4 Zodiac Signs Experiencing Major Abundance & Luck From Now Until The End Of April 2026

Four zodiac signs are experiencing major abundance and luck from now until the end of April 2026. Jupiter and Venus are the two planets of luck and abundance of all types. Jupiter is the primary planet of money and wealth, and it turned direct on March 9.

Jupiter is very powerful as April begins. On April 4, it finally moves forward for the first time since November 2025, when it entered retrograde. While Jupiter is in Cancer, it brings positive nurturing to home, family, and our emotional lives when many of us get in touch with our deepest feelings and those of others. Jupiter in this sign is positive for women and promotes growth in family, real estate, and emotional and intuitive development for all, though some signs benefit more than others.

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Venus is the seocnd planet of abundance and rules not only wealth and material assets, but also love, beauty, our social lives, and values. In April, Venus transits through Taurus until April 24, when it enters Gemini and transits through this sign from April 24 to May 19. These two planets attract greater luck and abundance to four zodiac signs all month long.

1. Taurus

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Jupiter is direct and transiting your third house, which rules our local environment, communication, short-distance travel, and ideas. It can be during this transit that we get some of our greatest ideas to enhance our income, projects, or other areas of life. You may begin to feel closer to siblings and immediate family, or spend time together. You may also become popular with neighbors, co-workers, and those you live close to.

Your communication skills may improve, helping others understand you and trust your ideas. This placement triggers growth through daily interactions, optimism, and information. This can be a great transit for writing, lecturing, or speaking. Jupiter in Cancer is very compatible with Taurus, and is in sextile to the Sun of every Taurus at some point in this Jupiter cycle, which can only be positive and beneficial.

Venus in Taurus transits your 1st house until the 24th. Since the 1st house rules the self, you should look and feel good, and this transit aids in drawing others to you. It increases self-confidence that comes across to others, and this is an ideal Venus placement for you.

When Venus changes signs and enters Gemini, it transits your 2nd house of money. This, too, can increase self-confidence and aid with money and finances. This may bring a period of increased opportunities and luxuries, enhanced charm, and improved finances through opportunities that come your way. This should be one of, if not the best, months this year.

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2. Gemini

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Jupiter, in direct transit, is in your 2nd house of money this month. Jupiter in the 2nd house brings about a period of increased financial luck, improved self-worth, and material expansion. Since the 2nd house also rules our values, you may go through a period where you reconsider what your true values really are and make changes. This can also be a time of making wise investments for your future, and you should feel good about your resources.

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Venus in Taurus transits your 12th house most of the month, which can foster emotional healing on a deep level and help with spiritual growth. This may indicate a type of unconditional love for others, or it could indicate secret or hidden money. Venus through this house can also indicate a secret love affair, and you may want to spend some time in seclusion.

Venus begins its transit through Gemini on the 24th, or your 1st house of self. This only happens once a year and is a time when we generally look, feel, and come across to others at our best. This placement can boost your self-worth, which others respond to. You could experience or purchase luxuries or luxury items this month, or something that improves your appearance, such as clothing, jewelry, or something else. You're attracted to beauty in all forms.

3. Cancer

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Jupiter is direct in your 1st house of self this month, which only occurs once every 12 years. Jupiter is exalted in this sign, which means the energy operates smoothly and in its highest form. This can expand the theme of home and family in particular. You could buy real estate. You can experience greater comfort and pleasure at home.

Anything you do at this time to increase your personal security can be of benefit. Sometimes, this transit has the effect of being in the right place at the right time for a significant opportunity. Jupiter in your personal sign is a very fortunate time.

Venus transits through Taurus most of the month, or your 11th house. This is the house that rules our hopes and wishes, our social groups, and how we interact with the community. You have the potential to come closer to meeting your long-range goals and plans, and it can bring opportunities through friendships. Venus in Taurus is a highly compatible sign for you, and it is considered at home in this sign. The planetary ruler of Taurus is Venus, so you have the help this month of both of the planets associated with abundance.

On April 24, Venus enters Gemini or your 12th house. This can provide an opportunity to release any negative, old emotional baggage or issues that hold you back. You enjoy spending some time alone with this Venus placement, and at times, it can indicate a secret love interest. Expect a great month, Cancer!

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4. Pisces

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Jupiter is direct in your 5th house of love this month. In the 5th house, Jupiter relates to romance, and if you are single, there is a very strong chance someone will enter your life during its transit. The 5th house also rules entertainment, entertainment venues, fun, creativity, and children. You have a strong chance of not only meeting someone but finding romantic happiness, whether you are currently partnered or not. If you have a partner, it should be a great year, and your friendships can increase as well.

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If you are artistic, this trait might enhance your abilities, opportunities, and chances of success. This should be a time when you have fun. Tap into your inner child and allow yourself to feel joy. This is also a good placement for teachers or anyone who deals with children. On the other hand, if you are looking to have children, this is a favorable time.

Venus in Taurus is highly compatible with your sign and transits your 3rd house most of the month. This is favorable for communication, short travels, intellect, and daily activities. You communicate better, and don’t be surprised if you don’t spend time in your immediate area or with your immediate family. You could develop pleasant relationships with your neighbors, and this should be a good time to entertain people who live close to you.

When Venus enters Gemini on the 24th, it enters your 4th house, which rules home and your basic foundation. You could move, make changes in your home, have people over, or simply enjoy being in your home at this time. You experience comfort and domestic harmony, which support emotional stability and personal happiness, giving you a great month overall.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.