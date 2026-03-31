3 Zodiac Signs Experiencing A Breakthrough Before The End Of April 2026 That Changes Everything

Three zodiac signs are experiencing a breakthrough before the end of April 2026 that changes everything for them, in a good way. Astrologer Vanessa Somuayina explained how the month's astrology benefits these signs in particular.

According to Somuayina, the Full Moon on April 1 finally brings things back into balance before Uranus, the planet of unexpected change, enters a new sign after spending seven years in Taurus. Though Somuayina warned that "people will say that you have changed" by the time this month comes to a close, "you'll learn to love it because the whole point of life is to grow, change, and transform."

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, it's been a challenging several years for you. Uranus, the planet of upheaval, has been forcing change upon you since it entered your sign in 2018. But this chaotic energy leaves your sign for good by the end of April 2026, changing everything for the better as you finally get to experience the stability you've long been craving.

Advertisement

You're experiencing a breakthrough early on in the month as the Full Moon rises in Libra on April 1. According to astrologer Jeanne Graye, this energy has you tuning into your responsibilities and routine. While the way you functioned in the past might’ve sustained you, this month is all about finding actual security as you build a more stable life. Then, as "the new moon in Aries activates a quieter, more private part of your chart" on April 17, a much-welcome sense of calmness washes over you.

“Not all new beginnings start with fireworks," Graye said. "Some start with surrender,” the astrologer explained, and this is the month to let the universe take the wheel. In doing so, you'll surprisingly feel more in control of your life.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're experiencing a breakthrough in April 2026 that changes everything, Capricorn. According to Graye, “a professional chapter may reach completion or recognition” around the time the Full Moon rises on April 1. Others are finally recognizing your hard work, but more importantly, you're finding the right balance between work and your personal life.

The Aries New Moon on April 17 represents a turning point for you as your family and home life are illuminated, Graye said. However, this is ultimately a good thing as you’re encouraged to do whatever you can to make your living situation more comfortable. Whether that's moving or simply rearranging what you already have, you're building a solid foundation for yourself both at home and at work.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're experiencing a breakthrough this month that completely changes the way people perceive you. This breakthrough begins when Mars enters Aries on April 9, and you "find that you’re getting your spark back and you’re feeling more ambitious to change your life than ever,” Somuayina said, which you can build upon by being vocal about what you want instead of staying quiet for the sake of others.

By the time Venus enters Gemini on April 24, Somuayina explained, "you’re going to finally speak up about what you want to change physically.” Though you're typically big on acts of service, Virgo, you'll benefit greatly from setting clear-cut boundaries around your time and energy in April. It's a good idea to save as much of it for yourself as you can, because you'll need it for your amazing next chapter.

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.