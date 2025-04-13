When people are confident, it is easy to assume that they’ll easily become success stories. Their optimism about life and themselves paves the way for future success. However, those of us who struggle with self-image have as much potential for success as our more confident peers. We must learn how to harness our unique traits to our advantage.

There can be many signs of a person who struggles with self-worth, but is destined for massive success. We just need to know how to spot them.

Here are 11 signs of a person who struggles with self-worth, but is destined for huge success:

1. They constantly doubt themselves



Even if they are good at what they do, people who struggle with their self-worth often question their abilities. They may ask themselves, “Am I really deserving of this?” or “Can I really do this?”

Even if they may have their doubts, these doubts can push them forward and urge them to take on more challenges.

Let’s say they’re aspiring writers who, despite feeling inadequate about their work and fearing rejection, use these feelings to motivate them to write more, take a closer look at their work, and seek feedback from professionals.

Self-doubt may motivate people to improve on the skills they feel they lack, ultimately leading them to success.

2. They're a perfectionist



Although perfectionists often struggle with anxiety and their self-image, they tend to set high standards for themselves, which could potentially lead to their success.

They are often high achievers who take great pride in their accomplishments, even if they become obsessive.

VeryWell Mind describes perfectionists as “more judgmental and hard on themselves and others when ‘failure’ does occur.”

While this may hold some back, others use the feeling of failure as motivation to improve and do better next time.

3. They take risks but consistently fear failure



While failure can be especially difficult for those who already struggle with self-worth, it is only a stepping stone on the journey toward success.

Failure allows people to reflect on what they may have done wrong and why, enabling them to refine their approaches and develop new strategies for next time.

Even if our self-worth may take a hit in the wake of our failures, those destined for success will only use it to propel themselves forward instead of backward.

One day, you may even credit your biggest failure for your greatest success.

Executive coach and speaker Dr. Sam Collins, who was also named one of the Top 200 Women to Impact Business & Industry by Her Majesty, the Queen of England, claims that her first real failure, being fired from a dream job, launched her into success.

“I highly recommend losing at least one job in your life because it gives you awareness and an aliveness you don't get when you have the same job for life. It forces you to tune in to what you truly want in a career,” she shared with Forbes.

“Failing is an inevitable part of creating your destiny, and it gave me the platform to start my own business and follow my biggest dreams.”

4. They are emotionally sensitive



While some people may view those who are especially emotionally sensitive as weak, their characteristics may actually help them be the most successful in the room.

People who are emotionally sensitive often have heightened awareness, which makes them more attuned to their surroundings, including social dynamics and potential opportunities or risks.

Therefore, they may be more thoughtful in their decision-making process and take actions that others who are less sensitive may miss.

Emotionally sensitive people also tend to understand others’ emotions and experiences deeply. This allows them to build meaningful relationships, work collaboratively, and gain trust, essential for personal and professional success.

5. They crave external validation



We often label those constantly seeking external validation from others as showing self-doubt and insecurity. However, in some cases, people are already well aware of their abilities and just need that extra voice of confidence to motivate them.

Sometimes, all they need is a reminder from someone who believes in them — that they can achieve anything they set their mind to, even if they already know this.

“External validation is a vital part of human interaction and plays a huge role in boosting confidence, enhancement, and furthering social contact,” Dr. Sakshi Chaudhary, a homeopathic physician, shared with Psychology Magazine.

However, those destined for success do not rely heavily on external validation and may only turn to it from time to time when experiencing a moment of self-doubt.

6. They compare themselves to others



When people struggle with their self-worth, they often compare themselves to others, especially when they perceive others as more successful, attractive, or capable. While comparisons may fuel their belief that they aren’t good enough, some people compare themselves to others as a benchmark for their progress.

It may help them identify areas for improvement and show what success can look like in specific concepts.

Let’s say a person wants to improve on a specific job skill that one of their colleagues excels at. They may look at what their colleague does differently to make it happen and apply the same strategies to their own methods.

While comparison can be harmful in some cases and only perpetuate self-doubt, it can also inspire you to set similar goals and take action toward achieving them.

7. They're persistent and have a strong work ethic



Even if a person lacks confidence, this doesn’t stop them from showing up to work and giving it their all. They are diligent, productive, and dedicated even on the days when they may not feel worthy.

If they are struggling in other areas of their life, they may put most of their energy into their work, which puts them in a place for career advancement.

Employers notice those who give their best effort to work and may offer them higher compensation and better opportunities, even if their employees may have a complicated image of themselves.

8. They are highly empathetic



When people struggle with their self-worth, they may have a heightened empathy for others going through the same thing. While they may not realize it, empathy is a crucial part of becoming successful.

Research shared by Forbes declared that empathy is the most important leadership skill one can possess.

Empathetic leaders understand their team members' needs, motivations, and emotions, which helps them make informed decisions and provide support when needed.

A positive and supportive environment built on empathy can inspire those around you to work harder and drive higher performance.

People are much more likely to give their best efforts to those whom they know genuinely care for them, and can have empathy.

9. They are critical of themselves



While those who struggle with their self-worth may be overly critical of themselves, some possess qualities that, when channeled properly, can drive them toward significant success.

They often evaluate themselves and their work, constantly reflecting on how to improve.

Being critical of where they may have fallen short only motivates them to focus on what they can do better next time, leading to continuous growth and eventual success.

Those who may be self-critical also hold themselves accountable for their actions, which makes them more disciplined and responsible in their personal and professional lives.

10. They feel like they have to prove themselves



While the constant need to prove oneself may derive from deep insecurity, it can also be a powerful motivator for success.

People who want to be successful may want to prove themselves to their leaders to show them what they are truly capable of. Maybe they’ll ask their teacher to give them their own personal quizzes to help them land a spot on the academic team, or ask their bosses for more work tasks to prove to them that they can multitask and get a promotion.

For some people, even those struggling with their self-worth, proving themselves isn’t always about getting external validation. It is about showing everyone else what they already know they are capable of.

11. They are introverted



People struggling with their self-worth may have difficulty using their voices and making themselves known. However, their quiet determination often speaks louder than words.

Introverts typically possess unique strengths, such as deep thinking, focus, and observation skills, which can lead to personal and professional achievements.

“Introverts tend to be more reflective. They are usually inclined to observe and listen to others before speaking up or taking action,” Former Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, Leah Ward Sears, shared on LinkedIn.

“This can be a valuable skill in many careers because it allows them to wait until they have a deep understanding of a given situation before making decisions or offering opinions.”

What may be seen as a lack of confidence or desire to speak may actually be a quiet and crucial reflection that will only perpetuate one’s overall success.

