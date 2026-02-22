People Born In These 6 Specific Years Have A Little Something Extra That Makes Them Special

According to a professional astrologer, certain birth years are associated with special traits that make those born during those years extra special.

In a video, astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained why certain birth years are so "powerful," noting that the astrology of each of these specific years makes those born during these times stand out.

1. 1965

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

According to Grim, people born in 1965 "are usually very innovative thinkers, borderline savants," and have a little something extra that makes them special when it comes to their intelligence. "There's also some incredible writers from that time," Grim added.

The astrologer explained that those born in 1965 have a unique and highly fortunate lunar node placement, giving them a special destiny in life. According to Grim, those with these placements tend to be pretty gifted.

2. 1966

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

People born in 1966 have a little something extra that makes them special, Grim said. According to the astrologer, "Many people in that year have prolific psychic powers due to the Neptune South node conjunction in Scorpio."

Even so, they can struggle with their own fair share of things. From deception to addiction, it isn't always a walk in the park. However, if you can work through these things, expect to be aligned with your true purpose as you use your power to manifest the abundance you deserve.

3. 1967

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

According to Grim, "1967 has birthed a lot of visionaries and iconoclastic artists," some of which include journalist Anderson Cooper, musician Dave Matthews, and DJ David Guetta. Those born in 1967 have a Uranus-Pluto conjunction, which astrologer Jaimie Partridge wrote leads to a more "dramatic" life experience.

From being known artists to known politicians, people born in 1967 give off rebel energy, Grim said. Plus, with Mars going retrograde in Scorpio that year, it's no surprise that those born in 1967 have a certain edge about them. Filled with ferocity and intensity, it's no wonder they're so often highly successful and well-known.

4. 1984

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Another special birth year is 1984. According to Grim, "People born especially in the first half of this year are part of a karmic cohort that likely had past lives spreading beliefs or information that was considered very controversial for its time."

Like something out of a movie, people with this birth year came into this life with the innate ability to preach what they're passionate about. Due to this, many of those born in 1984 are media and sales-savvy, so it's not surprising that there are a lot of tech founders born in 1984. Grim called those born in 1984 "starseeds," or people with a special destiny involving bringing humanity into a more prosperous and fulfilling era.

5. 1989

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taylor Swift is a great example of how people born in 1989 have a little something extra that makes them special. According to Grim, "People born in 1989 can amass a considerable amount of wealth," so it's no surprise that Swift has a net worth estimated to be in the billions.

Plus, with Jupiter in Gemini, it's not hard to see why those born in this year are so smart. With so much knowledge on a wide range of subjects, people born in 1989 can succeed in whatever they put their mind to.

Advertisement

6. 1998

Design: YourTango

People who are born in 1998 have a little something extra that makes them special. According to Grim, "Many born in the early part of that year are extremely obsessive and have remarkably strong convictions about things."

Due to this, it isn't a shocker that these people know how to persuade others to take up shared causes. Sure, they can be a bit passionate at times. However, their tech savviness combined with their powerful voice makes this group a force to be reckoned with, Grim said.

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.