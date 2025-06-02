Baby boomers have an odd obsession with the way that Gen Z was raised that triggers them both online and off. Vice versa, Gen Z doesn't think highly of Boomers at all, often being critical of their work ethic and archaic policies. Despite these differences, both generations have a lot more in common than they realize. To other generations, they share the same stubbornness and unwillingness to change or adapt with the times.

This take-or-leave-it attitude frustrates other generations to the point that they can't deal with either of them. Every generation has its quirks, and for boomers, no generation is safe from criticism, so they don't mind saying that there are some things about the way Gen Z was raised they simply find absurd.

Here are 11 things Boomers find absurd about the way Gen Z was raised

1. Being given participation trophies

Boomers grew up in a time when competition was the way you show off their exceptional skills. This meant that trophies were only reserved for those who came out on top. Decades later, boomers can't stomach the fact that Gen Z is being handed to them for no reason at all. Participation trophies are what they sound like: a trophy given simply for participating. For Gen Z, these forms of recognition aim to celebrate effort and teamwork rather than just winning competitions.

This topic has split generations down the middle, with younger people believing that it helps keep them motivated, while older people say it makes them entitled. A survey by Gitnux found that 73% of teachers believe that the focus on participation awards reduces the importance of skill development.

So, despite finding everything absurd, boomers may be right about this one. After all, the only way to get better at something is to work hard on that skill to become proficient at it.

2. Having over-scheduled childhoods

Many Gen Zers grew up with packed schedules filled with playdates and extracurricular activities. As a millennial who shared in this growing up, the reason why we had to do this was due to being influenced by college admissions. If you wanted to get into a good college, you needed internships, apprenticeships, extracurriculars, and volunteer experience to get a leg up on college admissions.

The competition was fierce out there, and kids who were a part of clubs were always going to get into the school that they wanted. The downside of this was the challenges that came from juggling school and these side activities at the same time.

A study published in Economics of Education Review found that homework and extracurricular activities harmed children's mental well-being because they cause them anxiety. Boomers, who came from a generation that simply went to school and then went home, don't understand why we still do this to ourselves.

3. Having helicopter parents

Boomers were the generation that were asked by nightly news channels if they knew where their children were, so to be upset over Gen Z being raised by helicopter parents is a contradiction. Helicopter parenting was designed to monitor children more closely, but boomers believe that it stops your child from exploring and learning how to figure things out for themselves. They were from a generation that explored their neighborhoods on the weekends like it was a grand adventure.

Hanging out with friends and getting into mildly dangerous situations like playing near construction sites, built their resolve up. They weren't afraid to go into the neighbor's yard to get a baseball that flew over, even if there was a barking dog and a 'no trespassing' sign up. One thing to remember about boomers is that they never asked where their children were, but they do care where your children are.

4. Having access to technology from birth

With all of the technology that younger generations have at their disposal, boomers can't help but wonder why they are not surpassing them. The truth is, things were different back in their day, and sometimes they refuse to see that. The cost of living has risen, and wages have stayed the same, but technology is a double-edged sword. Boomers see technology as a waste of time, while for younger people, it's an escape from the harsh societal realities that boomers put them in.

Gen Z may see it as an escape, but boomers are not entirely wrong either. A survey conducted by Market Us Media found that Gen Z spends an average of 4.5 hours per day on their smartphones engaging in activities like social media, messaging, streaming, and gaming. Considering that Gen Z could be learning new skills or even creating new innovations in their spare time, you can't help but agree and say that technology feels like a distraction.

5. Having trigger warnings and safe spaces

Boomers are from a time when mental health was not openly discussed amongst each other. If you had issues, then you needed to bottle them up rather than tell your family, because you would risk being seen as a troublemaker. Times have changed, and Gen Z is one of the first generations to actually prioritize mental health above everything else.

Younger generations also seek help more than older generations. According to a YouGov poll, 18% of Gen Z adults in the U.S. sought mental health treatment in the past year, which was more than double that of the 8% reported by baby boomers. For many young people, having a safe place to go to escape the issues of the outside world or even home can be rejuvenating.

6. Their changing attitudes toward work

When it comes to work, boomers think it's absurd that Gen Z asks for more flexibility while on the job. This is because back in their day, you owed your loyalty to the company and were just lucky to be there. You never demanded higher-ups give you special treatment, but Gen Z is a generation quick to stand firmly on their boundaries and not take anyone's nonsense.

They're willing to do anything to keep their peace of mind. According to a survey by the Top Employers Institute, 62% of Gen Z workers said that they would accept a lower salary if it meant a better work-life balance. It's not absurd to recognize that you are a person with needs like resting so that you can work more efficiently. This is why Gen Z takes more time off than other generations so that they can prioritize their mental health.

7. Wearing casual attire everywhere

Boomers believe that you have to put in the effort to dress up to make yourself presentable to strangers that you've never met before. Gen Z prefers to wear what they want when they want to, which is why boomers find their style sense absurd. Wearing beanies or even sweaters when it's hot outside infuriates them.

According to a study published by Emerald Insight, found that female baby boomers preferred apparel that catered to their fit needs and were often frustrated when the industry didn't meet these expectations. In this sense, boomers and Gen Z actually have something in common, where they both demand to be seen and respected on their own terms.

8. A reliance on AI

Remember when I said technology is a double-edged sword? Well, look no further than the innovation of Artificial Intelligence. While it helps us create things faster, it can just as quickly steal your livelihood. It can mimic any type of worker, from factory workers to artists and even writers; there is nothing AI can't attempt to copy. The issue lies in the fact that A.I. creations are as hollow as their construct. Yet, younger generations like Gen Z and Gen Alpha are relying on it too heavily.

Many industries have taken a hit due to automation, and many fear what will become of their jobs if their employers begin to implement it at their companies. According to a survey conducted by FlexJobs, 34% of workers believe AI will lead to job displacement in the next five years. Boomers warned years ago that technology would get this far, but we didn’t listen because we thought they were just complaining like they do with everything else.

9. Changing language and slang

Nothing infuriates a Boomer more than newer generations changing language and using slang terms. Expressions evolve over time. What one generation had for a term, another generation might have already taken it and given it a whole new meaning. As a millennial, the Gen Z word 'cringe' freaks me out because it doesn't hit the same as our words like awkward.

This doesn't mean we are using them any less. According to a study by WordsRated, slang usage has increased with each generation, with Gen Z using 92% compared to baby boomers, who used it at 65%. Baby boomers used slang words like 'groovy' and, surprisingly, 'bread' to reference money, which we still use to this day. Still, I don't think that boomers will never pass the vibe check with Gen Z. No cap.

10. Having an aversion to phone calls

None of us knows why Gen Z is allergic to phone calls, but boomers are on the case to find out. If you ask Gen Z, they will say it's due to their social anxiety or that they simply prefer text messaging, but boomers think it's because of anti-social behaviors. It's not treated as a simple preference, but instead, that there must be something mentally wrong with young people these days.

Perhaps I was wrong and boomers were right about the issue being about mental health. According to a study by the National Social Anxiety Center, 75% of Gen Zers report feeling anxious about making phone calls. It's hard to fathom Gen Z’s aversion to phone calls, considering that they are more tech savvy than previous generations, but I suppose they are less socially trained.

11. Being coddled by the education system

Boomers always go on about how Gen Zers are coddled by the education system, with schools passing them to go to the next grade despite having poor grades. What they don't realize is that this is an issue of their own making. The education system wouldn't have been so broken had it not been for boomer-era governance.

Policies like No Child Left Behind, where schools focused more on passing standardized tests than actually educating their student body. Students became statistics, and schools became factories for test prep rather than grounds for innovation and creativity. So, while they think it’s absurd that children are being treated with kid gloves at school, it was only due to policies passed by politicians who were born in the same generation.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.