others without judgment is part of this lunation. The Aries energy inspires you. If you didn’t believe in yourself before, it is possible to change this mindset with Mars, your ruler in the mix.

This is the time to pursue your dreams, but better time management is imperative. Become more organized by using a planner or scheduling things in advance. You are seeing how precious a routine is and how it can elevate your work ethic. For moments of high stress, this period teaches you how to be more mindful of your energy.

Sagittarius

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All of this fire energy awakens the artist within. This is a creative transit and a time for you to connect with your artistic endeavors. You must be more disciplined with Saturn and Mars in Aries, reminding you that hard work takes time and effort.

This week, you also connect with new people who guide you and offer you a new direction, especially if you struggle with creator’s block. You are becoming more comfortable with your self-expression. Aries season gives you the tools to soar.

Capricorn

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Friends and family are key to managing this Aries energy. Lie low and take time to relax. There is also a desire to learn more about your family history and ancestors, with Mercury now in Aries.

With Mars in the mix, you feel deeply connected to the past. This transit prompts conversations and topics relating to your history. This is also an excellent time to decorate your home with Venus in Taurus.

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Aquarius

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Prepare to see some changes in your friendship circles and how you collaborate with others. The New Moon in Aries brings to light who has your back and who does not. The Aries energy also makes you the center of attention.

Teamwork is necessary, especially if you are working on a group project. Mars helps you be a leader, and Mercury in Aries brings inspiring ideas. The desire to learn and connect with others is powerful this week.

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Pisces

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Even with all the chaos happening, this is an excellent time to plan your new routines and become more cognizant of your spending habits. The New Moon in Aries brings drama, but it also feels like the pressure is finally off now that Saturn is no longer in your sign.

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Moving with more self-assurance is possible for you now. Mars and Saturn slow things down for the collective, but you’re a step ahead since you’ve endured this energy before. Find your support system and learn from the past. Patience allows you to win big.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.