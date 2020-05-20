A Guide To The Minor Aspects In Astrology — And What They Mean For Your Life

The stars always point the way.

There are numerous terms for different astrology aspects, both Major and Minor. But all have to do with the degrees that separate the planetary bodies involved. Depending upon the transit, we can see action happening in our life, with choices, love, and chaos arising; it may even adjust the mood to disconnect.

The thing that’s really wonderful about astrology is that you don’t have to actually believe in it in order for it to affect you. Instead, it’s the last piece of the puzzle that leaves us saying, “Ah, that makes total sense.”

Many times, we can’t explain things rationally or logically. We can look at the chemistry between two people and say that’s why they have the connection they do, or that’s why we had to go through a string of failed relationships.

But astrology gives us the logic we crave. This is a belief and science that has been around for centuries to help humans find direction when we feel lost.

What are the Minor aspects in astrology?

The Minor aspects are less well known and may happen less often than the Major events, but many times that makes them more powerful. While each transit will have their own meaning, we also have to remember that depending upon the signs they are transiting through, it will affect the general meaning.

For instance, two partners who have Sun in Libra and Virgo, respectively, will relate differently than those who have Capricorn and Aquarius. The theme of an aspect stays true, but the specific meaning will differ slightly depending upon sign, element, and whether it’s a predominately masculine or feminine energy.

Here's what each Minor astrology aspect means during transits, and how it affects you.

Semi-sextile

In this transit, two planets are within 30 degrees of one another, which creates an atmosphere of potential but can be unrealized or even difficult to decipher.

It usually will always include two consecutive signs — for instance, Virgo-Libra or Capricorn-Aquarius, which, in many ways, will highlight the strengths between both signs, but can also lead to difficulties: the freedom-seeking nature of Aquarius against the routine thought pattern of Capricorn.

This aspect highlights the difficulties we have in working (or being in relationship) with another because of the differences present. And even though there's potential for understanding, it doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee.

In the worst-case situation, this would lead to a split in relationships or career roles, with neither person compromising at all; however, in the best, it’s about each individual maintaining their sense of autonomy while also finding a common platform to work from together.

Quincunx

A quincunx is defined as two planets that are 150 degrees apart from one another, which generally means we’re at a point of greater awareness or learning.

This means we’re either at a point in our own journey when we realize the way around a problem we thought there was no solution for, or we’ve reached a space in relationship with another where we can move forward together. This is about potential, but also about awareness.

While Major aspects tend to create physical movement or activity, Minor transits tend to affect us more emotionally or mentally.

This is truly the transit of desire, in which we know what we want and what we crave, but there's no guarantee of success. The only thing we tend to question in this environment is whether we want to try or not.

Quintile, Biquintile and Semi-Quintile

A regular quintile is when two planets are within 72 degrees of one another, while the biquintile is 144 degrees. The semi-quintile is rarely used and represents two planets that are within 36 degrees of one another.

While there's some variation in the strength of the transit, the general meaning is similar for all. The quintile is all about making the most of the gifts or talents that we were given; whether artistic or not, this is an energy of creation and use.

This is also the energy of ambition, the desire to take ideas or interests, and make something of it. In our personal lives, this can be the point at which we’re asked to take a step forward and act on the creation of dreams or desires, while in our relationships, it can depend on if we’re going to make that choice together.

Semi-Square and Sesquisquare

While these are lesser known aspects, they still tend to affect us, especially those that are sensitive to energy. The semi-square is when two planets are within 45 degrees of one another, while a sesquisquare is represented by two planets that are separated by 135 degrees.

Generally speaking, the meaning of a square (a Major aspect) is a point of tension or action, while the semi-square is all about learning and growing. The sesquisquare is even more elusive and represents this same type of energy, but instead choosing to ignore it instead of act on it.

Following suit with the energy of the Minor aspects, both the semi-square and the sesquisquare are all about the emotional and mental response we have to change, or opportunities in life, knowing that it’s through the most difficult parts of life we can grow deeply.

Septile

In astrology, a septile is a divine aspect. Though rarely used by popular or mainstream astrologers, it denotes the point of spiritual creationism through which everything else comes.

Traditionally defined as two planets that are approximately separated by 51 degrees, it’s about the connection to our own inner divinity. With this transit, we’re more likely to feel connected to spirit and explore what spirituality means to us, which means we’re also craving it more in our relationships and interactions with others.

This is about truly feeling that there's a purpose for everyone in our lives, and the interactions we have with them.

Novile or Nonile

One of the lesser known aspects, a novile points to a more mystical concept of oneself and life. This is represented by a separation of 40 degrees and is classically defined as ending one life phase and beginning another.

This is both the energy of endings and creation simultaneously, and speaks to the possibilities that exist within life where we have to actively choose. Inevitably, one choice will always lead to the loss of another.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.