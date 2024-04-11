Don't suffer in silence.
If you have confidence, think independently, and make your own choices in life, it wouldn't be all that surprising to discover that you prefer to figure out things for yourself. Because you're so self-confident, you might not like to ask for help, even if it's necessary.
Whether we like it or not, all of us could benefit from time to time by accepting a hand from another human being, especially from the smiling faces of close friends and family. Not only that, but when you ask for help, other people also stand to benefit in ways you might not have considered.
Here are 9 ways you make the world better when you ask for help
1. You accomplish the goal you're after
If you need to get to that job interview and your car is still in the shop, go ahead and ask your friend to drive you. If you have a goal you want to achieve and you can accomplish it with a bit of help, then ask for and accept help.
2. You show that you're human
If you're full of confidence and seem to always do everything right, people can easily put you on a pedestal. However, when you request aid from others, they realize that even someone like you falters once in a while as you're trying to carve a path through life. This is inspirational.
3. You set an effective example
This applies to co-workers, friends, and family members. If you just go straight to the point and request a hand as soon as you recognize you're going to need it, you help to destigmatize the whole idea of getting help.
4. You give others a chance to help you
Most people feel very good about themselves when they can extend help to others. You're allowing others to feel those rewarding emotions whenever you request a hand from them.
5. The level of stress you're experiencing will drop
It's very stressful when something goes wrong — anxieties and worries develop and persist. The longer you worry about the situation, the worse you feel. Getting help means you can avoid all that distress.
6. You develop a true appreciation for others
You'll love seeing concrete proof that others want to see you be successful in life.
7. You enhance your relationships
When you request aid from a friend or relative, they feel emotionally closer to you. After all, if you feel comfortable enough to reach out for help, that's quite a compliment to them.
Plus, when they come to your aid, you'll recognize how much they care about you.
8. Reciprocation feels great
Doing something as a thank you to the friend who helped you will bring pleasure to both of you.
9. You show that you're an efficient manager of your own life
You can either spend time, emotional energy, and hours of lost sleep trying to figure an issue out on your own, or you can ask for help and get it quickly taken care of. Which method is more efficient?
You now see some of the many good reasons why you may want to go ahead and ask for help. Giving and receiving help can enrich your life. You'll strengthen your relationships and be a better person for it.
Moira Hutchison is a mindfulness coach, energy healer, and hypnotherapist at Wellness With Moira.