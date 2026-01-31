People who avoid eye contact with everyone at the grocery store usually have these 11 very specific traits

Have you ever walked into a store and known that if you saw someone you know, you’d avoid them like the plague? I will be honest, I have been there before. It’s not that I necessarily disliked the person. I just wasn’t in the mood to socialize. People who are not always ready to jump at the first social interaction offered to them have specific personality traits.

People who avoid eye contact with everyone at the grocery store could be trying to avoid unwanted social interaction. They may consider themselves to be asocial. This could mean that they often seek solitude and prefer planned, limited social interactions. For others, making eye contact can bring forward anxiety. I know I have struggled with this before. If you see someone at the grocery store avoiding eye contact at all costs, they may be doing so for certain reasons.

1. They get anxious in social situations

MangoStar_Studio from Getty Images via Canva

I have anxiety. It’s something I’ve learned to live with over the years. This does get in the way of my socialization, though. There are times when I am in public and looking at the ground feels like the best option. If you see someone at the grocery store doing everything they can to avoid eye contact, they may have social anxiety.

Did you know that eye contact anxiety has its own category? According to Verywell Mind, social anxiety is more common than you may imagine. Someone could have strong, negative emotions when looking someone in the eyes. Instead, they will, often without thinking, choose to look down or away from a person.

2. They are shy

Ivan S from Pexels via Canva

We all know someone who keeps to themselves. They may struggle with people approaching them to socialize. Everyone has a different capacity for what they are comfortable with. For some, they are naturally outgoing and welcome others, no questions asked. On the other hand, some people are very shy and may avoid eye contact when at the grocery store to prevent unwanted conversations.

Shy people may feel awkward or apprehensive about social situations, especially with strangers. They have likely realized that making eye contact can be read as an invitation for a conversation. To avoid having to speak to someone they do not know in the grocery store, they may avoid locking eyes with strangers through the aisles.

3. They are easily overstimulated

SDI Productions from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Let’s be honest, the grocery store isn't the best place to be when you are feeling overstimulated. The bright lights, the change in temperature as you walk from the canned goods to the frozen aisles, and the people around you trying to grab things off the shelves. It’s overwhelming at times. I have to be in the right mood to go grocery shopping, and I usually try to avoid peak traffic hours. For a naturally overstimulated person, shopping in this setting can be a nightmare.

Overstimulation is when the brain gets too much input at once. You feel like your mind is moving a mile a minute. If someone with this trait starts to feel this way in the store, it’s not surprising that they try to avoid eye contact with others. They are likely trying to get their groceries as quickly as possible to remove themselves from the overwhelming environment.

4. They hyper-focus

Helena Lopes from Pexels via Canva

Some people are naturally good at focusing. It’s a personality trait that makes them good at accomplishing tasks. When a focused person goes to the grocery store, they may be set on completing the single task they are there for. They can have a one-track mind. It’s not always that they are intentionally avoiding eye contact; they are set on accomplishing what they are there to do.

Focused individuals may sometimes intentionally avoid eye contact. If they think a person will distract them, they will do anything they can to prevent themselves from getting caught up in something that isn’t their specific task.

5. They may have low self-esteem

Gustavo Fring from Pexels via Canva

Confidence has never come easily for me. If I’m feeling self-conscious, I know I avoid eye contact no matter where I am. Some people who are deeply afraid of being judged will keep themselves from looking others in the eyes. I don’t know about you, but when I go to the gym, I’m never dressed to the nines. If someone looks at me when I am feeling sensitive about my appearance, I, of course, will avoid looking them in the eye.

Shying away from eye contact can be a defense mechanism. People may do this when they feel embarrassed. This could be about their looks or what they might say to a stranger in passing. This could be why someone could be avoiding eye contact at the grocery store.

6. They are hypersensitive

Helena Lopes from Pexels via Canva

A hypersensitive person is easily hurt. They can also become anxious and worried. The grocery store isn’t a happy environment for everyone. They may become easily overwhelmed and emotional when trying to complete their shopping. As a result, they can avoid eye contact with others.

Making eye contact can lead to a social engagement, which may be too much for a hypersensitive person to handle at certain times. They know themselves well enough to avoid these moments when it makes the most sense for them. This person could be easily disrupted and looks for any chance to avoid having their feelings hurt.

7. They are afraid

Bill Oxford from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Growing up, a lot of us were taught about stranger danger by our parents. Of course, they were looking out for our safety. They didn’t want anything bad to happen to us. Stranger danger taught us not to trust people we did not know. However, it can backfire. We may become too avoidant of others out of fear.

When at the grocery store, naturally fearful people may be on alert for threats. They could be distrusting of those around them. They may keep their head down and avoid eye contact to stay safe.

8. They are prone to introspective thinking

kate_sept2004 from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Have you ever been so caught up in your own thoughts that you were oblivious to the world around you? I have definitely been there. Sometimes, what’s going on in our heads can prevent us from interacting with the world around us. At the grocery store, natural overthinkers may be so caught up in their thoughts that they fail to make eye contact.

Plus, locking eyes with someone could interrupt their train of thought. They may try to avoid talking to someone because they don’t want to lose their train of thought. Instead, they may keep to themselves as they stroll the aisles because they are focused on something else.

9. They have low energy

Rollz International from Pexels via Canva

There are days when we are tired. Whether we didn’t sleep well the night before or we didn’t get enough caffeine that morning, it can change how we interact with the world around us. If someone is naturally low-energy, they may avoid eye contact to avoid social interactions. It’s already exhausting to go to the store. Add in unwanted conversations, and it can be enough to put a naturally fatigued person over the edge.

Studies have found there is a connection between socializing and fatigue. Spending time with others can drain your battery. If someone is already a naturally tired person, they might avoid unwanted social moments wherever they can.

10. They have trust issues

FatCamera from Getty Images Signature via Canva

If someone is naturally distrusting, it can be hard to look people in the eye. You never know what that person is going to say or do. Looking someone in the eyes can make you question their intentions. We live in a world of mistrust, whether we want to or not. Looking around at the grocery store can make those who are distrustful more on edge.

In public, we have no idea if we can trust anyone around us. Avoiding eye contact may be a way they feel they are protecting themselves.

11. They value their independence

97 from Getty Images Signature via Canva

I have a friend who walks around with such confidence. I love that for her. However, when she is doing her own thing, whether she’s at the grocery store or walking down the street, she isn’t thinking about anyone else around her. She is focused on her independence and what she wants to do. If a person like this doesn’t lock eyes with you at the grocery store, they could be thinking about themselves instead of worrying about people around them.

“Independence refers to being self-sufficient or taking care of yourself. It is often necessary to function independently as an adult, such as making and keeping your appointments, completing assignments for work, or maintaining a healthy and safe living environment,” says Amy Marschall, PsyD.

This trait makes people avoid eye contact, as they rely on themselves and aren’t concerned with what others are doing.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.