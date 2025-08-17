Intelligence can mean different things to different people, but it's generally thought of as having the ability to perceive information and having the capacity for logic, understanding, self-awareness, creativity, and problem-solving. But that's not all, because whether it's swearing, laziness, or over-achieving, people with an exceptionally high IQ share these unexpected traits.

When you're highly intelligent, people think you have a big brain and must be highly educated, able to solve difficult math problems or create machines to save the world. But actually, not every characteristic of a smart person is related to those traits usually associated with high intellect.

People with an exceptionally high IQ share these 8 unexpected traits

1. Mental illness

Though the link between mental illness and intelligence is controversial, as one study published in the journal Intelligence found, anxiety disorders and mood disorders were incredibly common among highly intelligent people, specifically Mensa member. Not to mention that some of the most gifted minds in history — Edgar Allan Poe, Jackson Pollock, Amy Winehouse — were all bipolar.

The specific reason for this link isn't clear, but a certain protein associated with memory and curiosity in mice is also associated with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia in humans. And yet another study from the American Journal of Psychiatry suggested that the ability needed to figure out complex math equations and process information quickly may also put people at risk for mania.

2. A tendency to swear

People with an exceptionally high IQ tend to swear more than the average person. And while cursing at someone may not feel like something an intelligent person would do, the research says otherwise.

In fact, a study published in Language Studies determined that people who swear have larger vocabularies (a trait associated with high intelligence) than those who don't. Though there are many benefits to swearing, there's obviously a time and place for everything.

3. Risk-taking

A Finnish study published in PLOS One found that individuals who are open to new challenges and aren't afraid to take risks tend to be more intelligent. The study used a driving simulation, and found that participants who made riskier decisions during the test had more white brain matter, which is an area of the brain associated with cognitive function.

Whether it's doing something adrenaline-pumping like skydiving or overcoming their nerves and asking someone out, people who are both intelligent and take risks combine their love of learning with the thrill of the unknown.

4. Laziness

While people don't usually think of intelligence when they think of laziness, it turns out that people with an exceptionally high IQ share this unexpected trait. A study published in the Journal of Health Psychology found that smarter people are lazier because they have long attention spans.

Smart people don't have to constantly be doing something; rather, they can sit and think and still be stimulated mentally. To them, it's not laziness, it's just them using their brain in a different way.

5. Overachieving

People who go above and beyond in everything they do are known as over-achievers, and they're often highly intelligent as well. It doesn't matter if it's in work, school, or even their relationships, they put every ounce of effort into completing a task and following through on top.

In families, the eldest child tends to be an overachiever as they receive the most attention from their parents. In fact, eldest children tend to have more rules to follow and more intense parental supervision, especially where homework and grades are concerned. It's no wonder they shoot for the stars.

6. Anxiety

Anxiety is actually related to high intelligence more than people believe. And according to a study from SUNY Downstate Medical Center in New York, people with anxiety have higher IQs than those who won't suffer from anxiety.

If you suffer from anxiety, this probably makes sense. You're constantly worrying and thinking up various outcomes for situations, looking at things from all angles. So, highly intelligent people who deal with anxiety are very good at problem-solving, critical thinking, and abstract reasoning.

7. Being a cat lover

Believe it or not, people with an exceptionally high IQ tend to prefer cats over dogs. Researchers from Carroll University analyzed 600 student participants and found that cat lovers scored higher on intelligence tests than dog lovers.

While dog lovers tend to be happier, it's true that cat lovers are more intelligent. But it's not just their book smarts; rather, it's their open-mindedness, sensitivity, and patience that make them stand out.

8. Atheism

A review of 35 scientific studies published in Personality and Social Psychology Review found that people who hold a more naturalistic view of the world generally tend to be more intelligent than people who are religious.

Researcher Miron Zuckerman explained that this may be due to non-religious people seeking higher education and employment, and having more control over their life direction. "Intelligent people typically spend more time in school — a form of self-regulation that may yield long-term benefits. More intelligent people get higher level jobs and better employment may lead to higher self-esteem, and encourage personal control beliefs," he said.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.