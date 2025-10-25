While it’s true that general intelligence, empathy, and emotional awareness are all linked, according to a study from Annals of Neurosciences, sometimes there are things people with any sort of intelligence are super judgmental of without trying to be. Usually, they can see the perspectives of a misguided person or work through misunderstandings to find common ground with people, but these behaviors and habits are hard to overlook.

From a lack of effort to overconfidence, there are certain things that highly intelligent people judge, even if it’s subconsciously or internally without voicing it out loud. Whether it’s in the workplace or in passing conversations with strangers on the street, these are the things that they immediately notice and judge.

Here are 11 things people with any sort of intelligence are super judgmental of

1. Overconfidence

Many people who are overly confident in their skills regularly overestimate their abilities, which is why they’re often viewed through a judgmental lens by truly smart, intellectually humble people. Whether it’s interrupting people loudly in a work meeting or bragging about their skills to promote themselves, these are the kinds of things that are a sign of incompetence, rather than true mastery.

In fact, overconfidence may even be a side effect of insecurity for people who refuse to take accountability for their mistakes and work on themselves. They try to convince others of their intellect, without ever putting in any actual effort or work to build it.

2. Being rude to service workers

Many people who are rude to service workers use them as a “scapegoat” for their own discomfort and insecurity. They don’t have the emotional regulation skills to soothe their own stressful nature or to combat complex emotions, so they take it out on the people around them, usually in these kinds of situations where they feel a misguided sense of superiority.

However, emotional intelligence and empathy are linked to tangible intelligence, meaning they have the skills to regulate themselves and show up with a respectful demeanor, even around people they may not understand or know.

3. Blindly accepting conspiracy theories or fake news

Intelligent people often crave mental stimulation and appreciate the skill of critical thinking, even in their passive daily lives or while scrolling on their phones. Like a study from the Journal of Intelligence explains, intelligent people are skeptical in a healthy manner, often accepting fake news and conspiracy theories less because of their capacity to think deeply and in a meaningful way.

However, others who simply accept these “truths” without considering deeper thought or critical thinking are one of the things that people with any sort of intelligence are super judgmental of. They’re frustrated by the incompetence of accepting these truths, but even more annoyed when they’re used as evidence or to support a claim in another aspect of their lives.

4. Interrupting people often

People who interrupt don’t always do so intentionally, but rather to cope with their internal dysregulation or excited nature. However, some people believe they’re innately more deserving of space in a conversation or feel entitled to other people’s attention, and interrupt in conversations in a dismissive manner.

People with any sort of intelligence are super judgmental of these conversational behaviors, largely because they understand the harm that comes with them. Like Stanford linguistics expert Katherine Hilton explains, even small interruptions can break down communication down the road, encouraging people to feel unheard and resentful in the presence of a chronic interruptor.

5. Willful ignorance

Many people willfully choose ignorance in their daily lives so they have an excuse to act selfishly or hurt other people without needing to take accountability, according to a study from the American Psychological Association.

They’d prefer to overlook the truth or protect themselves from needing to put in too much effort or thought, and instead let other people take control by being blissfully ignorant. Even at home, a partner may leverage weaponized incompetence in similar ways, pretending they don’t know how to do something well to get out of doing household labor or childcare.

6. Making things overcomplicated for no reason

Whether it’s corporate lingo with no real meaning, using overcomplicated phrases to sound “smart,” or intellectualizing every single moment of connection, these are some of the things people with any sort of intelligence are super judgmental of.

People who are truly intelligent will often go out of their way to use simpler, clearer language in every aspect of their life, according to a study from WIREs Cognitive Science, not just because it’s more inclusive, but because it’s easier to follow for everyone. Trying to sound smart often leaves people feeling more excluded, confused, and unheard.

7. Refusing to ask for help

According to a study from Management Science, smart people are actually more likely to ask for help. They don’t thrive with a superiority complex that makes owning up to mistakes and asking for help hard, but instead lean into these moments through a curious lens.

They’d prefer to take responsibility for a mistake, ask for help, and learn from other people than try to blame-shift and pretend that they’re never wrong. They know that being a human and crafting positive relationships is impossible without occasionally making a mistake or asking for help — it’s impossible to know everything.

8. Never asking questions

Not only do smart people regularly ask questions to ensure people feel heard and understood in conversations, they also use them as tools to learn things themselves. When they don’t understand something, they’re going to leverage questions and other people to grow themselves.

However, when people pretend like they understand what’s going on and refuse to ask questions, that doesn’t just hurt their own confidence and knowledge, but everyone else around them. That’s why this is one of the things people with any sort of intelligence are super judgmental of, because to thrive and grow, you have to be okay with accepting discomfort.

9. Confusing loudness with correctness

According to a study from Frontiers in Psychology, being too overconfident or under-confident can actually sabotage internal well-being, self-esteem, and social connections. So, finding the perfect balance of self-assuredness and intellectual humility is key to make the most of interactions, conversations, and relationships.

When people confuse loudness as correctness or confidence, they’re only overlooking the power of connecting with others. They’re interrupting them, taking away their space for inclusion, and even ensuring they feel less heard, all things that contribute to a less favorable social perception and connection.

10. Doomscrolling

People who regularly get their news online, leverage mindless entertainment to escape accountability, and doomscroll as a hobby at home are the same ones that are also often judged by truly smart people.

Instead of relying on active hobbies like reading or being creative that intellectual people appreciate often in their lives, they run from their complex emotions and protect themselves from the discomfort that actually promotes self-growth.

11. Refusing to apologize

Of course, apologizing and owning up to mistakes is hardly an empowering and comfortable experience, but it is necessary for relationship stability, professional success, and personal growth. You have to be willing to learn from your mistakes, ask for help, and take accountability for hurting people, even if it wasn’t intentional; otherwise, you’ll be stuck in a cycle of defensiveness and isolation for your whole life.

If you refuse to admit that you’re wrong forever, that doesn’t make you right — it just isolates you from healthy relationships, self-esteem, and true growth.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.