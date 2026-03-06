I’m not completely clueless when it comes to guys, but there’s still a part of me that just has no clue what they want. Not to generalize, but generally, guys are not the best communicators, particularly when it comes to relationships.

As I wander blindly through the land known as adult relationships, I seem to pick up on some of their language along the way, probably because the guys I am usually dating are not only bad communicators, but they are either really bad at hiding what they really mean or just don’t care.

Either way, when you date a guy who just doesn’t seem to be putting his heart or effort into the relationship (or maybe they just are worried about upsetting you), they tell you what they think you want to hear instead of giving you what you really want: the truth.

Now, because I am in fact a woman, I can’t possibly hold all of the answers to the man’s mind. So I recruited a close guy friend of mine to help me decode some common phrases men usually spew at women in a relationship setting and what they really mean.

This is a guy that I have physically witnessed rejecting women, and he was pretty honest and straightforward about it, so I’m not completely sure that he’s a reliable source, but alas, he is a male and has the mind of a male.

Here are 11 things men say that sound reassuring but often mean something else entirely:

1. 'I don’t want a relationship'

What he means: “I don’t want a relationship with you.”

Men with a higher fear of commitment are more likely to keep emotional distance and stay single, often hiding behind vague reasons like "not being ready" that have everything to do with the specific person asking, research suggests. When a guy tells you he doesn't want a relationship, what he's usually saying is that he doesn't want one with you, and that distinction matters a lot more than the disclaimer he's using to soften the blow.

2. 'I don’t want to hurt you'

What he means: “I don’t give care about you, never really cared about you, I’m just hoping to squeeze out of this one easily," or “I’m sick of being with you, but I don’t dislike you, so hopefully, you won’t key my car cause you’re ticked off.”

Life and relationship coach Mitzi Bockmann explains that emotionally unavailable men will almost always choose a clean, conflict-free exit over an honest one, because phrases like this are less about protecting your feelings and more about managing their own discomfort in the moment. When someone is more focused on how the breakup goes for them than on what you actually deserve to hear, that's already telling you everything you need to know about how much they were really in it.

3. 'We have a good thing going, and I don’t think we should put a label on it'

What he means: “We have an okay thing going, and I still want to flirt with other girls.”

According to matchmaker Marla Martenson, men who push back on exclusivity are almost always still keeping their options open, often continuing to pursue other people while the woman they're with has already mentally checked out of the dating pool entirely. The "no label" conversation is rarely about protecting what you have together. It's about protecting his ability to walk away from it whenever something better comes along.

4. 'I never meant to hurt you'

What he means: “I was thinking with my nether regions, and your feelings honestly didn’t even occur to me until right this minute.”/ “Acknowledging that I did something wrong will take the blame off of me a little bit … or so I’m hoping.”

A 2022 study found that people are more likely to shift blame when they're experiencing negative emotions, using deflection as a way to protect their own self-image rather than actually taking responsibility for what they did. When someone leads with "I never meant to" instead of "I was wrong," they're a lot more concerned with managing how they look than with giving you the real apology you deserve.

5. 'Maybe, let me check my schedule'

What he means: “Imma see if I can get out of this.”

This is conflict avoidance dressed up as a scheduling issue. He does not want to say no outright because that would require an actual conversation, so instead, he buys time and hopes you either forget you asked or the situation just sorts itself out.

6. 'She’s just a friend'

What he means: “She is literally just a friend, and you are overreacting.”

To be fair, this one is sometimes actually true, and more often than not, the real problem is not the friend but the insecurity that made you ask in the first place. The best way to figure out which situation you are in is to pay attention to how he acts around her, not just what he says to reassure you.

7. 'Who is he?'

What he means: “This guy is clearly trying to get with my girl and I don’t trust him…yet.”

Evolutionary psychologist David Buss has extensively documented "mate guarding," which is the instinctive and cross-cultural tendency for men to monitor and assert themselves when they sense a potential rival. What might look like jealousy or low-key possessiveness is usually just him figuring out in real time that he cares a lot more than he has been willing to say out loud.

8. 'No, you pick…'

What he means: “You pick because if I pick, you’re going to complain, but you won’t pick, so I’ll finally pick, and you’ll still get upset.

He is doing the math and calculating that whatever he picks is probably going to be wrong anyway, so he would rather hand you the decision and work from there. The frustrating part is that he is usually not totally wrong about this, which is exactly why this particular standoff never really has a clean ending.

9. 'I’ve just been really busy lately'

What he means: “Probably still playing video games. Also, ignoring you because I don’t want to talk to you.”

Bockmann says that when a man who used to make time for you suddenly cannot find any, it is rarely actually about his schedule. It is about the fact that he is no longer motivated to rearrange it for you. Being busy is a choice people make selectively, and if you are suddenly not making the cut, the packed calendar is just the cover story.

10. 'We’ll see'

What he means: “We will not see. It’s a solid no from me. I just don’t want to have to tell you that right now, and something better may come along before then. I really need to keep my options open.”

This is a soft no that has been packaged to avoid the awkward silence that follows a real one. It keeps the door technically open just in case something better does not come along, without requiring him to have an honest conversation right now. Do not wait by that door.

11. 'I’ll get to it'

What he means: “I’ll try, but most likely will forget until something reminds me of it. No specific timeline here.”

The intention might genuinely be there, but the follow-through depends entirely on whether something reminds him, or the consequences of not doing it become more annoying than just handling it. Your best bet is to either set a reminder or take care of it yourself.

A note from our guest writer: “This isn’t stuff that just guys say. Women do it, too.”

Fair enough. Not all men are the same, but neither are all women. We are our own beings with our own special ways of communication, and as it turns out, some of us just aren’t great at it.

Or maybe we are but we’re too concerned about hurting someone else’s feelings than just being honest and getting on with our lives. The point is that we don’t always say what we mean when it really is easier to just spit it out.

