What To Expect During Eighth House Profection Years

According to annual profections astrology, every year of your life between one birthday and the next is ruled by one house of the zodiac wheel. And depending on which house it is, the year can be introverted or extroverted, career-focused or love-focused, bring you an abundance of opportunities or help you close out a chapter.

It all progresses in order, from the first house profection year to the 12th house profection year in cycles of 12 years. The eighth house profection year occurs during the ages of 7, 19, 31, 43, 55, 67, 79, 91, and so on.

Meaning of 8th house profection years in astrology

To understand the eighth house profection year, one needs to look at the eighth house in astrology, the house of death, sex, power, and the occult. It deals with the dark underbelly of the world and has two ruling planets, Pluto, the planet of transformation, and Mars, the planet of action and drive. The eighth house is the natural domicile of the Scorpio zodiac sign, but other water signs do well here too in a birth chart.

Because of these intense connotations, the eighth house profection year is always an intense year in everyone's life. It can bring you situations that make you aware of your mortality, but it can also bring you karmic and romantic soulmates with whom you develop a rollercoaster relationship. Some people become involved in clandestine affairs, others develop an interest in occult studies and some may fall into bad company during such a year.

But everyone doesn't experience their 8th house profection year the same way. It all depends on the sign, house, and aspects of natal Mars in your birth chart with a lesser focus on your natal Pluto. The Lord of your natal eighth house is also a big consideration for whether you will have an extraordinary year or a challenging one.

Benefits and challenges of an 8th house profection year

If you have a well-placed Mars in your natal chart without Pluto throwing a wrench in the plans, your eighth house profection year can be an intensely illuminating and transformative year for you. Interestingly, Mars placements that are usually considered favorable don't work as such during an 8th house profection year. Mars in Aries is an excellent placement for your natal chart, but it can lead to conflicts and tussles with authority figures during an eighth house profection year. The same applies to Mars in Scorpio.

Pluto is one of the malefic planets in astrology, so the best case scenario for natal Pluto is one where Pluto doesn't have any aspects with inner planets in your birth chart. Even trine and sextile aspects, which are usually beneficial, can lead to tricky circumstances during one's eighth house profection year.

The eighth house profection year is incredibly tricky because of all these considerations. And that's before we look at the Lord of your natal 8th house.

Given all this, an eighth house profection year is usually more challenging than rewarding for most people. But if you can face the issues with a good head on your shoulders, it's possible to experience extraordinary growth and revelations during such a year.

And since the ninth house profection year usually allows us to broaden our horizons and learn more, the lessons of an eighth house profection year can pave the way for a brilliant ninth house year subsequently.

