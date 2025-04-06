The Counterintuitive Sign That Reveals Someone Is Genuinely Smart, According To A Philosophy PhD

When you think of someone who’s smart, the image that comes to mind probably includes good grades, an impressive alma mater, and a high-paying job. And, certainly, some of these things could be true for people who really do have intelligence. However, there may be a surer sign to know if someone is smart that has nothing to do with performance metrics like grades.

One philosopher and lecturer believes that he has the answer to this quandary. In fact, he said there is a big difference between intelligence and compliance, which is key.

Advertisement

One sign that’s quite counterintuitive can reveal if someone is genuinely smart, according to a philosophy PhD.

Julian de Medeiros holds a Ph.D. in philosophy and is a lecturer at the U.K.’s University of Kent. He has become quite a sensation on TikTok, where he shares “daily quotes and reflections” with his 1.4 million followers. In one post on the app, de Medeiros discussed how you can tell if someone is genuinely smart, and his thoughts will probably surprise you.

According to de Medeiros, this theory can be traced back to a rule that the Greek philosopher and historian Plutarch created. Thousands of years ago, he said, “The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled.”

Advertisement

De Medeiros said that people who are genuinely smart are usually the least expected.

Going on to interpret Plutarch’s quote, de Medeiros said, “What he meant is, paradoxically, that the smartest people are often not very good at school. Like, they’re not good at remembering things or doing well at tests.” In other words, that idea you have of who the smartest person is is probably not as accurate as you think.

“Intelligent people are those who can think creatively, out of the box, who can answer questions in new ways, who refuse to take no for an answer, who are forever curious, constantly wanting to learn and grow,” he continued. “That’s what intelligence is. It is a fire to be kindled in your mind.”

Advertisement

The stereotypical idea that our society has of intelligence is entirely wrong, according to de Medeiros’ opinion. What society celebrates as intelligence is actually just an extreme form of people-pleasing.

KoolShooters | Pexels

“That’s not intelligence, it’s compliance,” he argued. “An intelligent person can think for themselves and doesn’t necessarily have to be good at following the rules.” Instead of just taking others at their word, someone with real intelligence wants to have that knowledge for themselves and is willing to do the work it takes to get them there.

Advertisement

This isn’t exactly surprising information. According to a YouGov poll, 48% of Americans identified as people pleasers. People-pleasing has become something of a negative trend, much like perfectionism. Some choose not to fully live their own lives in favor of pleasing everyone else around them. Logically, people who have been like this from a young age would want to do everything the “right” way, which would mean getting good grades and testing well.

It looks like there is scientific evidence to back up de Medeiros’ claims.

While there isn’t a lot of research on the link (or lack thereof) between intelligence and compliance, science does suggest that de Medeiros is onto something with the idea that intelligence means you are willing to stand out from the crowd.

Healthline writer Crystal Raypole said, “A well-developed sense of self signals a high level of intelligence, since a strong self-identity typically means you feel secure in who you are, know where your skills lie [and] have the confidence to make choices that reflect your beliefs.”

Having a strong sense of self signals that you don’t want to conform or comply. Instead, you’d rather do your own thing because you feel confident enough to do that. And that, according to de Medeiros, is exactly what true intelligence is.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.