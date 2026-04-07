Life Gets Significantly Easier For 4 Zodiac Signs By The End Of April 2026, Says An Astrologer

Life gets significantly easier for four zodiac signs after April 2026. Professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained how Uranus entering Gemini is a wonderful thing for these astrological signs.

There are only a few more weeks of Uranus in Taurus. As Grim noted in a video, this is great news for these signs, because "This transit has been a source of unpredictability for years for you. It's not been following any kind of script." Once Uranus, the planet of chaos and unpredictability, enters Gemini on April 25, a few zodiac signs in particular feel almost immediate relief.

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1. Taurus

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Of all the zodiac signs, you probably hate change the most. This means that having Uranus, the planet that rules sudden change, in your sign since 2018 has been anything but easy. As this planet spends its last few weeks in your sign, Grim explained that you likely feel very unsettled. However, he said it's important to appreciate the growth you’re experiencing.

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The good news is that life gets significantly easier for you once Uranus leaves your sign on April 25, and you realize everything you've been through over the last several years will be worth it. From becoming more open-minded to becoming increasingly more adaptable, you've learned to take things in stride. So, take a deep breath. Easier times are on the way, Taurus!

2. Scorpio

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Scorpio, since the planet of unpredictability has spent the last several years in your house of partnerships, many of your relationships have felt very unstable. As Uranus spends its last few weeks here, you'll likely "experience some strange wild card moments in your relationships," Grim said. From random arguments to secrets being revealed, there may be some friction if you’re in a romantic relationship.

While things may feel a little uncomfortable until Uranus leaves Taurus on April 25, it isn’t all bad. As Grim explained, this is the time when you're likely to "bump into someone new and exciting out of nowhere.” This is why it’s crucial to put yourself out there more. Through socializing and networking, you’ll find good people to surround yourself with.

3. Leo

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Uranus in Taurus has been causing some upsets in your career, Leo. But life gets significantly easier at work once the planet of unpredictability enters Gemini on April 25. According to Grim, there's still plenty of time to "revamp" anything that's gone astray in your career.

As time goes on, whatever misconceptions or misunderstandings people had about you will slowly be thrown out the window as your reputation improves over time. From coworkers looking up to you to being provided better opportunities, your life is about to soar in beautiful directions.

4. Aquarius

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According to an intuitive astrologer named Alexandra, "The past 8 years of Uranus in Taurus changed your home, private life, family, roots, and inner foundations." As Grim acknowledged, you're likely still dealing with the aftermath of several "unexpected events" that popped up in your family during this time.

From being a meditator to helping a family member in need, you’ll be wrapped up in your home life this month. Luckily, life gets significantly easier once Uranus changes signs at the end of April. For those who haven't felt a real sense of belonging, you’ll be searching for a new home environment as you break free from the confines of any negative home situations.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.