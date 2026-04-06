Astrologers Say The April Theory Is Real & 5 Zodiac Signs Are Most Affected This Month

The April theory is the idea that this month is psychologically better for setting goals and starting anew than January. Astrologers agree, and say that five zodiac signs are benefiting the most from the April theory in 2026.

Springtime has always been viewed as a season of rebirth and renewal. As La Keita Carter, PsyD, LCPC, a licensed psychologist in Maryland, told VeryWell Health, "There's a biological shift that happens because the sun is out longer, which boosts serotonin in our brains, which is a neurotransmitter that regulates our mood."

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According to astrologers, this theory is especially accurate in April 2026. By the end of the month, these astrological signs will probably agree wholeheartedly.

1. Capricorn

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According to astrologer Camila Regina, “April is testing your belief system, and this has to do with your plans for the future and even the promises that you have made to yourself and to others.” It won’t be easy at first, Capricorn, but learning to let go and accept the truth isn't meant to break you.

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According to Regina, it’s meant to help you in the long run as you rebuild your life on a solid foundation. So, as difficult as it may be, if you want a head start, ask yourself, “What haven’t I been honest with when it comes to myself and others?” Whatever pops up in your head first is most likely the answer.

2. Virgo

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Virgo, the April theory rings especially true for you this year because, with so much energy "piling up in your eighth house of secrets, of shared resources, of hidden things," Regina explained, it's an extremely "karmic" month.

This means that things you thought were buried or resolved will be coming back up to the surface. Whether it’s old emotions or old people, these reminders are giving you the closure you need to move forward once and for all.

3. Libra

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You've had a rocky year as of late. From feeling stuck to feeling frustrated in your relationships, you’ll be pleased to know that 2026 is bound to be a huge milestone. The April theory is real, Libra, and "you’re getting a reality check," Regina said, "Anything that isn’t working at this time becomes impossible to ignore.”

The month may feel stressful at first. You'll likely feel a bit unsure of yourself and maybe a little anxious. But keep pushing through, Regina said, because "by going through these obstacles and making these tough decisions, you’ll finally be able to fix the things that have been draining you.”

4. Gemini

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Gemini, you're gonna need to remain on high alert this month. According to Regina, “Something may be shifting suddenly in your relationship, in your friendships, in your money, and in your gains in life.”

At first, it may feel too sudden or even downright disrespectful. However, after experiencing these shifts, you’ll finally feel free as you’re released from relationships or situations that have been making you feel unstable.

5. Aries

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Aries, there's not denying that you've been going through it for the past few years now. From money issues to relationship issues, it feels like you haven’t caught a break in quite some time. However, that's changing in April with all of this intense energy happening in your sign.

According to Regina, “Illusions are completely dissolving, anything that you have been avoiding, hiding, or hoping that will go away on its own, it’s now coming back up.” And while this may sound absolutely terrifying, once you face these obstacles, life becomes so much easier for you.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.