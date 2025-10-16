Even if you’re envisioning the home of the most intelligent person you know as a tidy, incredibly organized, and sterile space, chances are you’re wrong. A study from the University of Minnesota actually argues that untidy, cluttered, and slightly chaotic living spaces are actually more indicative of intelligence than organization and cleanliness. Of course, there are a million other unusual things people with high intelligence do in their homes, all of which might be a bit of a surprise.

From collecting eccentric vintage decor to keeping a physical calendar in the digital age, intelligent people are often drawn to cultivating their homes in a way that prompts mental stimulation. They want to be sparked with a whiff of inspiration as they get ready for the day or drawn into a state of deep thought when they’re relaxing on their couch, and their decor choices and home vibes often reflect those desires.

Here are 11 unusual things people with high intelligence do in their homes

1. They keep a whiteboard or a physical calendar

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock.com

Of course, numerous studies suggest that having physical calendars and brainstorming whiteboards are beneficial for deeper thinking. They not only give people literal reminders as they’re navigating their day, but they also open up space for curiosity, intention, and learning to flourish with handwritten notes and prompts.

That’s why intelligent people always invest in physical tools like these, even if they also have mobile versions for convenience on their phones. They like the intention of keeping track of their tasks, brainstorming a thought in their mind on paper, or reminding themselves with physical notes.

Advertisement

2. They rearrange their furniture often

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock.com

According to a study from the Intelligence journal, people with high intelligence are often more prosocial than the average person, so it’s not surprising that making their home safe for hosting and cultivating comfortable spaces for people to connect are top priorities.

They want conversations to flow easily and for social connections to feel strong when they’re inside their homes, so they’re always rearranging furniture or making meals that make people feel at home, even when they’re not.

Advertisement

3. They keep a desk full of ‘controlled chaos’

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock.com

According to a study published in the Psychological Science journal, sometimes a messy desk is the kind of “controlled chaos” that facilitates curiosity and supports creativity. Of course, an intelligent person is mindful of their clutter for the sake of mental health and clarity, but in their creative spaces, a little “mess” is helpful and celebrated.

This kind of controlled chaos is often one of the unusual things people with high intelligence make space for in their homes. Even if it looks chaotic and unsupervised to an outside guest, it’s the perfect harmony of inspiration, creativity, and stimulation that a smart person needs to thrive.

Advertisement

4. They scatter books and journals everywhere

Migma__Agency | Shutterstock.com

Intelligent people use their alone time and free moments intentionally. Whether it’s reading a book on the couch, finding time to journal, or just jotting down notes about their day, they’re always surrounded by activities that don’t rely on their cell phones or mindless entertainment.

While the average person may use doomscrolling habits or the TV to escape from spending time with themselves, highly intelligent people often keep journals, notebooks, and novels scattered around their homes to fill their free time. Using free time to read, jot down notes, and journal wherever they are

These habits are often rooted in their self-awareness. They don’t just find intentional hobbies and active habits fulfilling, but also spaces that give them a chance to reflect on the way they think. If there’s a book on their nightstand or a journal in their kitchen, chances are they’re always leaning on it for a moment of solace, inspiration, or regulation.

Advertisement

5. They are intentional about lighting

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock.com

Even if it seems innocent, the lighting you have in your home often plays a large role in influencing your mood and mental health, according to a study published in the Scientific Reports journal. Harsh, bright, white lights can be overstimulating and spark irritability, while soft, low, and warm lights bring an aura of peace and calmness.

That’s why highly intelligent people are always intentional about the light bulbs they buy and the mood of the lighting when they come home. During the day, they might use bright lights or natural light to boost their productivity and energy, but the second they’re ready to unwind, those are replaced with softer, more ambient lighting alternatives.

Advertisement

6. They use sticky notes for reminders

Migma__Agency | Shutterstock.com

Intelligent people are often characterized by their ability to think critically, whether it’s in their office at work or in personal relationships at home. At home, their ability to connect the dots and think deeply, even with a million things going on, is part of the reason why their homes are covered in sticky notes and reminders.

When they’re doing a chore or having a conversation, they connect the dots automatically. One thing reminds them of another, and tasks they forgot about suddenly come flooding back, so why not use sticky notes as reminders?

Advertisement

7. They unwind in a dedicated space

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Even though intelligent people are often prosocial with the skills to connect with others, they also largely prefer their solitude. They appreciate the quiet time that alone time brings, giving them space to reflect, regulate, and think deeply without distractions.

That’s why unwinding and crafting a dedicated space to relax are some of the things people with high intelligence always do in their homes. Even if that means making their garage into a safe place to unwind or using their kitchen to craft space for only themselves, they’re intentional about prioritizing time and space for quality time alone.

Advertisement

8. They use cookbooks with recipes outside oof their comfort zone

Thidarat Kwangten | Shutterstock.com

According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Neuropsychology, intelligent people often boast specific personality traits like openness inherently. They are open-minded to new experiences and ideas, learning from others, and admitting when they don’t know or understand something.

Even in the kitchen at home, this experimental and open-minded personality comes into play, which is why highly intelligent people often have eccentric cookbooks and recipes outside of their comfort zone scattered around. They’re not afraid to try something new or even fail at making a recipe they’ve never had, because the journey of challenge and knowledge is worth a poorly made meal.

Advertisement

9. They learn how to fix random things

Dianapix | Shutterstock.com

While resilience and grit are often more impactful for success than sheer intellect, according to a 2018 study, the most intelligent people have determination because they’re self-aware. They know how to regulate their emotions, find joy in seeking knowledge, and push themselves toward challenges in a resilient fashion, the best of both worlds.

That’s why fixing random things and learning new skills to maintain a living space are some of the relatively unusual things people with high intelligence do in their homes. They find meaning in learning new things and often challenge themselves to fix things at home, from broken appliances to chipping paint on the walls, rather than immediately outsourcing to other people.

Advertisement

10. They create spaces just for thinking

Eldar Nurkovic | Shutterstock.com

Even when they’re at home and enjoying their free time, an intelligent person’s brain doesn’t stop yearning for mental stimulation. They’re always thinking deeply about something or overthinking another, so of course, they need a space to make it feel comfortable and fluid.

Even if this tendency toward deep thinking makes them feel occasionally lonely, when they’re at home in this safe space, they can lean into the curiosity of their thoughts without being rushed or feeling uncertain. Whether it’s a room in their home or a corner with the perfect comfortable chair, they make an effort to craft a space that allows their curiosity to flourish.

Advertisement

11. They collect unusual antiques

Caterina Trimarchi | Shutterstock.com

While others may seek a sense of belonging or meaning in life through trendy decor, people with high intelligence often express themselves differently in their living spaces, collecting antiques and vintage alternatives. They’re appreciating a mix of authenticity, practicality, and curiosity when decorating, which is why collections of random vintage items and antique decor naturally find space in their homes.

Especially as they get older themselves, gratitude for these objects and stories also tends to grow, according to a study from Michigan State University. They not only appreciate the curiosity and depth of information that comes from collecting unusual items and antique decor, but they are also more grateful for the insights and perspective it gives them at home as they age.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.