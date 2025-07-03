7 Things Deeply Obnoxious People Do On A Regular Basis

We live in a world filled with constant competition, and it's common to become caught up in the need to constantly be comparing ourselves to others and striving to be the best.

While many people are able to recognize their abilities and not allow the achievements of others to define them, some struggle with constant competition within themselves. What happens if you feel a perpetual need to assert your excellence?

Or, if a battle rages on between your true identity and how you appear in comparison to others? If you feel the need to put others down or criticize them to feel more assured in yourself, this could be one of the signs of a deeply obnoxious superiority complex.

Here are seven things deeply obnoxious people do on a regular basis:

1. Refuse to admit they're wrong

They make sure to prove that others are wrong, not themselves. But why do they feel this way? Simply put, they aren't truly happy with who they are as a person, and rather than deal with those feelings, they instead choose to, essentially, "highlight" a perfect version of themselves.

People suffering from this complex cannot let go of the image of themselves they're trying to create for others. But owning their negative personality traits means coming to terms with their imperfection.

Unfortunately, when someone has a superiority complex, admitting to mistakes would just ruin this false version of themselves that they rely on.

2. Demand special treatment

People with superiority complexes think everyone is beneath them and believe they deserve everything they want. They struggle to recognize that everyone deserves equal levels of respect, and think they can treat people however they want in order to achieve their goals.

Some link this to how these people were raised as children. Often, their upbringing compensated for a lack of nurturing and affection by spoiling them with material gifts. This means they lack morals and standards, or don’t understand the value of earning.

3. Dictate how things should be done

People with a superiority complex often pursue leadership at work or in groups so they have a justification for asserting their dominance. In positions of power, they act in ways that make others fear them rather than respect them, according to mental health expert Adina Mahalli.

Losing their leadership status can cause great devastation to these individuals. If they’ve lost control, they feel like they’ve lost their superiority. Their self-importance is dependent on their ability to be in control.

4. Chase validation through constant comparison

Because their sense of self-worth is based on other people, someone with a superiority complex cannot resist the urge to compare themselves to those around them. They feel defeated by the accomplishments of others because, to them, this means they're not enough or are lacking in some way.

Outwardly, they will put down the achievements of others to distract from their own lack of self-worth making them feel good. They don’t see that there is enough success to go around, and that being happy for others is as good for yourself as it is for them.

5. Pivot from sweet to sour in an instant

Those with a superiority complex suffer from a constant battle between an internal inferiority and the need to appear dominant externally. So, it’s no wonder that these feelings can collide to cause drastic jumps in their mood.

They don’t often recognize this self-esteem issue within themselves. They also don't understand their emotions and, therefore, can’t control them. This can have unfortunate effects on mental health as they struggle to connect with their true identity.

6. Make every situation revolve around them

When someone has a superiority complex, it’s easy to view them as being self-centered. They think in terms of “I” and “me,” rarely reflecting on how their actions impact others.

They often devalue the accomplishments of others by praising themselves. They may be inclined to interrupt and brag about themselves. This stems from their anxiety about not being liked or highly regarded.

7. Minimize what others are going through

People with a superiority complex usually struggle with compassion for others. They're absorbed in their insecurities and are too busy crafting their self-perception to try to understand others.

Their lack of empathy makes them appear cold and calculating, or as if they're too preoccupied with their self-interests.

Despite all the negatives, having a superiority complex doesn't make you a horrible person. It's simply part of complicated emotional pain and feelings of inadequacy.

Unfortunately, there isn't a standard treatment for superiority complexes because it isn't considered to be an official diagnosis.

But, for some, therapy can help overcome these feelings and restore a sense of self-love. "With guidance, they can address the underlying issues, remove the mask, and learn healthier ways to cope with hidden feelings of inadequacy and mediocrity," Papayoti says.

