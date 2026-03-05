If a person still does any of these 11 odd things, they likely grew up without many friends

Friendships, in a world that overemphasizes romantic love and career success, are completely underrated. Not only do they bring joy and happiness to our lives, but they also regularly boost our physical, mental, and psychological well-being, as many studies shared by the American Psychological Association suggest. On the other side of that coin, people who grew up without friends and struggled to find their place deal with an equally powerful kind of social pain.

It’s this feeling of exclusion and ostracism that often leads to worsened well-being, lowered self-esteem, and even poor daily routines characterized by things like doomscrolling on their phones and spending a lot of time alone. If a person still does any of these odd things, they likely grew up without many friends and now find themselves coping in strange ways, even with a few friendships and a community to lean on as an adult.

1. They rehearse and replay conversations in their heads

Many people who struggle with overthinking tendencies keep themselves stuck in a constant state of anxiety, where they’re always worried about how they’re being perceived and how they show up in conversations. They rehearse conversations over and over in their alone time and replay them before falling asleep, unable to keep themselves from self-judgment and critiques.

Considering loneliness is often tied to anxious thought spirals, according to a study from BMC Public Health, it’s not surprising that people who grew up feeling alone and excluded still struggle with these anxious symptoms.

2. They over-apologize for talking

According to licensed clinical professional counselor Millie Huckabee, over-apologizing in conversations and social interactions is often a sign of insecurity and low self-worth.

So, it’s not surprising that adults who grew up without many friends are prone to “sorry’s” and apologies for things they didn’t do. They’ve been socialized into believing that they’re less deserving of basic human needs like belonging and respect, even if it’s their insecurity feeding them lies.

Of course, while over-apologizing might offer a fleeting sense of security and comfort for these people, in the end, it only ends up keeping them stuck in a cycle of loneliness by burdening others with the need to reassure them.

3. They assume they’re not invited to everything

Even if the average person takes a group chain or a subtle nod at a party as an invitation to join, people who grew up without many friends still have the odd habit in adulthood of needing an explicit invitation. They’ve spent their entire lives feeling chronically excluded and worrying about other people’s perceptions.

Today, as adults, they struggle with the self-worth it takes to assume they’re included. It’s a painful and exhausting experience to be left out and alone, especially through such impressionable years, so it’s not surprising that the assumptions and coping skills they’ve developed have stuck around.

4. They self-isolate when they’re embarrassed

Of course, experiences of awkwardness and embarrassment aren’t inherently bad, even though they tend to come with a ping of social pain. They allow us to manage our discomfort and learn from mistakes in social interactions without necessarily feeling specific pain or exclusion.

However, if a person still self-isolates when they’re embarrassed or over-apologizes when they feel awkward, chances are they’re self-inflicting that sense of pain onto themselves. They’re so critical of how they show up and so afraid of how other people perceive them that even the most innocent slip-ups and mistakes feel like something they need to “punish” themselves for.

5. They obsessively monitor body language and tone

According to a study from PLOS One, many people who are anxious about judgment from others and constantly worried about how they’re being perceived are more likely to believe others are innately untrustworthy. However, it’s this exact same anxious mentality that often encourages people to judge, not necessarily how they look or what they say.

Anxious people who grew up excluded and without many friends often fall into this spiral easily. They’re on edge all the time, obsessively monitoring other people’s body language and tone to see how they’re being perceived, even if it means self-sabotaging their connections.

6. They worry about being ‘too much’

If a person still worries about being “too much” or “too different” to be liked and accepted by people, chances are they grew up without many friends to reassure them. Their identities were built on exclusion and longing, rather than community and belonging, so of course they worry about not being accepted in their authentic adult lives.

However, even if they have friends and social circles to lean on as adults, the low self-esteem and self-worth that stems from their unresolved childhood experiences often keeps them stuck in a cycle of loneliness, as a study from the Scandinavian Journal of Public Health explains.

7. They avoid group settings and crowded spaces

Many people who are naturally introverted or used to being misunderstood by people they don’t know well prefer to spend their energy on deep, one-on-one conversations instead of group settings and crowded events. They feel safe with their alone time and a select group of friends in adulthood, and often say “no” to plans that require more effort and worry.

Especially if their childhood of exclusion and anxious tendencies has fed into or amplified a sensitive demeanor, chances are the crowded, loud spaces are too overstimulating for them anyway, as a study from Scientific Reports suggests.

8. They decline last-minute social plans

If a person declines last-minute social plans and prefers to spend most of their time alone, they likely grew up without many friends. They know that they’re safe in their own company and have gotten used to spending their time alone without worrying about being perceived by others. Without time to create social scripts and rehearse conversations, they’re likely going to say “no.”

Especially if they’re also naturally introverted and need time to comfort their minds and fill their social batteries to make small talk with others, they’re likely going to turn down spontaneous, impulsive plans that don’t offer them time to prepare.

9. Their mood shifts quickly

If they notice a small sign of rejection in someone they’re speaking to or an ounce of embarrassment flare up when they’re speaking, it’s not uncommon for a lonely person’s mood to quickly shift. Especially if they’re still compensating for childhood trauma and trying to reassure themselves that they’re worthy of connection, chances are these little slip-ups can feel validating to their cruel inner thoughts.

If they’re overworking their social battery to feel more secure and work through the discomfort of healing, they’re likely more emotionally reactive than they might be conversing from a place of self-security and optimism.

10. They deflect compliments

People who deflect compliments often are usually operating from a place of insecurity and low self-esteem. Their entire identity, especially for adults who felt completely alone in childhood, is crafted around misleading, harmful beliefs like “I’m not good enough.” When someone offers them a compliment, it’s strangely invalidating, as it strays from everything they believe about themselves.

Of course, this kind of praise can often discourage people from openly trusting others and building solid relationships. If they don’t accept praise and lead with self-assuredness, their connection is quickly sabotaged by defensiveness and neglect.

11. They expect the worst

From constantly planning for and worrying about the worst-case scenario to self-isolating to cope with their anxiety about their entire life, if a person is stuck in this kind of pessimistic mindset, it’s probably because they don’t have social support. Even if their childhood was defined by this kind of loneliness, their pessimism to today is a trauma response manifesting as hyper-independence.

They crave control in their lives because they’ve been forced to go it alone. So, of course, they want to be prepared for everything, even if it means sabotaging their peace of mind.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.