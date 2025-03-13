The differences between baby boomers and Gen Z often boil down to values, priorities, and use of technology. Boomers grew up in a world where technology, especially computers and the internet, was not a part of daily life. Gen Z, on the other hand, are digital natives. While boomers often prioritize hard work, traditional family structures, and privacy, there are quite a few things boomers see as only "nice-to'have" that Gen Z considers non-negotiables.

Gen Z values flexibility, self-expression, and social change. These generational differences highlight how societal shifts have influenced everything from work culture to family dynamics and more.

These are 11 things boomers see as nice-to-have that Gen Z considers non-negotiable

1. Access to technology

Boomers grew up without the Internet or smartphones, so they see having these things as something that is ‘nice-to-have’ but not essential. Gen Z, on the other hand, is a generation that sees having fast internet and a smartphone as non-negotiable, as they are essential for work, school, socializing, and entertainment.

According to a survey by Softonic, Gen Z spends six hours a day on their smartphones, compared to baby boomers who spend three hours on theirs. This makes Gen Z the generation that spends the most time using their smartphones, whether for work, school, or everyday life.

This creates a gap in communication styles and preferences. Boomers may view Gen Z’s reliance on technology as excessive or unhealthy, while Gen Z sees it as essential for their daily lives.

2. Work-life balance

Boomers value the idea of putting in long hours or having a more rigid work schedule as part of the job, while Gen Z prioritizes flexibility, remote work options, and above all, their mental health. For them, having a good work-life balance is a must.

Sometimes a balance between work and life is required to help employees work more effectively. “Workplaces that support employee wellbeing and allow time for employee recovery are part of creating a sustainable workforce where employees don’t become burned-out and ineffective,” says Shawn M. Burn Ph.D.

Boomers grew up in a world where job security was more of a given, and the idea of ‘working your way up’ in a company was a common expectation. Meanwhile, for Gen Z, their jobs have to align with their morals and values in order for them to feel fulfilled.

3. Environmental sustainability

While boomers have started to become more aware of environmental issues, many were raised during times when the effects of industrialization and environmental degradation were less prominent in public discourse. Gen Z has grown up hearing about the urgency of climate change, so they are deeply concerned about the environment and view sustainability as a core value.

According to the World Economic Forum, 75% of Gen Z rate sustainability as the most important factor when it comes to making purchases, while only 65% of baby boomers see sustainability as an important factor when doing the same.

Gen Z is calling for a more sustainable and eco-conscious world, often criticizing boomers for contributing to the environmental crisis. Boomers, however, might see these demands as unrealistic or as the result of overly idealistic thinking.

4. Diversity and inclusion

During the boomer generation's heyday, diversity and inclusion were slowly gaining traction, but it wasn’t always a key focus for every company until Gen Z came along. They see diversity and inclusion as essential, actively seeking brands and workplaces that reflect their values.

Ellen Bailey and Cevin Owens from Harvard Business Publishing stated that “many older workers bring decades of experience to the table,” as opposed to Gen Z, who are “digital natives.” This is the point of diversity and inclusion — different people bringing their expertise and lived experience together to finish a task.

This generational divide can lead to misunderstandings. Boomers might feel that Gen Z’s activism is overly idealistic or too confrontational, while Gen Z might view boomers as being stuck in outdated ways of thinking or resisting necessary change.

5. Mental health awareness

To boomers, mental health care may have been stigmatized or overlooked when they were young. Therapy or self-care was seen as ‘nice-to-have’ for those who needed it, but if you couldn’t afford it, then you were out of luck. To Gen Z, mental health care is considered a non-negotiable aspect of everyday life.

Jennifer Newson Ph.D. posed the question as to whether Gen Z is in a mental health crisis, as 75% of adults now suffer from a mental health disorder by the age of 24. While older generations seem to be thriving mentally, younger generations seem to be struggling.

Gen Z has led the charge in reducing the stigma around mental health. This has created a generational gap, where boomers may still carry old beliefs about the topic while Gen Z is more comfortable talking about their struggles and seeking professional help.

6. Social media presence

Boomers may see social media as a fun way to stay connected with friends and family, but Gen Z has a strong media presence for work and branding purposes as well. This is not to say that they don't use social media for personal reasons, but it is almost a necessity for career and job growth.

In a 2024 survey by Statista, Gen Z adults represented 25% of the social media audience in the United States. They also preferred to use social media platforms to look up information rather than using search engines.

This has led to generational clashes, where boomers might think Gen Z is too informal or disconnected from traditional social norms, while Gen Z might feel that boomers are out of touch or slow to embrace modern communication methods.

7. Sick days

Boomers grew up with a ‘tough it out’ mentality when it comes to sickness. Gen Z is much more likely to prioritize their health and well-being over work. They view taking sick days as a necessary part of self-care, not a sign of weakness. Gen Z is more likely to stay home when they’re genuinely unwell, including taking mental health days when needed.

It doesn’t matter what age you are, taking sick days is important whether you are physically or mentally unwell. Boomers were the first generation that needed to provide evidence to their employer in order to take a sick day, while Gen Z has experienced setbacks and criticism for pushing back against this system.

Boomers may view Gen Z’s willingness to take sick days or mental health days as a lack of dedication or commitment, while Gen Z sees it as an important way to maintain productivity in the long run by caring for their mental and physical health.

8. Privacy and data protection

Privacy for boomers may have been less of a concern in earlier years, as they didn’t grow up with the same level of digital data collection. However, Gen Z are extremely aware of data privacy as they have had control over their personal data and are aware of how to use it.

Researchers Chris DeBrusk and Ana Kreacic found that only 12% of Gen Z wouldn't share any of their data. The study also found that Gen Z cares more about personalization over privacy.

While boomers may be more trusting of institutions and unaware of the extent of online data collection, Gen Z is more likely to actively question and scrutinize how their data is handled and protected.

9. Financial stability

Many boomers were able to secure jobs that allowed them to buy homes, support families, and enjoy a stable middle-class lifestyle. The economy at the time provided opportunities for upward mobility, even without a college degree. Gen Z, on the other hand, faces a very different economic reality. Many Gen Z individuals are struggling to achieve the same level of financial security that boomers did. In addition, inflation and the cost of living have skyrocketed.

According to a survey by Morningstar, 33% of Gen Z openly discusses money with their families, compared to only 6% of boomers. This is because Gen Z has the most to lose financially and is the generation likely to accrue debt more than other generations.

This creates a significant disconnect between boomers and Gen Z, who may not fully understand the financial pressures facing young adults today. As for Gen Z, they feel frustrated by the barriers to financial success that boomers may have been shielded from.

10. Authenticity from brands

Boomers grew up in a time when more traditional advertising was present and less transparency was given by the companies. They may have had items marketed to them from businesses to simply sell a product. Gen Z expects brands to be authentic and transparent with them. They won’t tolerate misleading marketing anymore. If a brand isn’t genuine about its principles they will quickly turn away.

According to a survey conducted by Businesswire, 82% of Gen Z trusts companies more if they use actual customers within their ads. This love of authenticity gives Generation Z a uniqueness among the other generations.

Gen Z’s rejection of materialism reflects a shift toward value-driven living, where authenticity is about reducing environmental impact and focusing on personal well-being rather than financial gain. This can be confusing for boomers, who might still equate material success with a fulfilled life.

11. Time to recharge

Many boomers grew up in an era where hustle culture was prevalent and there was an expectation to work hard, achieve success, and delay rest until later. Vacation time and personal days were seen as special exceptions, not regular practices. Gen Z has pushed back against hustle culture, advocating for a more balanced life. They often see downtime as essential for long-term productivity and overall happiness.

Over working is never the answer as people need time to rest and relax to recharge for the day. When you rest, you come back more focused, creative, and efficient. Taking time to recharge can help lower stress levels and improve your overall well-being.

While boomers may have viewed constant work as a badge of honor, Gen Z has championed the idea of regularly recharging to avoid burnout and preserve mental health.

