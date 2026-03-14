Despite the annoyance of grocery shopping being a chore that some people loathe, the added anxiety and stress of avoiding other customers, mingling with strangers, and getting out of a packed parking lot only adds to shoppers’ general distaste. Whether it's people lallygagging in aisles or treating cashiers poorly, there are many tiny habits that annoy pretty much everyone else at the grocery store.

According to etiquette expert Elaine Swann, it's essential to prioritize respect, noting that it doesn't take much to act with a little bit of consideration. By learning “grocery store etiquette” and avoiding behaviors of the most unfavorable shoppers, this chore can actually become enjoyable, making a stressful grocery experience less chaotic.

Here are 11 tiny habits that annoy pretty much everyone else at the grocery store

1. Not putting away their shopping cart

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While there are several behavioral reasons why people don’t return their shopping carts at grocery stores, from pure laziness to misguided feelings about service workers and the weather, many people find it annoying when they see another shopper leaving without returning theirs.

Not only does it make a grocery store worker’s job much more complicated, but if it wasn’t hard enough trying to dodge distracted drivers and shoppers in a constant rush, to leave a car in the middle of the parking lot, it’s irritating to others trying to park, get out of their vehicles, and have a peaceful day.

It takes a few extra seconds to bring your cart back. If that means locking your car doors and getting some additional steps in, there's nothing stopping a person from taking a few extra minutes to return it.

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2. Blocking the aisle while texting

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While mental health experts like Timothy J. Legg argue that “spatial awareness,” or the general understanding of your body’s position in comparison to other things and people, is a struggle for many, the majority of people in grocery stores are distracted and entitled rather than genuinely unaware.

Whether they're texting in the middle of an aisle or letting their cart block an entire section, these tiny habits that annoy pretty much everyone else at the grocery store make customers and workers alike feel aggravated. Everyone prioritizes convenience in their routines, but things can turn sour quickly when one or a few people act entitled to everyone’s shared public space.

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3. Standing too close in the check-out line

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Protecting and abiding by the unwritten rules for personal space in public is essential to maintaining a comfortable environment for everyone. When people get eager in a check-out line, get eerily close to your heels with their shopping cart, and cut you off to save time, those rules are quickly discarded, leaving fellow shoppers feeling disconcertingly annoyed.

Because a violation of personal space can cause extreme discomfort, it's no wonder people get so irritated when people don't quite understand how close they are. Perhaps they even load their items on the conveyor belt while the person in front of them is still doing the same. No matter what another person does, however, patience is a virtue.

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4. Talking loudly on the phone

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According to acoustic technologist Nick Zakarov, people raise their voices while talking in louder public spaces, sometimes without even realizing it. While there’s a reasonable debate over how that tendency influences public perceptions of “good manners,” there’s no way to ignore how it makes other shoppers feel in a place like the grocery store.

Especially as technology advances grow and public spaces become more radicalized with different kinds of mobile technology, it’s important to remember the best way to navigate these shared spaces. Maybe that means saving your phone call until you’re in the car. Or, at the very least, talking at a normal volume or waiting until you’re in a less busy section of the store before stopping to take a call.

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5. Crossing the parking lot without looking for cars

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While pedestrians have the “right of way” in the grocery store parking lot, it’s impossible for drivers to feel comfortable with people running straight into traffic without considering distracted drivers or someone waiting at a crosswalk. While it might take time for children to grasp the concept, adults with common sense should do everything they can to protect themselves in parking lots.

When we disregard basic pedestrian safety etiquette, parking lots in public spaces become a hazard, if they’re not already categorized as such. It should be every grocery shopper's basic duty to be vigilant before and after they leave the store, and give drivers a peace of mind in the process,

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6. Ignoring people who clearly need help

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If you’ve been in a grocery store, you’ve probably seen people trying to reach a top shelf or struggling to carry their heavy bags to the car. If you’re an empathetic person or someone who values human connection above convenience, you’ve likely also stopped to help them. Ignorance, or pretending to not notice these people, is one of the tiny habits that annoy pretty much everyone else at the grocery store.

According to professor of organizational behavior Jamie Gruman, helping a stranger in public, or even having a passing conversation with them, doesn’t need to be entirely selfless, as it often sparks higher rates of happiness, fulfillment, and stress reduction in people who make it an occasional priority. Instead of ignoring people struggling in the grocery store, remember that you’re not just doing them a favor, but setting yourself up for a more balanced and grounded day.

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7. Opening food packages and then not paying for it

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According to Economic Research Service surveys, nearly 20% of people bought groceries online in 2022, which has only steadily increased in recent years as the practice becomes more accessible, affordable, and convenient. While it’s not directly related, some speculate that this tendency fuels strange behaviors like opening food packages in-store without paying.

If it’s a food item or perishable, people shouldn't just open something they're not planning to buy, especially if they're not even eating it. If you need to check if it’s good, purchase it first, then return it if necessary. Leaving random items on grocery shelves and wasting food by opening them frustrates fellow shoppers and contributes to a much larger societal issue.

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8. Driving the wrong way in the parking lot

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Like pedestrian etiquette in shopping aisles, everyone should follow the “rules of the road” in a parking lot, especially if it’s unmarked. By driving on the right side of the road, letting pedestrians through, and not crossing solid yellow parking lines, shoppers can ensure their most loathed chore experience is, at the very least, safe.

According to Capt. Robert Guidetti of the Paramus, New Jersey Police Department, "People walking through the parking lot don't pay as much attention as they used to," adding that they're busy using their phones. It's essential to be extremely alert when in any type of parking lot, as approximately one in five of all vehicular accidents occur in parking lots and garages.

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9. Using the express lane with too many items

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An issue many shoppers find incredibly annoying is using the express check-out lines with too many items. Especially if a visible sign indicates the number of items and there are plenty of open lines, there’s no reason to take away the convenience of a quick trip from another shopper to get out the door faster.

Most people only look out for themselves, especially in a chaotic and stressful public space like a grocery store. Still, by channeling a bit of patience and empathy for the strangers around you, the experience becomes more seamless for everyone.

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10. Walking in the wrong direction down an aisle

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According to a safety report from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, staying on the right side of the sidewalk (or, in this case, a grocery store aisle) is the number one rule of walking. This is to keep the peace with movement and avoid collisions and chaos.

By following this same traffic flow in the grocery store, you can avoid annoying other shoppers and ensure a more seamless flow through the aisles. Everyone’s happier when they avoid uncomfortable collisions and unnecessary apologies to strangers.

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11. Being extremely rude to workers

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Perhaps one of the most aggravating tiny habits that annoy pretty much everyone else at the grocery store is the way shoppers treat workers. Whether it's a cashier they deem to be moving too slowly, yelling at staff for shelving shortages, or even making threats, none of these behaviors are normal or acceptable.

People may lash out at staff for a variety of reasons, whether it's a sense of entitlement or personal frustrations, but grocery store workers are just trying to get through the day, do their job, and go home just like everyone else. Doing this not only makes you a bad customer, but doesn't reflect kindly on you as a person overall.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.